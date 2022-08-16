ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandstone, MN

FOX 21 Online

Subaru Holds "Love a Pet" adoption event

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– Some furry friends got the chance to go home with new loving families Wednesday, thanks to the Miller Hill Subaru’s “Love a Pet” adoption event. Tails were wagging Right in-front of the Subaru dealership in Hermantown. Where about a dozen cats and dogs, from the Babinski Foundation animal shelter in Pequot Lakes, got the chance to find their forever family.
HERMANTOWN, MN
FOX 21 Online

Wildcat Sanctuary Builds New Food and Wellness Center

SANDSTONE, Minn. — The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone is in the works of constructing a new Food and Wellness Center. The need for big-cat rescue continues to increase, and the sanctuary has over 100 cats on its property.. meaning more mouths to feed. The new building will feature a...
SANDSTONE, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: Breanne Marie & The Front Porch Sinners

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth artist Breanne Marie with Breanne Marie & The Front Porch Sinners stopped by the morning show Tuesday to talk about what inspires her music. She also sang two original songs. For more on Breanne, click here. Song 1:
DULUTH, MN
Sandstone, MN
FOX 21 Online

Proctor's 'Beyond The Yellow Ribbon' Looking For Supporters

Jennifer Cady stopped by the morning show to talk about Proctor’s Beyond the Yellow Ribbon initiative to support local veterans. Proctor became a yellow ribbon community by the state of Minnesota in 2017. “Our mission is to support veterans, military members and their families here in our community –...
PROCTOR, MN
MIX 108

Look Inside Minnesota's Oldest & First Abandoned Lighthouse, Found In Duluth

The first lighthouse in Minnesota was built in 1858 located right here in Duluth. Take a look inside its current run-down state. The Minnesota Point Lighthouse is absolutely historic, however, it is not in the best shape in this day and age. You can get to the landmark by boat or about a mile and a half hike through the historic pine forest at the end of Park Point.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, may be biking from Pine Co. to metro

GRASSTON, Minn. – An east-central Minnesota teen is missing, and authorities believe he may be trying to bike to the Twin Cities.Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, was last seen in his Grasston home Friday at 9 p.m. Authorities say he is traveling without a cellphone. Grasston is located about 70 miles north of the Twin Cities metro area.Wolbersen-O'Hara stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was curly brown hair and brown eyes. Call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
GRASSTON, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

WATCH: Escaped Cows Get Rounded Up On A Minnesota Freeway

Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming Police Department, and a horse riding cowboy all came together to wrangle some escaped cows who wandered onto I-35. Earlier this week we talked about an at-home break-in that people were calling "fowl" play. When a turkey broke into a second-story apartment in Wisconsin. It also wasn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
MINNESOTA STATE
bulletin-news.com

Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident

In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Bent Paddle Introduces Their THC Seltzer

DULUTH, Minn. – Bent Paddle is introducing a new alternative to alcohol with a brand new THC seltzer. Minnesota passed a law last month that legalizes cannabis edibles and THC-infused beverages. The passion fruit, orange, guava flavored drink was officially packaged Wednesday and set to sell Thursday in the...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Flash flooding strikes parts of the Twin Cities

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Rising water swept through parts of the Twin Cities Wednesday evening, leaving drivers stranded, streets flooded and buildings damaged.Families in Cambridge have a lot of cleaning up to do after Wednesday night's flooding, with water running into homes and businesses along Main Street near 2nd Avenue.It was mostly drained by the time our WCCO crew arrived, but public works crews still had to turn vehicles away that were trying to drive through.People described the rain as relentless. Homeowner Jeff Nyquist had flood waters rushing into his basement. We looked downstairs and saw a water heater floating nearby, as...
CAMBRIDGE, MN
FOX 21 Online

"Love Your Block" Grants to Clean Up Blight

DULUTH, Minn.– The city of Duluth is rewarding those willing to clean up blighted areas with grants from its “Love Your Block” program. Wednesday, four more community members were given the grants worth up to $1,500. This round of grants will support waste removal in the Central Hillside neighborhood, fixing a property’s front entrance on West Fourth Street, making repairs to the “Story Taxidermy” business, and adding new features to the Lincoln Park Resource Center.
DULUTH, MN

