30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports TeamJeffery MacSan Jose, CA
Fun For Less in Chicago: The Air and Water ShowLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Department of Education Cancels Nearly $4 Billion in Student LoansTechnology JournalNaperville, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Portillo’s looks outside of Illinois for growth
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Portillo’s says it’s looking outside Illinois for growth and the Sun Belt is getting much of the company’s attention. Bloomberg says five of seven new Portillo’s locations are opening in Florida, Arizona, and Texas. Population growth in those areas is helping bolster expansion plans.
Bailey calls Chicago a ‘hellhole’ again
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Despite receiving criticism, Republican candidate for Governor Darren Bailey has called the city of Chicago “a hellhole” again. “Our legislators [are] going soft on criminals to the point that they’ve made Chicago a hellhole,” Bailey said during his speech at Republican Day at the State Fair. Bailey originally called the city […]
Toppers Pizza Coming to Chicagoland with Three New Sites
The company will open new locations in Waukegan and Libertyville in 2024
Report: Illinois teachers union funds are disproportionately spent
A new report shows teacher union funds are primarily going to schools located closer to Chicago and the Chicago suburbs than to downstate Illinois. The report was produced by the Illinois Policy Institute and looked into how the Illinois Federation of Teachers has been spending union dues from teachers across the state.
WGNtv.com
New solar facility to produce clean energy for IL
There isn’t often a lot of attention paid to how the electricity we all use here in the Chicago area is generated–nor is there much attention to the very real efforts underway to reduce the heat retaining carbon released into the atmosphere. That’s why this article caught my attention. There are interesting and positive moves underway which continue toward cleaner production of electricity. Unfortunately, NO alternative is perfect–the goal is to look to alternatives which put us on a glide-path toward less polluting energy production.
Check Out The Fastest Speeding Tickets In Illinois History
I was tempted to start this by saying "hey, we've all had a speeding ticket at one time or another, right?" But, after asking around a little bit, it turns out that not everyone has. I've gotten a grand total of...1 speeding ticket in all my years of driving, but...
wmay.com
Pritzker Commits To Two Debates With Bailey
Governor JB Pritzker says he has agreed to two debates with opponent Darren Bailey this fall. Pritzker’s campaign says the governor will take part in an October 4th debate jointly sponsored by Illinois State University and AARP. Pritzker calls it a “unique, intergenerational forum.” Two weeks later, on Tuesday, October 18th, Pritzker will participate in a Chicago debate put on by WGN-TV. Both events will be broadcast statewide.
Chicago's summer will end up above average but wait until you see long range forecast
Chicago - Barring an invasion from the Polar Vortex, this summer will go down in the record books as above average for Chicago. June ended up 1.6 degrees above average. July was barely below average as the month ended down a tenth of a degree compared to normal. So far, August is running .2 degrees above average.
Northern Lights forecast Chicago: Aurora borealis may be visible Thursday due to geostorm
Geomagnetic storms also have the potential to disrupt the electric power grid, GPS and satellite operations.
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Ald. Roderick Sawyer has a plan to get Chicago back on track
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/16/2022): On this edition, John Kass & Jeff Carlin catch up with Chicago Alderman Roderick Sawyer (6th – parts of Chatham, Englewood, and West Englewood) to discuss his father’s legacy fulfilling late Mayor Harold Washington’s goals and what he hopes to achieve if he is elected to be the next mayor of Chicago. Plus, Kasso explains why Ald. Sawyer has a $20 bill with John’s signature on it. (Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com)
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Some of the best hot dogs can be found in Portage Park
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. The Hot Dog Box’s Bronzeville Bourbon Wiener Named One Of The Best In The US: National food website Tasting Table named the Portage Park spot’s steak dog with bourbon barbecue sauce one of the “13 Best Hot Dogs in America.”
ComEd training all-female class of candidates
MAYWOOD, Ill. — On Wednesday, ComEd held a training session of all-female candidates as they have focused recruitment efforts toward more women and minorities. In the years ahead, the Chicago-based company on hiring hundreds of new workers to support future energy projects. Summer Bradley, of Morris, was among the women training in Maywood and wants […]
Eater
Home Run Inn Recalls More Than 13,000 Pounds of Frozen Sausage Pizza
Home Run Inn, one of Chicago’s longest running pizza chains, is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen Deluxe Sausage pizzas that may have been contaminated with “extraneous materials” — namely metal — after customers reported finding metal in their pies, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Sunday.
letsbeardown.com
THE CRAZY THINGS YOU SEE IN CHICAGO
Chicago is still, in my mind, one of the greatest cities in the world. I know that it has had its share of struggles lately, but so many great things are present in the Windy City. However, you still see some weird stuff on a daily basis... Here is an...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman believes South Side fire was act of gang retaliation
CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman believes a Back of the Yards fire may be an act of gang retaliation. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 45th and Hermitage Avenue. Three firefighters were injured and roughly two dozen residents were displaced from their homes. Alderman...
$300,000 Luxury Container Homes Will Arrive In The South Side By Winter
Wanting to bring luxury, energy-efficient container homes to the South Side, a team of investors have started developing a way to do so by winter. Enter Vincennes Village, a new development intent on bringing 12 eco-friendly container homes to a plot of vacant land on Vincennes Ave. The luxury homes will be built out of train shipping containers. Each structure will be 40 feet long, and 8 feet wide, with 10-foot ceilings, covering anywhere between 1,200-1,800 square feet of space. The container homes will be two stories tall and feature anywhere from three to four bedrooms per unit. As for who’s...
Progressive Rail Roading
Metra to convert locomotives to battery power
Metra's board yesterday approved a plan to convert up to six of the Chicago commuter railroad's oldest diesel locomotives to zero-emission battery power. The railroad's contract with Progress Rail Services Corp. calls for a base order of three locomotives, with options for three additional units, Metra officials said in a press release. The total cost for all six conversions — which will be completed at Progress Rail's facility in Patterson, Georgia — is $34.6 million. The base order is expected to take three-and-a-half years to complete.
beckersasc.com
Physician group sells Chicago endoscopy center for $15M
A physician group sold the Naperville, Ill.-based Suburban Gastroenterology and Midwest Endoscopy Center for $15 million, the Chicago Business Journal reported Aug. 15. The sale comes two years after the 19,000-square-foot center was renovated, the report said. It is fully occupied by two tenants with lease agreements running through to 2030. The center was built in 2008.
A crash course on the names of Chicago’s expressways
CHICAGO — The Edens? Jane Byrne? Which one is I-90, again? Driving on Chicago’s expressways and highways can be frustrating due to traffic, but it can be even more confusing if you don’t know the names of the highways. WGN’s Sarah Jindra gave a TikTok crash course to lessen the confusion surrounding the city’s major […]
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
