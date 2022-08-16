ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Clairsville Ohio State Highway Patrol Announces OVI Checkpoint for Saturday

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI check point will be held in Belmont County tomorrow evening. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grants, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on provisional data, there were 652 OVI – related fatal crashes in which 720 people were killed last year in Ohio.” Lieutenant Maurice Waddell, commander of the St. Clairsville Post said, ‘State Troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers.” The location of the checkpoint will be announced Saturday morning.
