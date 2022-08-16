Athens – Troopers from the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a single vehicle crash that took the life of Vinton County man. The crash occurred approximately 05:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Ethan Cole Fout, age 19 of McArthur, Ohio was traveling northbound on State Route 93 approximately ½ mile north of milepost 1 in Washington Township, Hocking County. He was driving a 2000 Ford F-250 pick-up when it drove off the right side of the road. He attempted to re-enter the road and over-corrected, sliding left of center and off the left side of the road striking a tree before coming to rest. He was not wearing his safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

VINTON COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO