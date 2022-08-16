Read full article on original website
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis To Make Major Announcement On Election Integrity Laws
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be speaking at a press conference on Thursday in regard to Florida Election Integrity Laws. A press release sent to The Free Press states, “Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference to make a major announcement in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday,
Ron DeSantis Unveils Proposals for More Teachers, Including Relying on Veterans and First Responders
During an event at New Port Richey this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced three proposals for the 2023 Legislative Session that he said will help support and grow Florida’s teaching workforce and leverage the talents of retired veterans and first responders. The proposals include a recruitment initiative targeted to...
REACTION: Governor DeSantis’ Education Plan Is Idiotic, Brilliant
BocaNewsNow.com Readers React To DeSantis’ Plan To Let Uneducated Retired Military Teach In Public School. BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ plan to let untrained, potentially uneducated retired military veterans teach in public schools with only basic training is largely being […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FL education officials approve military vet teaching pathway; DeSantis and Diaz on the defensive
Quality Journalism for Critical Times State education officials Wednesday approved a new rule to allow military veterans who meet certain qualifications to head a Florida classroom without receiving a bachelor’s degree, though thousands of teachers are required to get a four-year college degree. In this case, a veteran with a military background would be under the guidance of an experienced […] The post FL education officials approve military vet teaching pathway; DeSantis and Diaz on the defensive appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
mycbs4.com
Florida governor candidate Nikki Fried visits Gainesville during statewide bus tour
Gainesville, FL — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried stopped by Gainesville this morning as part of her statewide Something New Bus Tour. The democratic candidate running for governor called the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade a sad day in women's history. "That was a really...
All Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative watchlist. Here’s why.
ORLANDO, Fla. — This election year, many school board races are engulfed in fights over cultural hot-button issues like gender education, textbooks and masks. Now, all Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative watchlist, SchoolBoardWatchlist.org. Offenses that can land a school board on the watchlist include:. Adopting...
Florida Senate pauses its review of Andrew Warren’s suspension
The Florida Senate paused its review of State Attorney's Andrew Warren's suspension on Thursday.
DeSantis addresses Florida teacher shortage, salaries, recruitment efforts
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Pensacola.
flaglerlive.com
In Latest Attack on Students, All LGBTQ Support Documents Are Ordered Out of Florida Schools
Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. on Wednesday gave his staff the go-ahead to “pull” LGBTQ support documents at all school districts, after a State Board of Education member asserted that some could violate a controversial new law. Board member Ryan Petty said he has “grave concerns” about...
10NEWS
Florida Senate temporarily stops review of suspended state attorney
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate has paused its review process of whether suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren should be reinstated or removed from office. In a letter provided by Warren's spokesperson, Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson told lawmakers that because the suspended prosecutor is suing Gov. Ron...
Major Florida school district implements new rules that severely limit kids’ access to books
It just got much more difficult for children in a Sarasota school district to access books this school year. After Florida Gov. Ron Desantis signed HB1467, a law that revised selection requirements for school materials, the Sarasota County School District froze donations and purchases of library books in school. It's the latest in book restrictions across the country, as more schools participate in book bans.
Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
MSNBC
Why Florida's plan to recruit veterans as teachers is troubling
Florida is struggling to hire teachers, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ regressive influence on the state’s education system — affecting signage on the wall to class curriculums — is arguably a prime factor. But the DeSantis administration declines to look inward to assess why so many...
Florida State Attorney Suspended By DeSantis Allegedly Used Taxpayer Dollars For ‘Woke Justice’ Agenda
Andrew Warren, the former state attorney for Hillsborough County, allegedly used taxpayers’ funding to promote progressive activism, including making at least a half-dozen trips across the nation to learn more about woke justice, according to a new report. Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Warren
Ron DeSantis to Showcase School Board Candidates in Campaign Stops Across Florida
On Monday, as he readies to run for another term, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign announced the “DeSantis Education Agenda Tour,” launching Sunday, August 21 and including stops in Miami-Dade, Sarasota, Volusia, and Duval Counties to showcase “his pro-parent, student-first education agenda for Florida.”. DeSantis said he...
Florida Colleges Mentioned in List of Best Inexpensive Public Colleges
Many families are concerned with their young adults getting the best college education for a reasonable price. After all, debt from college can be a financial strain for college graduates. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, student loans are among the largest causes of household debt in America. And the U.S. Department of Education indicates that the total amount owed in federal student loans in 2017 was $1.37 trillion. Therefore, getting a good education without taking on debt is important to many families and students.
Tightening race and more attack ads in week leading up to Florida Democratic Gubernatorial Primary
Florida Democratic Gubernatorial candidates Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist are making their final push for your vote ahead of the Primary Election next Tuesday. While Crist had held a solid lead, a UNF poll released this week showed Fried leading 47 to 43. Fried’s campaign is already capitalizing on the...
North Dakota Schools Aim to Recruit Florida Teachers Over DeSantis bill
The Fargo Public Schools district has offered a welcoming alternative to Florida teachers concerned over "Don't Say Gay" rules.
Guidelines given for how parents can report schools not complying with ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s one of the most controversial Florida laws this year: the state is allowing parents to challenge classroom discussions in their child’s classroom. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The law, called the Parental Rights in Education law and dubbed by...
wlrn.org
Florida doctors sign letter urging health care companies to stop donating to anti-abortion lawmakers
The advocacy group Floridians for Reproductive Freedom, says state-based corporations, including health care companies, have donated $1.7 million to anti-abortion lawmakers. Dozens of Florida medical professionals have signed on to a letter the group sent to several health care companies, condemning them for donating money to politicians who supported a ban on abortions after 15 weeks.
