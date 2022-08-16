Read full article on original website
lakenormanpublications.com
Facelifts are underway for these Mooresville parks and municipal buildings
MOORESVILLE – Keeping pace with “quality of life” and “top destination” accolades the town has earned – aligned with growth patterns that accompany a desirable location – Mooresville has invested more than $33 million in seven major facilities projects, with all but one completed, or scheduled for completion, before the end of 2022.
lakenormanpublications.com
Townhomes approved for downtown Huntersville, Bryton
HUNTERSVILLE – The Huntersville town board approved plans for two separate townhome projects Monday. The 35 Maxwell Avenue Townhomes are planned on 2.79 acres – a combination of six lots creating a triangular parcel – at the northern end of Maxwell Avenue with frontage on Maxwell, N.C. 115 and an interior alley. The land use is for single-family homes, and it’s zoned for Town Center.
ourdavie.com
Mocksville OKs annexation, zoning for higher-density housing
Mocksville Town Board members last month unanimously approved a 31-acre annexation and rezoning that could bring 70 or more new housing units to John Crotts Road. The town’s planning board had recommended on a 4-1 vote that the proposal be denied. The zoning went from the county’s residential-agricultural classification,...
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville Council bids farewell to outgoing members, welcomes two newcomers
Outgoing Statesville City Councilman William Morgan offered some words of advice for new councilmembers on Monday, along with a heartfelt thanks to voters. “To the new members of council, congratulations on your successful election,” Morgan said. “There is going to be a steep learning curve, but I am pretty confident you can tackle that mountain.”
WBTV
Stout Heating and Air announces Salisbury expansion
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that Stout Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. will be expanding within Rowan County. Stout Heating and Air plans to create 14 new jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $2.9 million to acquire and expand an existing facility at 205 Cedar Springs Road in Salisbury.
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle City Council approves annexation, rezoning
Annexation and rezoning of a 43.47 acre tract south of NC 24-27 and east of Anderson Road was approved Aug. 15 by Albemarle City Council, following a public hearing on the petition. According to Planning and Development Services Director Kevin Robinson, Pee Dee Land Development petitioned the city to annex...
City Council approves controversial Chick-fil-A with drive-thru near Grier Heights
The Charlotte City Council voted 7-3 Monday to approve a rezoning to allow a Chick-fil-A with a drive-thru window on Wendover Road, near Grier Heights. The city’s advisory zoning committee had earlier voted 5-1 not to approve the proposal because members said the drive-thru window is incompatible with the city’s 2040 Plan, which aims to create a more walkable city.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Hampton recognized for his cold case work
Councilman Frederick Foster hands out a monthly Ward Six Community Service Award to recognize contributions by residents and others in Ward 6 in Statesville. But it had added significance during the city council meeting on Monday night. Steve Hampton, former police chief and investigator with the Statesville Police Department, was...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lakefront neighborhood proposes garage rule-change
CORNELIUS – A seven-home subdivision on Lake Norman is requesting to allow detached garages in the front yards in a move that would otherwise violate Cornelius town code. Flagship, with a gated entrance off Bethel Church Road, is home to the deepest lakefront lots in town, covering 1,100 feet in length and totaling 24.5 acres. Many of the homes already have attached garages, but are working with the town for detached as long as they’re far enough back from the public right of way.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for August 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (3) updates to this series since Updated 57 min ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
iredellfreenews.com
Mitchell’s Apprenticeship Iredell program welcomes eight new participants
Mitchell Community College recently welcomed new companies and new apprentices to its program, Apprenticeship Iredell, which offers apprentices a chance to be hired by an industry partner and receive paid on-the-job training while attending the college to earn a selected credential. A large crowd of college faculty and staff, parents...
focusnewspaper.com
Airport Comes to Hickory
The initial cost was $200,000, quite a sum for 1938. Twenty years earlier, some in Hickory had begun to dream of an airport for the city, placed on the northwestern edge, perched atop the hills overlooking the Catawba River. In those days flight was a novelty. Few people had even seen an airplane up close, much less ridden in one, so the dream had to wait.
Some Triad NC DMV offices offering extended hours for walk-ins
(WGHP) — The North Carolina DMV is making scheduling changes at multiple officers across the state. According to a release from the DMV office, Saturday walk-in services at 16 different locations in North Carolina will end on August 27. The Saturday walk-in hours began near the end of May. On Sept. 6, 10 offices will […]
focusnewspaper.com
Hickory American Legion Fair, August 31st – September 5th
Newton, NC – Fun, games, rides and fantastic foods are coming back when the Hickory American Legion Fair opens for its annual run Wednesday, Aug. 31. The 109th fair lasts through Labor Day, Sept. 5, just off U.S. 70 at the American Legion Fairgrounds, 1 American Legion Ave., Newton.
country1037fm.com
Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina
North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
York County councilman, SC House candidate Brandon Guffey to resign from council
YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — York County Councilman Brandon Guffey submitted his letter of resignation Tuesday from the council as he focuses on an election bid for a seat in the South Carolina State House. Guffey, the representative for District 6, said his resignation will take effect on November 7, a day before South […]
Concord Police ramp up safety measures for upcoming school year
CONCORD, N.C. — It's been just under three months since the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas rocked the nation. As families get ready to send students back to the classroom, on-campus safety is at the forefront of their concerns. With that in mind, the Concord...
lakenormanpublications.com
Mooresville announces special events for 2023 Sesquicentennial Celebration
MOORESVILLE – “Wow” was the excited and direct way Mayor Miles Atkins began the show at a luncheon marking the unofficial start of Mooresville’s 2023 Sesquicentennial Celebration – “Try saying that five times fast,” Atkins joked – and the fast-paced presentation about events planned and partnerships sought rolled on from there.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Health System welcomes clinical social worker to Iredell Psychiatry
Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, announced that Shykita E. Hill, MSW, LCSW-A, has joined Iredell Psychiatry. Hill is a licensed clinical social worker associate with 22 years of experience in the mental health and substance abuse field. As a clinical social worker, Hill helps patients overcome difficult challenges and improve their physical, mental, emotional, and social wellbeing.
