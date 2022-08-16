Read full article on original website
Haverford Trust Announces Two VP-level Promotions
RADNOR, PA — The Haverford Trust Company announced two VP-level promotions. Jacquelyn Meehan will assume the role of Vice President, Director of Trust Administration, and John Thomas will serve as Vice President, Fixed Income and Portfolio Manager. “We are incredibly proud of both Jackie and John and their continued...
Haverford Trust Hires Laura Kirkpatrick as Vice President & Institutional Portfolio Manager
RADNOR, PA — The Haverford Trust Company recently introduced Laura Kirkpatrick as Vice President and Institutional Portfolio Manager. Kirkpatrick joins Haverford with more than 30 years of experience in the investment management industry. In her new role at Haverford, Kirkpatrick will develop and foster relationships with institutions and nonprofit organizations and manage their investment portfolios.
Unilog’s Ben Stump Appointed to NAHAD Technology Committee
WAYNE, PA — Unilog announced that its Chief Growth Officer, Ben Stump, has been appointed to the Technology Committee for the National Association for Hose and Accessories Distribution (NAHAD). Stump was selected as the Technology Expert for the committee by NAHAD’s Board of Directors and will serve a three-year term.
NBC10, Telemundo62 and Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation Announce 2022 Project Innovation Grant Recipients
PHILADELPHIA, PA — NBC10, Telemundo62 and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation recently announced that eight local nonprofits will receive a total of $315,000 in Project Innovation 2022 grants. The winning organizations feature programs that are addressing local community issues through innovative solutions in the areas of community engagement, culture of inclusion, next generation storytelling and youth education and empowerment.
Stream Companies Named to Inc. 5000 List for 15th Time
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Stream Companies announced that it was included in the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the United States for the 15th time. Building on 26 consecutive years of growth, the Philadelphia-based advertising leader joins less than 10 U.S. companies who have been recognized in 15 editions of the prestigious Inc. list. Stream Companies’ regular appearances in the Inc. 5000 list demonstrate the organization’s commitment to sustainable long-term growth.
Downingtown Native’s Middle-School Hobby Turns Into West Chester Business with $12 Million in Annual Revenue
A Downingtown native’s middle-school hobby has turned into a West Chester-based business that aims to distribute healthy snacks across the country, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. In 2013, Brendan Cawley, who became interested in making jerky when he was 10 years old, founded Righteous Felon, which ships...
Auxilior Capital Partners Makes a Splash Debut on Monitor 100 Rankings on the Strength of Explosive Growth
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — Auxilior Capital Partners has been named to the prestigious 2022 Monitor 100 list, which quantifies the largest companies in equipment financing and leasing based on total assets, just two years after the company’s founding in 2020. Auxilior entered the main list at No. 91...
Simplex Wellness Acquires HealthEase
AMBLER, PA — Simplex Wellness announced it recently acquired HealthEase – a company dedicated to fitness facility design, management, and corporate wellness solutions. HealthEase Founder and President Armand Tecco will remain heavily involved as Chief Strategist and Vice President of Business Development, while Simplex Wellness Founder and CEO David Rambo will assume the role of President and CEO of HealthEase.
A. Duie Pyle Receives Prestigious 39th Quest for Quality Award
WEST CHESTER, PA – August 15, 2022 – A. Duie Pyle announced it has been named a recipient of the 39th Quest for Quality Awards. Pyle has been recognized for its excellence by Logistics Management for 33 years in a row. This year, Pyle received the distinct honor of ranking first in the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Regional LTL Carriers category.
Genomind Completes Integration with Epic
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Genomind, a provider of genetic testing and population health management solutions for medication management, announced it has partnered with Parkview Physicians Group – Psychiatry in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to complete an interface for laboratory orders and results with Parkview’s Epic electronic health record (EHR) system.
6 Delco Companies Make List of Fastest Growing Firms in 2022
Image via IT Service ArchiTechs LLC Facebook page. Six companies in Delaware County have made the annual Soaring 76 list from Philadelphia Business Journal of the fastest growing companies in the region.
West Makes Minority Investment in Dublin-based Latch Medical
EXTON, PA — West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST) announced it recently made a strategic investment in Latch Medical, a Dublin-based leader in next-generation vaccine and biologics delivery technology that is pioneering a new approach to intradermal delivery. “West’s investment in Latch Medical advances our leadership in innovation through...
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entity 1 West Gay Partners that is affiliated with Pearl Properties of Philadelphia was the...
Mental Health Fair at Chester County Library
EXTON, PA — Recognizing the frustrations in access to mental health care and the lack of information about what resources were available, Pennsylvania State Representative Kristine Howard began holding the Mental Health Fair in 2021. She noticed the urgent need for mental health resources and education, which had only been exacerbated by the pandemic. Many people were turning to her office for help finding care for their loved ones, and it was a natural decision to hold a Mental Health Fair to help inform the public about what resources were available.
Shusterman Announces State Funding for Valley Forge Park
HARRISBURG, PA — State Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester/Montgomery, announced the award of $150,000 in state funding for Historic Philadelphia Inc., which will allow for programming to continue in Valley Forge Park. Every $1 spent on tourism brings $3 into Pennsylvania and its economy, said Shusterman, who serves on the...
MRO Announces Nathan Eastman as New CFO
NORRISTOWN, PA — MRO, Corp. (MRO) announced that Nathan Eastman recently joined the company as its new Chief Financial Officer. A longtime healthcare technology and clinical data executive, Eastman brings more than 25 years of experience driving business growth and transformation and building world-class finance and administrative organizations. Eastman will succeed current CFO, Peter Schmitt, who is retiring after joining MRO as CFO and President in 2015 and is credited with helping drive its business growth and evolution into a market leader in clinical data release. Schmitt will remain with MRO the balance of 2022 to ensure a successful transition.
ChristianaCare backs out of deal to buy Crozer Health from Prospect Medical Holdings
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Following months of negotiations, ChristianaCare announced Thursday that it won’t be buying Crozer Health, the struggling four-hospital system in Delaware County.
Everett Cash Mutual Insurance Company Acquires American Reliable’s Farm, Ranch, and Equine Business
BALA CYNWYD, PA — Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE: GBLI) recenlty announced that American Reliable Insurance Company (“ARIC”), a GBLI subsidiary, completed the disposition of ARIC’s Farm, Ranch, and Equine book of renewal business to Everett Cash Mutual. GBLI also announced that it agreed to sell ARIC to Everett Cash Mutual (ECM), which, subject to regulatory approvals and customary transactional conditions, is expected to close in or before the first quarter of 2023. GBLI and ECM anticipate that the renewal rights and acquisition transactions will further enhance ARIC’s provision of products and services to both ARIC’s policyholders and to ARIC’s agency partners.
Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Receives Notice of Additional Filing Delinquency From NASDAQ
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the holding company for Republic First Bank d/b/a Republic Bank, announced it received written notification from The NASDAQ Stock Market on August 11, 2022, that the Company is not in compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules because the Company has not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Chester County Home to One of the State’s Fastest-Growing ‘Cities’
While population growth in the U.S. is generally slowing from declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants, some locations are bucking the trend. A new report from Stacker highlights the fastest-growing “cities” in Pennsylvania, and Chester County is home to one of them. The list resulted...
ABOUT
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCohttps://www.mychesco.com/
