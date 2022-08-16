Read full article on original website
Related
kyma.com
Growing along the Southern Border
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Agriculture industry brings in billions of dollars to the Yuma and Imperial Valley economies, but it’s hard work. Their fields being on the U.S./ Mexico border makes this possible but it also brings its own unique challenges. Both the Imperial Valley and Yuma...
kyma.com
Man from Mexico treks to border wall for upkeep and maintenance
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man from Mexico pledged to keep the border clean where one wall ends as it meets the Cocopah reservation. The uptick in crossings has brought more trash to the border and one local from Los Algodones, Mexico takes it upon himself to keep his country clean and make a little money on the side.
ABC 15 News
Shipping container barrier construction continues despite hiccups
YUMA, AZ — Construction of the temporary border wall in Yuma continues, but not without its challenges. On Monday a set of shipping containers, used as part of Arizona’s effort to close gaps along the border wall near Yuma, were found toppled over. The governor’s office tells ABC15...
Fronteras Desk
Ducey ordered gaps in border wall to be filled with shipping containers. It's already falling down
Gov. Doug Ducey has been outspoken in criticizing Biden administration border policies, including paying for buses to take migrants to New York and Washington, D.C. Late last week, he issued an executive order to direct the state to fill in gaps in a border wall in Yuma to prevent undocumented people from crossing. Rather than traditional fencing, though, the gaps are being covered by a series of shipping containers, some of which had already fallen or been knocked down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide
A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
More Pictures From Governor Doug Ducey on His Shipping Containers at the Border
Governor Doug Ducey yesterday (Aug. 16) released a second set of pictures on Twitter as well as a video of the Yuma area shipping containers that are closing gaps in the border.
kusi.com
Retired USBP Chief Rodney Scott on weekend of cartel violence in Tijuana
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over the weekend, the people of Baja California experienced some extreme violence initiated by the drug cartels. Dozens of cars were set on fire, deadly shootings reported, and the Mexican government was forced to send in the national guard to try and gain back control.
NBC San Diego
Ever Wonder Where All These San Diego Millennials Come From? So Did the Census Bureau
You've seen them at the beach, on campus, in the Gaslamp. Where do they all come from? New census data shows the places those millennials are migrating to San Diego from. According to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, 70% of young adults who grew up in America's Finest City stayed home in San Diego as young adults. The numbers reflect where people from 16-26 moved.
NBC San Diego
Think San Diego Gas is Still High? Try 12 Bucks a Gallon
San Diegans don’t mince words when it comes to the price of gas. "It's crazy but you gotta drive, you gotta go places." A random stop at a San Diego-area gas station in June prompted comments like ,“I hope the gas prices go down as soon as possible,“ or, "it's crazy but you gotta go places," and "it's ridiculous."
sierranewsonline.com
Southern California Woman Sentenced For Voter Fraud
Madera, CA – The Madera County Registrar of Voters announced that last month, Elizabeth Gale, a resident of San Diego, pleaded guilty to committing voter fraud in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election. “Ms. Gale made the unfortunate mistake of believing that though her mother had recently passed, she...
Small plane hits SUV before crashing on interstate near San Diego
EL CAJON, Calif. — A small plane crashed onto a major freeway near San Diego on Thursday, striking an SUV before landing on a city street, authorities said. At least one person was seriously injured when the small silver plane crashed into a railing on Interstate 8, KNSD-TV reported. According to Flightaware, an online flight tracking service, the plane was a fixed-wing, single-engine 1951 Cessna 195.
Best Neighborhoods In San Diego To Buy A Home
Known for beaches, surfing, and breathtaking hiking trails, there's something for everyone in sunny San Diego. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
kyma.com
Pioneers Memorial Hospital and Reach Air effort first heart attack-saving procedure using balloon pump
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Reach air has partnered with Pioneers Medical Center for more than 15 years now. For the first time ever, a full-on cardiac lab could help save more lives. The lab opened last May, but earlier this month, Pioneers added a balloon pump for patients having...
kyma.com
City of Calexico reacts to Mexicali violence
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The city of Calexico wants to help Mexicali after violence erupted in the city over the weekend. Cartel violence made way to the streets of Mexicali on Saturday. According to Mexicali police, drug cartels were tied to about 20 buses and cars being set on fire across Tijuana, Mexicali, and other parts of Baja California.
crimevoice.com
Over $3 Million in Methamphetamine Seized During Drug Arrest
Originally Published By: California Boarder Patrol Webpage:. “CALEXICO, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen, accused of smuggling narcotics, Friday night. At approximately 10:53 p.m., Calexico Station Communications received a citizen’s report regarding a vehicle suspected of possessing narcotics located in a restaurant...
Scientists warn California is due for disastrous ‘megaflood’
Monsoonal moisture continues to cause flash flood warnings throughout San Diego County.
kyma.com
Agents, troopers arrest man attempting to smuggle four migrants near Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol agents worked together with the Arizona Department of Public Safety to arrest a smuggler on Interstate 8. A post to the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector social media says the two organizations were able to find four migrants who were being smuggled.
San Diego Business Journal
Ben & Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli Opens in Oceanside
Coastal North County resident Heather Bradshaw has found a taste of home, right in her own backyard. The 23-year-old Midwestern transplant and vegetarian with love for Jewish-style delicatessen food has been anticipating the opening of a specialty dining establishment that she hoped would feed her soul, spirit and stomach. Her...
kyma.com
Agents arrest man with previous conviction, may face additional jail time
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says one person was arrested after illegally entering the U.S. and had previous convictions. Agents arrested the man on Tuesday and performed record checks on him. 33-year-old Miguel Vargas Mendoza had a previous conviction in 2012 for possession of...
Governor Ducey's Move to Fill in Border Gains National Attention
Arizona Governor Ducey's move yesterday to fill in sections of the border wall using shipping containers has now gained national attention. Since then Ducey's office has released a video on Twitter showing the beginning of the construction.
Comments / 0