Subaru Holds “Love a Pet” adoption event
HERMANTOWN, Minn.– Some furry friends got the chance to go home with new loving families Wednesday, thanks to the Miller Hill Subaru’s “Love a Pet” adoption event. Tails were wagging Right in-front of the Subaru dealership in Hermantown. Where about a dozen cats and dogs, from the Babinski Foundation animal shelter in Pequot Lakes, got the chance to find their forever family.
Wildcat Sanctuary Builds New Food and Wellness Center
SANDSTONE, Minn. — The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone is in the works of constructing a new Food and Wellness Center. The need for big-cat rescue continues to increase, and the sanctuary has over 100 cats on its property.. meaning more mouths to feed. The new building will feature a...
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Musician Corey McCauley
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth artist Corey McCauley performed live in studio on the morning show Thursday. Click the videos for two of his originals, and click here to see what Corey’s up to next.
Coffee Conversation: Breanne Marie & The Front Porch Sinners
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth artist Breanne Marie with Breanne Marie & The Front Porch Sinners stopped by the morning show Tuesday to talk about what inspires her music. She also sang two original songs. For more on Breanne, click here. Song 1:
Impressive Minnesota Corn Maze is the Largest in the World
I'd say it's a pretty common tradition here in Minnesota for families to go check out a corn maze in the fall. There are plenty of corn maze options around the state but one, in particular, is the largest corn maze in the world. Yes, it's right here in Minnesota!
A tragedy turned into a triumph: Two families unite after an unimaginable loss
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Over the past two decades, two families have been coming together for a sole purpose following an unimaginable tragedy. Between the power of community, education, and organ donation, a loss became a gain. On April 21, 1997, the Esko community was rocked when 12-year-old...
Proctor’s ‘Beyond The Yellow Ribbon’ Looking For Supporters
Jennifer Cady stopped by the morning show to talk about Proctor’s Beyond the Yellow Ribbon initiative to support local veterans. Proctor became a yellow ribbon community by the state of Minnesota in 2017. “Our mission is to support veterans, military members and their families here in our community –...
Look Inside Minnesota’s Oldest & First Abandoned Lighthouse, Found In Duluth
The first lighthouse in Minnesota was built in 1858 located right here in Duluth. Take a look inside its current run-down state. The Minnesota Point Lighthouse is absolutely historic, however, it is not in the best shape in this day and age. You can get to the landmark by boat or about a mile and a half hike through the historic pine forest at the end of Park Point.
Missing: Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, may be biking from Pine Co. to metro
GRASSTON, Minn. – An east-central Minnesota teen is missing, and authorities believe he may be trying to bike to the Twin Cities.Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, was last seen in his Grasston home Friday at 9 p.m. Authorities say he is traveling without a cellphone. Grasston is located about 70 miles north of the Twin Cities metro area.Wolbersen-O'Hara stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was curly brown hair and brown eyes. Call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
Coffee Conversation: Musician Steve Isakson Performs Live
DULUTH, Minn. — Musician Steve Isakson shared a few songs on the morning show Wednesday. Click the videos to hear him play each song, and click here for more information on what Steve’s up to. Song 1:. Song 2:
WATCH: Escaped Cows Get Rounded Up On A Minnesota Freeway
Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming Police Department, and a horse riding cowboy all came together to wrangle some escaped cows who wandered onto I-35. Earlier this week we talked about an at-home break-in that people were calling "fowl" play. When a turkey broke into a second-story apartment in Wisconsin. It also wasn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
Minnesota Business Offers ‘Forest Bathing’ For Anyone Over 12
When I came across an advertisement for 'Forest Bathing', my first thoughts were, “Really. That's a thing? Do you do that alone or with a group? Is that even legal?”. I've done plenty of camping in Minnesota. And I've cleaned up in lakes, streams, rivers, and ponds. But I've never bathed in a forest.
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
Inside The Abandoned Building In Lake Superior Near Duluth’s Lakewalk
Duluth has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it the...
Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident
In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
Minnesota Man Told To ‘Go To Kwik Trip’ After Calling 911
A dispatcher from Chisago County Minnesota is being recognized after that county's sheriff's department shared details from a recent 911 call online. FYI, Chisago County sits on the Minnesota, Wisconsin border just to the northeast of Minneapolis. The dispatcher received a call in the early morning hours, around 3:00 AM,...
Bent Paddle Introduces Their THC Seltzer
DULUTH, Minn. – Bent Paddle is introducing a new alternative to alcohol with a brand new THC seltzer. Minnesota passed a law last month that legalizes cannabis edibles and THC-infused beverages. The passion fruit, orange, guava flavored drink was officially packaged Wednesday and set to sell Thursday in the...
Thursday forecast for storms, northern lights in Minnesota
Incredible North Shore video of northern lights and lightning, plus the forecast for tonight which calls for more aurora activity. But once again we’ll have lots of clouds. I recap yesterday’s downpours & severe weather in Cambridge. Showers rotate through the region today and tomorrow with a stretch...
Flash flooding strikes parts of the Twin Cities
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Rising water swept through parts of the Twin Cities Wednesday evening, leaving drivers stranded, streets flooded and buildings damaged.Families in Cambridge have a lot of cleaning up to do after Wednesday night's flooding, with water running into homes and businesses along Main Street near 2nd Avenue.It was mostly drained by the time our WCCO crew arrived, but public works crews still had to turn vehicles away that were trying to drive through.People described the rain as relentless. Homeowner Jeff Nyquist had flood waters rushing into his basement. We looked downstairs and saw a water heater floating nearby, as...
“Love Your Block” Grants to Clean Up Blight
DULUTH, Minn.– The city of Duluth is rewarding those willing to clean up blighted areas with grants from its “Love Your Block” program. Wednesday, four more community members were given the grants worth up to $1,500. This round of grants will support waste removal in the Central Hillside neighborhood, fixing a property’s front entrance on West Fourth Street, making repairs to the “Story Taxidermy” business, and adding new features to the Lincoln Park Resource Center.
