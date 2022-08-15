Read full article on original website
Related
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Life Expectancy of Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy?
Infantile neuroaxonal dystrophy (INAD) is a rare neurodegenerative illness with a life expectancy of about 10 years. INAD is characterized by regression of acquired motor abilities, delayed motor coordination, and ultimately loss of voluntary muscle control beginning at about 6 months of age. INAD is a progressive condition, with symptoms...
MedicineNet.com
Is Butter Bad for You, or Good? Benefits & Risks
Butter has long had a reputation for being bad for you, with some claiming that its high saturated fat content can raise cholesterol and cause other health problems. Others, however, claim that butter is nutritious and has several health benefits. Learn about the health effects of butter and whether or...
MedicineNet.com
Drinking Raw Milk: Benefits and Dangers
As natural and farm-sourced foods become more popular, raw milk consumption has increased. However, studies have shown that pasteurized milk has the same health benefits as raw milk without the danger of bacterial contamination. Although some claim that raw milk is more nutritious than pasteurized milk, health experts advise against...
MedicineNet.com
Is Soy Lecithin Healthy or Harmful for Your Body?
Lecithin is a chemical with many names, like lecithinum ex soya, soy lecithin, alpha-phosphatidylcholines, and soy lecithin. Often seen but not really understood, soy lecithin is an ingredient that serves unknown purposes. There is little scientifically backed, unbiased data out there on this food ingredient. That said, there are some things we know about the properties of this ingredient.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicineNet.com
Is Basa Fish Healthy? Nutrition, Benefits, and Dangers
Basa fish (Pangasius bocourti) is a type of catfish native to Southeast Asia. Also known as Vietnamese cobbler, swai fish, and river cobbler, basa fish has a mild flavor and firm texture. Basa is popular due to its low cost and wide availability. But is basa fish healthy?. Learn about...
MedicineNet.com
Are Stevia and Truvia the Same Thing?
If you are trying to reduce your sugar intake, sugar substitutes may be a good way to satisfy your sweet tooth. Although stevia and Truvia sound similar, they are not the same thing. Learn about the differences between the two and whether Truvia is a healthy sugar alternative. What is...
FDA・
Comments / 0