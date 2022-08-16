Read full article on original website
Cleveland Scene
Expect an 'Unreasonably Cold and Snowy' Winter in Cleveland, Almanac Says
Get your coats and shovels ready, Cleveland. We're in for it now. After a summer with heat and drought conditions, we'll get to enjoy just a bit of fall before the winter rocks us once more. The Old Farmers' Almanac released its predictions for the upcoming winter season, and Cleveland falls into the "Unreasonably Cold and Snowy" category.
27 First News
Remember this? Valley tornado caught on cam 5 years ago
FOWLER, Ohio (WKBN) – Remember this? Five years ago, damage occurred in part of Trumbull County after a tornado touched down. Storm Team 27 was on the air, covering the storm live, when our weather camera at the airport in Vienna captured the tornado as it was happening. What...
wtae.com
What will 6 pm look like in the coming months?
Pittsburgh's last 8:00 p.m., or later, sunset of 2022 is just around the corner on Aug. 26. Video above: The Science Behind Sunsets and Sunrises. The sun will set at 8:01 p.m. that day, making it the last sunset at or prior to 8:00 p.m. until April 17, 2023. With hours of daylight shrinking, we're taking a look look at what the 6:00 p.m. hour will look like in the coming months.
mahoningmatters.com
CONSTRUCTION UPDATE | Ramp from I-80 to Route 11 to be closed temporarily Thursday
The following project is anticipated to affect highways in the Mahoning Valley on Thursday. Work is weather permitting. Sign truss removal: At 9 a.m. Thursday, the ramp from Interstate 80 eastbound to state Route 11 northbound will be closed through 1 p.m. for the removal of a sign truss. The detour will be Interstate 80 eastbound to state Route 193 to state Route 82 to state Route 11.
Portion of I-79 reopened after shut down due to electrical emergency
UPDATE: PennDOT has announced the closure has come to an end and the road is reopened. All lanes of a portion of Interstate 79 are closed due to an electrical emergency, police say. Bridgeville Police Department said the interstate is closed between the Kirwan Heights and Carnegie exits. The closure...
WYTV.com
Work to restore lake in Austintown begins
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Work to restore a lake in an Austintown neighborhood has begun. Truckload after truckload of fill dirt was dumped at the site of the old Woodside Dam off of Meridian Road. Two years ago, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources ordered the lake drained out...
WYTV.com
How to check your trees for strength and health
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s tough just getting the grass cut every week. Have you been keeping an eye on your trees? It’s important to take a good look now before the leaves drop. August is National Tree Check Month. Arborist Mark Noark knows what to look...
Motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding into tree
One person is injured following a motorcycle accident. The accident took place near the intersection of West 6th and Virginia Avenue shortly before 8:45 p.m. According to reports from the scene, the motorcyclist reportedly hit a tree. A witness from the scene said that the motorcyclist was unconscious at first and was also bleeding from […]
One injured in early morning Cranesville rollover accident
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Emergency crews from Platea and West County responded to a rollover accident early Thursday morning. The car accident took place just after 5 a.m. Thursday along Route 18 in Cranesville near Madeline’s Restaurant. When crews arrived on the scene, they found an overturned vehicle on its roof in a ditch. The driver was […]
explore venango
Work Expected to Start Next Week to Remove Titusville’s South Perry Street Bridge
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Work is expected to start next week on a project to remove the South Perry Street bridge over Oil Creek in the City of Titusville, Crawford County. (Photo courtesy of PennDOT) The streel truss bridge was built in 1900 and closed in 2017 after an inspection...
WFMJ.com
Four-day Brier Hill Fest gets underway Thursday
If you long for the spirit of an old Italian neighborhood, then you’ll want to stop by Calvin and Victoria Streets in Youngstown sometime over the next four days. The annual Brier Hill Italian Fest runs from Thursday, August 18, 2022, through Sunday, August 21, 2022. With the theme,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
4 injured, 2 buildings collapse in Beaver County fire
Two buildings along Brighton Avenue in Rochester collapsed after fire tore through them overnight, authorities said. Beaver County dispatchers said four people were injured. Crews responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Brighton Avenue, where officials believe the fire started in an apartment before spreading to an antique store next door.
'Avoid the area': 19 train cars involved in Stark County derailment after crash with Mack truck, multiple roads closed
NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio — Authorities in Stark County are advising drivers that multiple roads are closed in connection with a train derailment in the 3700 block of Manchester Avenue Northwest in North Lawrence. The derailment involves 19 train cars, according to fire officials. “Avoid the area,” the Lawrence Township...
beavercountyradio.com
Firefighters Injured at Former Blue Violet Cafe Scene
The featured image above shows the scene of the fire in Rochester. Photo by Keith Walsh-Beaver County Radio. Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published August 18, 2022 11:55 A.M. (Rochester, PA) Beaver County 9-1-1 reported firefighters were still still on scene at the former Blue Violet...
Two local cases of E-coli tied to outbreak investigation
Valley health officials have confirmed that there are two people in Mahoning County with E-coli that could be tied to a multi-state outbreak investigation by the Centers for Disease Control.
VIDEO: Large fire breaks out at Lake County chemical plant
A large fire broke out at a chemical plant in Lake County late Monday night. No injuries were reported.
Local garbage company closes, leaving thousands of customers impacted
A local garbage collection company is calling it quits, leaving customers scrambling for a replacement. On Monday, Raccoon Refuse notified several municipalities that they are now closed. Here is more from Union City, one of those municipalities impacted by this decision. Raccoon Refuse has been the subject of repeated complaints from customers in Erie and […]
Restaurants to compete for ‘Best Sauce of the Valley’
Guests are invited to bring their appetites to Southern Park Mall and cast votes for their favorite pasta at the second annual Sunday Sauce Showdown.
Times News
Franklin resident: Diverted trucks hit home
Franklin Township resident Jason Eidem addressed the borough council meeting on Tuesday about an incident involving three tractor-trailers at his home at the intersection of Long Run Road and Canal Street. On Aug. 8 at 3:44 a.m., two trucks that were transporting items for Walmart struck Eidem’s home, causing damage...
erienewsnow.com
Fallout Continues From Raccoon Refuse Closure
When Raccoon Refuse suddenly closed Monday, 15,000 customers were left looking for answers, trying to find waste removal companies to collect weeks or months worth of trash. In Erie County, local government is stepping in. "We don't want this to pile up, and we sure don't want to have a...
