ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 2

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

REACTION: Governor DeSantis’ Education Plan Is Idiotic, Brilliant

BocaNewsNow.com Readers React To DeSantis’ Plan To Let Uneducated Retired Military Teach In Public School. BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ plan to let untrained, potentially uneducated retired military veterans teach in public schools with only basic training is largely being […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL education officials approve military vet teaching pathway; DeSantis and Diaz on the defensive

Quality Journalism for Critical Times State education officials Wednesday approved a new rule to allow military veterans who meet certain qualifications to head a Florida classroom without receiving a bachelor’s degree, though thousands of teachers are required to get a four-year college degree. In this case, a veteran with a military background would be under the guidance of an experienced […] The post FL education officials approve military vet teaching pathway; DeSantis and Diaz on the defensive appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Alachua, FL
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
10NEWS

Florida Senate temporarily stops review of suspended state attorney

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate has paused its review process of whether suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren should be reinstated or removed from office. In a letter provided by Warren's spokesperson, Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson told lawmakers that because the suspended prosecutor is suing Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
Motherly

Major Florida school district implements new rules that severely limit kids’ access to books

It just got much more difficult for children in a Sarasota school district to access books this school year. After Florida Gov. Ron Desantis signed HB1467, a law that revised selection requirements for school materials, the Sarasota County School District froze donations and purchases of library books in school. It's the latest in book restrictions across the country, as more schools participate in book bans.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Scholarships#Politics State#Politics Governor#Fl
MSNBC

Why Florida's plan to recruit veterans as teachers is troubling

Florida is struggling to hire teachers, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ regressive influence on the state’s education system — affecting signage on the wall to class curriculums — is arguably a prime factor. But the DeSantis administration declines to look inward to assess why so many...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida Colleges Mentioned in List of Best Inexpensive Public Colleges

Many families are concerned with their young adults getting the best college education for a reasonable price. After all, debt from college can be a financial strain for college graduates. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, student loans are among the largest causes of household debt in America. And the U.S. Department of Education indicates that the total amount owed in federal student loans in 2017 was $1.37 trillion. Therefore, getting a good education without taking on debt is important to many families and students.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
wlrn.org

Florida doctors sign letter urging health care companies to stop donating to anti-abortion lawmakers

The advocacy group Floridians for Reproductive Freedom, says state-based corporations, including health care companies, have donated $1.7 million to anti-abortion lawmakers. Dozens of Florida medical professionals have signed on to a letter the group sent to several health care companies, condemning them for donating money to politicians who supported a ban on abortions after 15 weeks.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy