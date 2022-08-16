Read full article on original website
Court document: Man admitted shooting at shop owner, customer, officer
A man accused of opening fire during an attempted armed robbery in Kalamazoo and then shooting at a police officer who was chasing him has been charged with 17 criminal counts.
GRPD: Infant found in stolen vehicle, suspect on the loose
A vehicle was stolen from northeast Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon- with a six-month-old child still in the backseat. Police are currently searching for a suspect in the Highland Park area.
Deputies: FL man crashes, flees car with beer in hand
A Florida man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase while driving more than four times over the legal alcohol limit, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.
Calhoun County gas station robbed at gunpoint
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint on Wednesday.
GRPD: 6-month-old in stolen car found safe
A 6-month-old was found safe after a car was stolen with the infant inside Wednesday, Grand Rapids police say.
Coldwater Police investigating Wednesday night armed robbery at Meijer gas station
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater Police are investigating the armed robbery of the Meijer gas station at 610 East Chicago which took place late Wednesday night. Director of Public Safety Joe Scheid says the robbery was reported at about 10:05 p.m.. He reports a male suspect showed a hand...
Woman suffers injuries after her purse was stolen outside Grandville business
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville police are investigating a crime of two teenagers stealing a purse from a woman outside a business in Grandville. Police say the theft happened at 11 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on the 3400 block of Century Center Street SW. Investigation...
Man convicted of fatal shooting in Kalamazoo apartment complex parking lot
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man was convicted of murder in Kalamazoo County this week for a March 2020 killing. A jury on Aug. 15 convicted David Lawrence Barnes, of Kalamazoo, of one count of second-degree murder and felony firearms, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Barnes was convicted of the...
Man accused of Walmart fatal crash considered doing it twice before, record says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – The man accused of purposely hitting a woman with his car in a Walmart parking lot, killing her, said he wanted to kill someone because he was angry and lonely, a court document says. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned Aug. 11 in...
Police: 1 shot after likely road rage incident in Wyoming, suspect in custody
The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a shooting Wednesday likely started as a road rage incident.
Police arrest man suspected of firing shots inside store, then at Kalamazoo officer
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Police have arrested a man suspected of firing shots inside a grocery store, then at a Kalamazoo police officer. Kalamazoo police on Tuesday, Aug. 16 confirmed that a 42-year-old man was arrested in the 2000 block of Egleston Avenue. He was arrested after police executed a search...
Suspect accused in Walmart murder to receive competency evaluation
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A judge referred a competency evaluation for a suspect accused of intentionally hitting and killing a woman in a Walmart parking lot. Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was accused of killing Sandra Villarreal, 65, in a Oshtemo Township on Aug. 9. Vo was arraigned in Kalamazoo County...
Man killed in Niles shooting
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Niles. Officers were called to N. 7th Street just south of Ferry Street around 12:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man, identified as...
ONGOING: Kalamazoo Police Surrounding Home for Standoff Situation
August 16th, 1:15 p.m. - Police are currently surrounding a home in Kalamazoo in a standoff situation. Tuesday, at around noon, a large police presence was reported outside a home near Race Street and Clinton Avenue. Authorities were wearing protective vests and armed with long guns. At this time, police...
Deputies: 1 arrested after chase near Mattawan
A man was arrested after a chase in Van Buren County on Wednesday.
State police investigate Calhoun Co. stolen property
Michigan State Police says troopers are investigating a breaking and entering complaint out of Calhoun County.
State police report on fatal Allegan County police shooting now in prosecutor’s hands
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- State police say they have submitted a report to Allegan County prosecutors, detailing their findings in the police shooting death of a 22-year-old Grand Rapids area man. The report was submitted to prosecutors on Friday, Aug. 12. Allegan County Prosecutor Myrene Koch now will review it...
Police: Felon arrested after crystal meth, guns found during southwest Michigan raid
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man with a history of drug offenses is in custody after police say they found crystal meth and guns when they raided his home. Edward Matthew Ward, 41, of Berrien Springs, is charged with felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine – second offense, and maintaining a drug house – second offense.
Police searching for driver who shot at another car in road rage incident
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who opened fire on another vehicle during an alleged road rage incident. It happened Sunday morning near 4 Mile Rd and Plainfield Ave in Plainfield Township. Kent County deputies say this latest road rage incident...
Driver opens fire after crashing into vehicle, striking home
KENT COUNTY, MI – A Plainfield Township home was struck by bullets after an at-fault driver, involved in an accident, opened fire on the vehicle they crashed into, police said. No injuries were reported in the Sunday, Aug. 14 incident, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office reported. Police responded...
