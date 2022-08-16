Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
2023 Dodge Hornet Debuts As All-New Ford Escape Rival
The 2023 Ford Escape has been spotted by Ford Authority spies on numerous occasions recently – both inside and out – giving us a good idea of what to expect from the refreshed crossover when it officially debuts. However, the Escape exists in a very competitive and crowded segment that’s growing with each passing year, too. Recently, the 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale was revealed as a brand new Lincoln Corsair competitor, and now, its mainstream counterpart – the 2023 Dodge Hornet – has also debuted as an all-new Ford Escape rival.
MotorAuthority
Preview: 2023 Dodge Hornet brings Charger, Challenger influences to small crossover segment
Dodge revealed the Hornet, its entry into the small crossover SUV game, on Tuesday during its Speed Week celebration in Pontiac, Michigan, but it won't just be a daily commuter. Offered in two models with two powerful engines and a bent toward performance, the Hornet borrows from the Charger and Challenger playbook.
Top Speed
Ford’s Entire 2022 Crossover and SUV Lineup Detailed
The Ford SUV lineup is well-rounded and family-oriented, whether it’s a full-size SUV with 4x4 capability or a smaller crossover. This high-riding category is full of fun and diverse choices. The EcoSport, Escape, and all-new Bronco Sport are part of the sub-compact/compact categories, while the Edge, Explorer, standard Bronco, and current Mustang Mach-E are included in the midsize category. The Expedition is the largest vehicle within the full-size SUV class, including its even larger counterpart, the Expedition Max. Ford vehicles are more popular than ever before in the United States, and American buyers are taking notice. Here’s a list of all of them:
insideevs.com
Watch Electric Vs Diesel Tug Of War: Ford F-150 Lightning Vs Ram 2500
The electric pickups are barely starting to show up on the market, but they already surprised many by how capable they are. Here we can see a Ford F-150 Lightning, which after a trip to Alaska, has been tested by The Fast Lane Truck against conventional pickups in tug of war.
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Ford Edge For China Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
As Ford Authority reported back in June 2020 and later confirmed early this year, the next-generation Ford Edge has already been canceled, with the 2023 model year representing its very last year of production in North America. However, as has been the case with some other Blue Oval models – including the Escort and Mondeo, to name a couple – it seems as if the next-generation Ford Edge will be happening in China, as that model has appeared on that country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology website.
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
CAR AND DRIVER
2026 Polestar 6 EV Roadster Confirmed with 884-HP Dual-Motor Powertrain
The Polestar 6 EV roadster has been confirmed for production and will launch sometime in 2026. It'll have an 884-hp dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain shared with the upcoming Polestar 5. Polestar will build 500 LA Concept editions featuring exclusive details from the original 02 concept, and reservations are now open. It's...
Kia, Jeep among vehicle recalls this week
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for August 4 through 11, including a Kia recall involving 257,998 units and a Jeep recall involving 99,186 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:
The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now
Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
BMW Is Testing Electric Cars With Four Motors For Its Fiercest M EVs
It's the BMW M Series' 50th birthday, and the German vehicle manufacturer is using the occasion as an opportunity to look toward the future.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon Denali: The Luxury Cruiser
The 2023 GMC Canyon made its official debut this week, arriving with four trim levels: base Elevation, off-road ready AT4, ultra-capable AT4X and range-topping Denali. Today, we’re going to take a closer look at the Denali trim level, which continues as the most luxurious Canyon variant available, offering up chrome exterior trim, large 20-inch wheels and a lavishly appointed cabin.
The GMC Hummer EV Has 3x the Battery Capacity of Most Electric Cars
Due to its giant size, weight, and power requirements, the GMC Hummer EV has 3x the battery capacity of most other electric cars on the market. The post The GMC Hummer EV Has 3x the Battery Capacity of Most Electric Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Aston Martin DBR22, Porsche 911 GT3, Infiniti Q60: Today's Car News
Aston Martin revealed a sultry speedster inspired by 1950s race cars, the DBR22, ahead of its formal debut at Monterey Car Week. Though the two-seat roadster is a concept car, we suspect the Q by Aston Martin creation will spur a limited run for lucky enthusiasts, each motivated by a 705-hp V-12.
Bluetti AC500 Modular Portable Power Station Keeps The Lights On In An Emergency
Are you worried about how you'll keep the lights on and the fridge cool during the next power outage? Bluetti has a quiet clean-energy solution.
The Outrageous Bentley Mulliner Batur Promises Old Meets New In Supercar Exclusivity
The Bentley Mulliner Batur is a product of old and classic design, offering the utmost of Bentley's customizable luxury. Here's a look at the new grand tourer.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs. Tesla Model Y: Is Tesla Still King?
If you're looking for an electric vehicle in the near future, should you choose a Hyundai Ioniq 5 or a Tesla Model Y? Could the king be dethroned?
EcoFlow Wave Portable Air Conditioner: Keeping Cool The Green Way
If you have a small space that tends to get too hot with no good way to cool it back down, you may be interested in EcoFlow's portable air conditioner.
The Truth About Porsche's Complicated Model Number System
In case you haven't noticed, Porsche has a particularly confusing number system for its cars. It's not gibberish, though, and there's a way to decipher it.
Motorola Edge 2022 Packs 144Hz Display For Under $500
Motorola has taken the wraps off yet another smartphone, expanding the list of notable handsets we've already seen it launch so far this year.
iPhone 14 May Debut In An Online-Only Event With Pro Price Hike
We're only weeks away from the official iPhone 14 announcement, and that means more leaks are rolling in. The latest claims you should expect a price hike.
