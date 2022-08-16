Read full article on original website
Kirk Herbstreit's son Zak, loses his black stripe at Ohio State
It’s not a time-honored tradition, but one that was brought to Ohio State by former head coach Urban Meyer. As a Buckeye newcomer earns his way by showing the abilities, work ethic, and culture of what it means to wear the scarlet and gray, he has his black stripe removed to reveal the scarlet one down the middle of the helmet.
Steelers' Najee Harris left Alabama 'for like two weeks' after being 'belittled' by Nick Saban
Before the Pittsburgh Steelers used a first-round pick during the 2021 NFL Draft to land running back Najee Harris, Harris became a household name featuring for the Alabama Crimson Tide and playing under head coach Nick Saban from 2017 through the 2020 college football season. Unsurprisingly, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg recently...
Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday
Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
College Football Player Has Reportedly Died Suddenly At 22
Florida International announced Thursday that linebacker Luke Knox has passed away. He was just 22 years old. Knox, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, started his college career at Ole Miss. As a freshman, he had 10 total tackles, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery.
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
NBA Vet Carmelo Anthony Explains Why Now Is The Time For Him To Tell His Story Through New Docuseries
Carmelo Anthony addresses why he's prepared to tell his story in an upcoming docuseries.
No, the University of Alabama's famous #RushTok hasn't been shut down
The sorority rush TikToks that went mega-viral last summer haven't been banned. There's a simpler reason why you're seeing fewer #BamaRush videos right now.
NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos
Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
WATCH: Adrian Peterson Delivers Vicious Knockout Punch to Opponent During Training Session
Adrian Peterson used to pack quite a punch out of the backfield when he was a running back in the NFL. Now, he’s quite literally packing a punch when stepping inside the boxing ring. Peterson’s boxing training appears to be going quite well. Recently, a video of the former...
Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Irvin Attempts To Stop Bar Brawl In Texas: Watch
Michael Irvin is a busy man as he flies between destinations in order to tend to all of his various engagements. For instance, Irvin works for both ESPN and the NFL Network. Sometimes, he can be found on First Take next to Stephen A. Smith while other times, he is simply doing NFL analysis on the league's own network. This leads to a lot of travel, and earlier this week, Irving found himself going between New York and Texas.
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer lands a new job
After being fired from his position as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Mike Zimmer went radio silent. Weeks and months went by and he hadn’t spoken to the media about his firing or tenure with the Vikings. Zimmer did somewhat break the silence when he was hired...
Paul Finebaum blasts Notre Dame's preseason ranking: 'They’re going to get destroyed' at OSU
Paul Finebaum is not high on Notre Dame, to say the least. During Tuesday’s appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum took aim at the AP Poll voters and shredded that group for putting Notre Dame at No. 5 on the preseason poll. It also doesn’t sound...
Dallas Cowboys will likely cut ties with Ezekiel Elliott next season, no matter how well he plays in 2022
A new report suggests the Dallas Cowboys will probably end their relationship with long-time running back Ezekiel Elliott after this
Keon Keeley, 5-star 2023 edge, planning visit to B1G team after decommitting from Notre Dame
Keon Keeley is back on the market and a Big Ten team is in the mix for the elite edge rusher. Keeley, rated 5-stars and the No. 7 overall recruit in 2023 on the 247Sports composite rankings, backed off his pledge to Notre Dame on Wednesday evening. Turns out he’ll be seeing the Irish soon, though.
NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Campaign News
Herschel Walker campaign moments continue to go viral on social media. About a week after a commercial surfaced, highlighting the past allegations made against Walker by his ex-wife, the former NFL running back held a notable campaign event. "Women for Herschel Walker." Video from Walker's campaign stop is going viral...
Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown
When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
Alabama expected to land 5-star Notre Dame decommit Keon Keeley
Alabama has been intrigued with 2023 edge rusher Keon Keeley. Why? The Florida native made a trip to Tuscaloosa on July 30 for a team cookout. Since then, he has been an Alabama lean despite being verbally committed to Notre Dame for over a year. Well, on Tuesday evening, Keeley...
FIU's Luke Knox, brother of Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox, dies at 22
MIAMI - Family, friends, fellow classmates, and teachers at Florida International University are mourning the sudden loss of linebacker Luke Knox.He was hospitalized Wednesday evening and passed away that night. He was 22 years old. "We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program. We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke's family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family and will continue to do so to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need," FIU said in a statement."You had...
5-star LSU target sets his commitment date
Zalance Heard is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle from Monroe, Louisiana, where he plays for Neville High School. The Tigers finished last season 11-2 with a loss in the LHSAA Class 4A state semifinals to Warren Easton. On Monday, he announced a commitment date of Sept. 1, when he will...
