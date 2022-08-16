ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte Falls, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

Weed, water and warrants in Josephine County law enforcement efforts

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says four arrests have come from three illegal marijuana grow operation search warrants this week. It also says more than 10,000 marijuana plants came to an end. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) arrested...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Several people arrested following search of multiple illegal marijuana grow sites

Josephine County, Ore. — A total of four people were taken into custody this week following investigations regarding several separate illegal marijuana grow sites. On August 15, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed two search warrants in the 300 block of Shan Creek and 5000 block of Williams Highway in Josephine County regarding illegal marijuana grow sites.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Inmate from Douglas County dies in Ontario prison

ONTARIO, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Kyle J. Fugate, died the evening of August 16, 2022, the agency reported. Fugate was incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution (SRCI) in Ontario and passed away in the infirmary, DOC said. As with all in-custody deaths,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Butte Falls, OR
County
Jackson County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kezi.com

Three fatalities in rural road crash, Douglas County deputies say

RIDDLE, Ore. -- Three people are dead and one is critically injured after a crash on Lower Cow Creek Road, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. The DCSO said that just before midnight on August 16, a deputy driving along Cow Creek Road spotted debris on the road. The deputy reportedly stopped to investigate and found a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

THREE DEAD, DRIVER CRITICALLY INJURED IN SUSPECTED DUII CRASH

Three people have died, and a fourth is in critical condition following a suspected DUII crash late Tuesday night. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before midnight, a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road where he observed debris in the roadway. O’Dell said the deputy stopped to investigate and spotted a crashed convertible.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Sex Abuse#Child Exploitation#Violent Crime
KDRV

SWAT takes down drug trafficking organization

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. –Police in our area are continuing to crack down on black market marijuana grows. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET)utilized the JCSO SWAT team after investigations determined an elevated threat level due to the property’s connection to a drug trafficking organization. Detectives served a search warrant...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES TO CONDUCT ENHANCED PATROLS

Beginning Monday, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will join law enforcement agencies throughout Oregon to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under age two. A release said crash data from the Oregon Department...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
opb.org

Southern Oregon homeless services provider fires founder amid conversion therapy allegations

The founder of the Rogue Valley’s largest homeless services organization was fired this week, following allegations of conversion therapy at his church. Pastor Chad McComas was told by the Rogue Retreat board Monday that he was being terminated from the Medford-based nonprofit. The board cited poor administrative and financial management when firing him. He’s been on administrative leave as the nonprofit’s executive director since mid-June over allegations that conversion therapy practices are being practiced at his church, Set Free Ministry in Medford.
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Accident, Klamath Falls, Aug. 16

On Saturday August 13, 2022, at about 9:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. Preliminary investigation revealed that, an adult male pedestrian, walked out into the roadway and stopped in the middle of the travel lane facing westbound traffic. A westbound Toyota pickup, operated by James Richardson-Lawson, age 38, from Klamath Falls, collided with the pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Richardson-Lawson was uninjured and cooperated with investigators at the scene. The name of the pedestrian is being withheld pending next of kin notification. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KCBY

Crews confirm 5 lightning fires in Douglas County, responding to locations

ROSEBURG, Ore. — UPDATE (Aug. 18, 9:30 a.m.): Douglas Forest Protective Association has responded to over 30 reports and staffed over a dozen fires as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (August 17, 2022), thunderstorms crept across the skies of Douglas County, bringing at least 100 down-strikes and several confirmed lightning fires to mostly the southern half of the district.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Rogue Retreat founder among 25 staff members dismissed from organization

Medford, Ore. — Last week, a total of 25 Rogue Retreat staff members, including Founder and Executive Director Chad McComas, have been dismissed from the organization. McComas parts with Rogue Retreat in Medford after 24 years of service. Board Chair, Tom Fischer, said that this decision was made after...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Three-Alarm Fire razes home, storage facility in Eagle Point

According to a fire captain on scene, a mobile home, two outbuildings, some vehicle trailers, and a 10 unit storage building were involved in the incident. A family was able to escape the flames and no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. 7:32 a.m. Original:. This is a...
EAGLE POINT, OR
KDRV

UPDATED: APPROX. 50 FIRES -- ODF crews responding to 27 fires across Jackson and Josephine counties

UPDATED THURSDAY ARTICLE AT: https://www.kdrv.com/news/odf-sw-is-fighting-about-50-fires-left-from-thunderstorm-lightning/article_4aea51e4-1f09-11ed-9166-0f509f216886.html. (Wednesday night) MEDFORD, Ore. - ODF crews are currently responding to 27 fires across Jackson and Josephine counties. All fires are holding at small sizes with the largest being an estimated 3 acres in size on Tallowbox Mountain in the Applegate Valley. At this time, no homes are threatened.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy