Trumbull County, OH

Cleveland Scene

Expect an 'Unreasonably Cold and Snowy' Winter in Cleveland, Almanac Says

Get your coats and shovels ready, Cleveland. We're in for it now. After a summer with heat and drought conditions, we'll get to enjoy just a bit of fall before the winter rocks us once more. The Old Farmers' Almanac released its predictions for the upcoming winter season, and Cleveland falls into the "Unreasonably Cold and Snowy" category.
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

Remember this? Valley tornado caught on cam 5 years ago

FOWLER, Ohio (WKBN) – Remember this? Five years ago, damage occurred in part of Trumbull County after a tornado touched down. Storm Team 27 was on the air, covering the storm live, when our weather camera at the airport in Vienna captured the tornado as it was happening. What...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
wtae.com

What will 6 pm look like in the coming months?

Pittsburgh's last 8:00 p.m., or later, sunset of 2022 is just around the corner on Aug. 26. Video above: The Science Behind Sunsets and Sunrises. The sun will set at 8:01 p.m. that day, making it the last sunset at or prior to 8:00 p.m. until April 17, 2023. With hours of daylight shrinking, we're taking a look look at what the 6:00 p.m. hour will look like in the coming months.
PITTSBURGH, PA
mahoningmatters.com

CONSTRUCTION UPDATE | Ramp from I-80 to Route 11 to be closed temporarily Thursday

The following project is anticipated to affect highways in the Mahoning Valley on Thursday. Work is weather permitting. Sign truss removal: At 9 a.m. Thursday, the ramp from Interstate 80 eastbound to state Route 11 northbound will be closed through 1 p.m. for the removal of a sign truss. The detour will be Interstate 80 eastbound to state Route 193 to state Route 82 to state Route 11.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Mercer County, PA
Trumbull County, OH
WYTV.com

Work to restore lake in Austintown begins

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Work to restore a lake in an Austintown neighborhood has begun. Truckload after truckload of fill dirt was dumped at the site of the old Woodside Dam off of Meridian Road. Two years ago, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources ordered the lake drained out...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

How to check your trees for strength and health

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s tough just getting the grass cut every week. Have you been keeping an eye on your trees? It’s important to take a good look now before the leaves drop. August is National Tree Check Month. Arborist Mark Noark knows what to look...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YourErie

Motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding into tree

One person is injured following a motorcycle accident. The accident took place near the intersection of West 6th and Virginia Avenue shortly before 8:45 p.m. According to reports from the scene, the motorcyclist reportedly hit a tree. A witness from the scene said that the motorcyclist was unconscious at first and was also bleeding from […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

One injured in early morning Cranesville rollover accident

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Emergency crews from Platea and West County responded to a rollover accident early Thursday morning. The car accident took place just after 5 a.m. Thursday along Route 18 in Cranesville near Madeline’s Restaurant. When crews arrived on the scene, they found an overturned vehicle on its roof in a ditch. The driver was […]
CRANESVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Four-day Brier Hill Fest gets underway Thursday

If you long for the spirit of an old Italian neighborhood, then you’ll want to stop by Calvin and Victoria Streets in Youngstown sometime over the next four days. The annual Brier Hill Italian Fest runs from Thursday, August 18, 2022, through Sunday, August 21, 2022. With the theme,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

4 injured, 2 buildings collapse in Beaver County fire

Two buildings along Brighton Avenue in Rochester collapsed after fire tore through them overnight, authorities said. Beaver County dispatchers said four people were injured. Crews responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Brighton Avenue, where officials believe the fire started in an apartment before spreading to an antique store next door.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Firefighters Injured at Former Blue Violet Cafe Scene

The featured image above shows the scene of the fire in Rochester. Photo by Keith Walsh-Beaver County Radio. Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published August 18, 2022 11:55 A.M. (Rochester, PA) Beaver County 9-1-1 reported firefighters were still still on scene at the former Blue Violet...
ROCHESTER, PA
YourErie

Local garbage company closes, leaving thousands of customers impacted

A local garbage collection company is calling it quits, leaving customers scrambling for a replacement. On Monday, Raccoon Refuse notified several municipalities that they are now closed. Here is more from Union City, one of those municipalities impacted by this decision. Raccoon Refuse has been the subject of repeated complaints from customers in Erie and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Franklin resident: Diverted trucks hit home

Franklin Township resident Jason Eidem addressed the borough council meeting on Tuesday about an incident involving three tractor-trailers at his home at the intersection of Long Run Road and Canal Street. On Aug. 8 at 3:44 a.m., two trucks that were transporting items for Walmart struck Eidem’s home, causing damage...
FRANKLIN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Fallout Continues From Raccoon Refuse Closure

When Raccoon Refuse suddenly closed Monday, 15,000 customers were left looking for answers, trying to find waste removal companies to collect weeks or months worth of trash. In Erie County, local government is stepping in. "We don't want this to pile up, and we sure don't want to have a...
ERIE COUNTY, PA

