ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kyma.com

Growing along the Southern Border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Agriculture industry brings in billions of dollars to the Yuma and Imperial Valley economies, but it’s hard work. Their fields being on the U.S./ Mexico border makes this possible but it also brings its own unique challenges. Both the Imperial Valley and Yuma...
kyma.com

Man from Mexico treks to border wall for upkeep and maintenance

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man from Mexico pledged to keep the border clean where one wall ends as it meets the Cocopah reservation. The uptick in crossings has brought more trash to the border and one local from Los Algodones, Mexico takes it upon himself to keep his country clean and make a little money on the side.
ABC 15 News

Shipping container barrier construction continues despite hiccups

YUMA, AZ — Construction of the temporary border wall in Yuma continues, but not without its challenges. On Monday a set of shipping containers, used as part of Arizona’s effort to close gaps along the border wall near Yuma, were found toppled over. The governor’s office tells ABC15...
YUMA, AZ
Fronteras Desk

Ducey ordered gaps in border wall to be filled with shipping containers. It's already falling down

Gov. Doug Ducey has been outspoken in criticizing Biden administration border policies, including paying for buses to take migrants to New York and Washington, D.C. Late last week, he issued an executive order to direct the state to fill in gaps in a border wall in Yuma to prevent undocumented people from crossing. Rather than traditional fencing, though, the gaps are being covered by a series of shipping containers, some of which had already fallen or been knocked down.
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Port#Linus Travel#Calexico#Immigration Policy#U S Customs#Border Crossings#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Algodones#Cbp
iheart.com

FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide

A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Ever Wonder Where All These San Diego Millennials Come From? So Did the Census Bureau

You've seen them at the beach, on campus, in the Gaslamp. Where do they all come from? New census data shows the places those millennials are migrating to San Diego from. According to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, 70% of young adults who grew up in America's Finest City stayed home in San Diego as young adults. The numbers reflect where people from 16-26 moved.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Think San Diego Gas is Still High? Try 12 Bucks a Gallon

San Diegans don’t mince words when it comes to the price of gas. "It's crazy but you gotta drive, you gotta go places." A random stop at a San Diego-area gas station in June prompted comments like ,“I hope the gas prices go down as soon as possible,“ or, "it's crazy but you gotta go places," and "it's ridiculous."
SAN DIEGO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Southern California Woman Sentenced For Voter Fraud

Madera, CA – The Madera County Registrar of Voters announced that last month, Elizabeth Gale, a resident of San Diego, pleaded guilty to committing voter fraud in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election. “Ms. Gale made the unfortunate mistake of believing that though her mother had recently passed, she...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Small plane hits SUV before crashing on interstate near San Diego

EL CAJON, Calif. — A small plane crashed onto a major freeway near San Diego on Thursday, striking an SUV before landing on a city street, authorities said. At least one person was seriously injured when the small silver plane crashed into a railing on Interstate 8, KNSD-TV reported. According to Flightaware, an online flight tracking service, the plane was a fixed-wing, single-engine 1951 Cessna 195.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kyma.com

City of Calexico reacts to Mexicali violence

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The city of Calexico wants to help Mexicali after violence erupted in the city over the weekend. Cartel violence made way to the streets of Mexicali on Saturday. According to Mexicali police, drug cartels were tied to about 20 buses and cars being set on fire across Tijuana, Mexicali, and other parts of Baja California.
CALEXICO, CA
crimevoice.com

Over $3 Million in Methamphetamine Seized During Drug Arrest

Originally Published By: California Boarder Patrol Webpage:. “CALEXICO, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen, accused of smuggling narcotics, Friday night. At approximately 10:53 p.m., Calexico Station Communications received a citizen’s report regarding a vehicle suspected of possessing narcotics located in a restaurant...
San Diego Business Journal

Ben & Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli Opens in Oceanside

Coastal North County resident Heather Bradshaw has found a taste of home, right in her own backyard. The 23-year-old Midwestern transplant and vegetarian with love for Jewish-style delicatessen food has been anticipating the opening of a specialty dining establishment that she hoped would feed her soul, spirit and stomach. Her...
kyma.com

Agents arrest man with previous conviction, may face additional jail time

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says one person was arrested after illegally entering the U.S. and had previous convictions. Agents arrested the man on Tuesday and performed record checks on him. 33-year-old Miguel Vargas Mendoza had a previous conviction in 2012 for possession of...
YUMA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy