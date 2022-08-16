Read full article on original website
KDRV
Weed, water and warrants in Josephine County law enforcement efforts
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says four arrests have come from three illegal marijuana grow operation search warrants this week. It also says more than 10,000 marijuana plants came to an end. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) arrested...
KTVL
Cannabis, guns, silver, and cash seized at unlicensed grow in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — On August 17, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) conducted a search and siezure 800 block of Coyote Creek Road in Josephine County regarding an unlicensed cannabis grow site. The search warrant was executed with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
KTVL
Several people arrested following search of multiple illegal marijuana grow sites
Josephine County, Ore. — A total of four people were taken into custody this week following investigations regarding several separate illegal marijuana grow sites. On August 15, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed two search warrants in the 300 block of Shan Creek and 5000 block of Williams Highway in Josephine County regarding illegal marijuana grow sites.
KVAL
Inmate from Douglas County dies in Ontario prison
ONTARIO, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Kyle J. Fugate, died the evening of August 16, 2022, the agency reported. Fugate was incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution (SRCI) in Ontario and passed away in the infirmary, DOC said. As with all in-custody deaths,...
kezi.com
Three fatalities in rural road crash, Douglas County deputies say
RIDDLE, Ore. -- Three people are dead and one is critically injured after a crash on Lower Cow Creek Road, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. The DCSO said that just before midnight on August 16, a deputy driving along Cow Creek Road spotted debris on the road. The deputy reportedly stopped to investigate and found a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible.
KTVL
One arrest made at unlicensed cannabis grow connected with drug trafficking ring
Central Point — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT raided an unlicensed cannabis grow early Friday morning, Aug 12, assisting the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives. IMET called in the JCSO SWAT team after estimating an elevated threat level due to the property’s connection to a drug trafficking organization.
Thieves break into lookout, steal ODF equipment, disable fire camera
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who broke into a fire lookout tower near Prospect and stole Oregon Department of Forestry equipment.
kqennewsradio.com
THREE DEAD, DRIVER CRITICALLY INJURED IN SUSPECTED DUII CRASH
Three people have died, and a fourth is in critical condition following a suspected DUII crash late Tuesday night. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before midnight, a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road where he observed debris in the roadway. O’Dell said the deputy stopped to investigate and spotted a crashed convertible.
KDRV
SWAT takes down drug trafficking organization
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. –Police in our area are continuing to crack down on black market marijuana grows. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET)utilized the JCSO SWAT team after investigations determined an elevated threat level due to the property’s connection to a drug trafficking organization. Detectives served a search warrant...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Seen them? Oregon fire detection equipment thieves caught on tower video
Wildfire detection in northeastern Jackson County, Oregon, is going to be a little harder after someone broke into a lookout tower and stole a fire detection camera equipment. The theft means a vital piece of Oregon’s grid to detect fires while they are still small is now missing. The...
Missing Person: Klamath Falls family seeking public assistance in locating Janna Lindsey
A Klamath Falls family has not seen Janna Lindsey since August 10th when she went on a trip to a local store. Janna is about 5ft 8 and was last seen in a white Volkswagan sedan. She was expected to visit a local store and then meet her husband after that. The family has not heard from her since that time.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES TO CONDUCT ENHANCED PATROLS
Beginning Monday, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will join law enforcement agencies throughout Oregon to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under age two. A release said crash data from the Oregon Department...
opb.org
Southern Oregon homeless services provider fires founder amid conversion therapy allegations
The founder of the Rogue Valley’s largest homeless services organization was fired this week, following allegations of conversion therapy at his church. Pastor Chad McComas was told by the Rogue Retreat board Monday that he was being terminated from the Medford-based nonprofit. The board cited poor administrative and financial management when firing him. He’s been on administrative leave as the nonprofit’s executive director since mid-June over allegations that conversion therapy practices are being practiced at his church, Set Free Ministry in Medford.
KDRV
FireWatch: ODF SW is fighting about 50 fires left from thunderstorm, lightning
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. – Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) says firefighters are responding to approximately 50 fires left overnight after Wednesday's thunderstorms. ODF says the largest fire now is the Tallowbox Fire on Tallowbox Mountain south of Applegate where two fires merged, now estimated to...
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Klamath Falls, Aug. 16
On Saturday August 13, 2022, at about 9:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. Preliminary investigation revealed that, an adult male pedestrian, walked out into the roadway and stopped in the middle of the travel lane facing westbound traffic. A westbound Toyota pickup, operated by James Richardson-Lawson, age 38, from Klamath Falls, collided with the pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Richardson-Lawson was uninjured and cooperated with investigators at the scene. The name of the pedestrian is being withheld pending next of kin notification. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
KCBY
Crews confirm 5 lightning fires in Douglas County, responding to locations
ROSEBURG, Ore. — UPDATE (Aug. 18, 9:30 a.m.): Douglas Forest Protective Association has responded to over 30 reports and staffed over a dozen fires as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (August 17, 2022), thunderstorms crept across the skies of Douglas County, bringing at least 100 down-strikes and several confirmed lightning fires to mostly the southern half of the district.
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: 50 lightning fires have been reported in Jackson and Josephine counties
Applegate Valley, Ore. — Updated Aug 18 at 3:37 pm:. The last official size of the Tallowbox Mountain fire south of Applegate is 30 acres. Here is a video from Applegate Valley Fire District courtesy of Chris Porter:. Updated Aug 18 at 10:24 am:. Following thunderstorms across Jackson and...
KTVL
Rogue Retreat founder among 25 staff members dismissed from organization
Medford, Ore. — Last week, a total of 25 Rogue Retreat staff members, including Founder and Executive Director Chad McComas, have been dismissed from the organization. McComas parts with Rogue Retreat in Medford after 24 years of service. Board Chair, Tom Fischer, said that this decision was made after...
KTVL
Three-Alarm Fire razes home, storage facility in Eagle Point
According to a fire captain on scene, a mobile home, two outbuildings, some vehicle trailers, and a 10 unit storage building were involved in the incident. A family was able to escape the flames and no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. 7:32 a.m. Original:. This is a...
KDRV
UPDATED: APPROX. 50 FIRES -- ODF crews responding to 27 fires across Jackson and Josephine counties
UPDATED THURSDAY ARTICLE AT: https://www.kdrv.com/news/odf-sw-is-fighting-about-50-fires-left-from-thunderstorm-lightning/article_4aea51e4-1f09-11ed-9166-0f509f216886.html. (Wednesday night) MEDFORD, Ore. - ODF crews are currently responding to 27 fires across Jackson and Josephine counties. All fires are holding at small sizes with the largest being an estimated 3 acres in size on Tallowbox Mountain in the Applegate Valley. At this time, no homes are threatened.
