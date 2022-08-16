Gov. Doug Ducey has been outspoken in criticizing Biden administration border policies, including paying for buses to take migrants to New York and Washington, D.C. Late last week, he issued an executive order to direct the state to fill in gaps in a border wall in Yuma to prevent undocumented people from crossing. Rather than traditional fencing, though, the gaps are being covered by a series of shipping containers, some of which had already fallen or been knocked down.

