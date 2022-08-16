ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
College Football Player Has Reportedly Died Suddenly At 22

Florida International announced Thursday that linebacker Luke Knox has passed away. He was just 22 years old. Knox, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, started his college career at Ole Miss. As a freshman, he had 10 total tackles, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery.
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Irvin Attempts To Stop Bar Brawl In Texas: Watch

Michael Irvin is a busy man as he flies between destinations in order to tend to all of his various engagements. For instance, Irvin works for both ESPN and the NFL Network. Sometimes, he can be found on First Take next to Stephen A. Smith while other times, he is simply doing NFL analysis on the league's own network. This leads to a lot of travel, and earlier this week, Irving found himself going between New York and Texas.
NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Campaign News

Herschel Walker campaign moments continue to go viral on social media. About a week after a commercial surfaced, highlighting the past allegations made against Walker by his ex-wife, the former NFL running back held a notable campaign event. "Women for Herschel Walker." Video from Walker's campaign stop is going viral...
Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
FIU's Luke Knox, brother of Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox, dies at 22

MIAMI - Family, friends, fellow classmates, and teachers at Florida International University are mourning the sudden loss of linebacker Luke Knox.He was hospitalized Wednesday evening and passed away that night. He was 22 years old. "We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program. We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke's family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family and will continue to do so to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need," FIU said in a statement."You had...
5-star LSU target sets his commitment date

Zalance Heard is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle from Monroe, Louisiana, where he plays for Neville High School. The Tigers finished last season 11-2 with a loss in the LHSAA Class 4A state semifinals to Warren Easton. On Monday, he announced a commitment date of Sept. 1, when he will...
