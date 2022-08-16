ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Dodge Hornet Debuts As All-New Ford Escape Rival

The 2023 Ford Escape has been spotted by Ford Authority spies on numerous occasions recently – both inside and out – giving us a good idea of what to expect from the refreshed crossover when it officially debuts. However, the Escape exists in a very competitive and crowded segment that’s growing with each passing year, too. Recently, the 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale was revealed as a brand new Lincoln Corsair competitor, and now, its mainstream counterpart – the 2023 Dodge Hornet – has also debuted as an all-new Ford Escape rival.
Ford’s Entire 2022 Crossover and SUV Lineup Detailed

The Ford SUV lineup is well-rounded and family-oriented, whether it’s a full-size SUV with 4x4 capability or a smaller crossover. This high-riding category is full of fun and diverse choices. The EcoSport, Escape, and all-new Bronco Sport are part of the sub-compact/compact categories, while the Edge, Explorer, standard Bronco, and current Mustang Mach-E are included in the midsize category. The Expedition is the largest vehicle within the full-size SUV class, including its even larger counterpart, the Expedition Max. Ford vehicles are more popular than ever before in the United States, and American buyers are taking notice. Here’s a list of all of them:
Watch Electric Vs Diesel Tug Of War: Ford F-150 Lightning Vs Ram 2500

The electric pickups are barely starting to show up on the market, but they already surprised many by how capable they are. Here we can see a Ford F-150 Lightning, which after a trip to Alaska, has been tested by The Fast Lane Truck against conventional pickups in tug of war.
Next-Generation Ford Edge For China Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut

As Ford Authority reported back in June 2020 and later confirmed early this year, the next-generation Ford Edge has already been canceled, with the 2023 model year representing its very last year of production in North America. However, as has been the case with some other Blue Oval models – including the Escort and Mondeo, to name a couple – it seems as if the next-generation Ford Edge will be happening in China, as that model has appeared on that country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology website.
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
2026 Polestar 6 EV Roadster Confirmed with 884-HP Dual-Motor Powertrain

The Polestar 6 EV roadster has been confirmed for production and will launch sometime in 2026. It'll have an 884-hp dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain shared with the upcoming Polestar 5. Polestar will build 500 LA Concept editions featuring exclusive details from the original 02 concept, and reservations are now open. It's...
Kia, Jeep among vehicle recalls this week

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for August 4 through 11, including a Kia recall involving 257,998 units and a Jeep recall involving 99,186 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:
The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now

Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
2023 GMC Canyon Denali: The Luxury Cruiser

The 2023 GMC Canyon made its official debut this week, arriving with four trim levels: base Elevation, off-road ready AT4, ultra-capable AT4X and range-topping Denali. Today, we’re going to take a closer look at the Denali trim level, which continues as the most luxurious Canyon variant available, offering up chrome exterior trim, large 20-inch wheels and a lavishly appointed cabin.
Aston Martin DBR22, Porsche 911 GT3, Infiniti Q60: Today's Car News

Aston Martin revealed a sultry speedster inspired by 1950s race cars, the DBR22, ahead of its formal debut at Monterey Car Week. Though the two-seat roadster is a concept car, we suspect the Q by Aston Martin creation will spur a limited run for lucky enthusiasts, each motivated by a 705-hp V-12.
