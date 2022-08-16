Read full article on original website
Related
Video shows day in court when West Virginia judge pulled out gun
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lawyer defending a Pittsburgh corporation previously accused a West Virginia judge of pulling a gun out of his robe and pointing it at her in court. Last month, KDKA-TV talked with attorney Lauren Varnado, who accused Judge David Hummel of waving a handgun from the bench in a threatening manner."He pulls out his gun, points it in a waving motion like he was scanning, first at the defense counsel, and then places it on the bench and then slowly turns it to make sure the barrel of it is pointed at me," Varnado told KDKA-TV in July.KDKA-TV...
Wheeling Police arrest 34 Ohio and West Virginia residents in special operations
The Wheeling Police Department released a final report in two separate multi-week special operations in the South Wheeling area which led to 34 people being arrested or cited for criminal activity. The two efforts – ‘Operation Southern Exposure’ and ‘Operation Back to Basics’ took place in May and July after Wheeling Police collected and reviewed […]
Lowellville man killed in S.C. stabbing
A man from Lowellville staying in South Carolina was killed in a stabbing Aug. 11.
wtae.com
Fayette County man threatened to bomb several places unless he spoke with Dolly Parton, police say
A Fayette County man faces charges for threatening to blow up several places unless he spoke with music icon Dolly Parton. State police said they received a call from James Shroyer on Wednesday saying he placed explosives at a Sheetz in Mount Pleasant, the court house in Greensburg and a parking lot in Pittsburgh.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Virginia woman allegedly kidnaps her mother
A McMechen woman was arrested after she allegedly kidnapped her mother. McMechen police say Jamie Kotson of McMechen kidnaped her mother, Barbra Livingston, also from McMechen, after Kotson brought Livingston to her boyfriend’s house at Maxell Acres in Moundsville. Livingston told police that Kotson came to her house telling her that she was hiding from […]
PA man indicted on drug charges, could be fined up to $1M
Keion Washington, 22, of Duquense, Pennsylvania is alleged to have possessed with the intent to distribute quantities of fentanyl, a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, and a mixture of heroin and fluorofentanyl on or about July 21, 2022.
Your Radio Place
Potential Women's World Record Buck Taken in Guernsey County
Nicole Miller’s 2021 buck could be the No. 1 typical ever taken by a female vertical bow hunter. GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio–Perseverance, experience, talent and perhaps a bit of luck all led to an area woman taking a record breaking buck. In the early morning hours of October of...
Valley attorney pleads guilty to insurance fraud
A Valley attorney pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he inflated claims and raked in close to $800,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
One person stabbed at bar in Beaver County
PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a bar in Beaver County. The stabbing happened at Marion Hill Bar And Grill on Rochester Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The victim was taken to the hospital. It was initially unclear if anyone...
Ohio man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine
William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.
Parents of 3-month-old who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ in Canonsburg arrested
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The parents of a 3 three-month-old child who died under “suspicious circumstances” have been arrested. 31-year-old James May and 23-year-old Shannon McKnight were arrested on Wayne Street in Canton Township at around 10:20 a.m. Authorities said officers found the couple in the rafters...
Youngstown police investigate shootout on North Side
Police had Halleck Street on the north side of Youngstown blocked off after a shootout.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Your Radio Place
Noble County woman arrested on forgery charges
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie has reported that Lydia M. Lori, age 32, was arrested Wednesday evening, August 17, and charged with forgery, a fifth degree felony. Lori, of Kirkbride Hill Road, is accused of exerting control over the checkbook of an 86-year old relative. “She...
Residents in Bethel Park receiving packages as part of “brushing scam”; what that means
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Bethel Park police said they got a lot of reports of people receiving packages in the mail they didn’t order. It turns out it’s a scam. Police posted a warning on social media about what’s known as a brushing scam. They said...
Officer hospitalized, man arrested after SWAT situation in Beaver County
AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A police officer was hospitalized and a man was arrested after a SWAT situation in Beaver County. The standoff began in the area of Ninth Street and Melrose Avenue in Ambridge at around 3 p.m. Ambridge police said they were contacted by Beaver County detectives to...
WFMJ.com
Sebring man sentenced for death of fetus
A 21-year-old Sebring man who had been charged with murder following the death of an unborn baby has been convicted and sentenced on a less serious charge. Jacob Fullerton of Tennessee Avenue appeared before a county judge in Sebring on Thursday, where he pleaded no contest to one count of negligent homicide.
Families outraged by drug dealer’s sentence in fentanyl deaths
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Emotions ran high at the Beaver County courthouse today, where convicted drug dealer Lucas Ropon, 25, learned his punishment for causing the deaths of two young men. Nathan Smith, 19, and Jordan Martin, 21, died within two months of each other because Ropon sold them...
WTOV 9
Pair sought in alleged theft at Ohio Valley Mall business
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Richland Township Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in an incident at Gabe’s at the Ohio County Mall on Aug. 12. The pair are wanted for questioning in the theft of a large amount of items from the...
Suspect convicted of manslaughter in death of Amari Wise; victim’s family wants more punishment
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A two-year legal battle comes to an end in New Castle today. Connor Henry, 22, was convicted of a felony for the shooting death of Amari Wise. The case began in 2020 with a missing person search. Amari Wise was missing for a week before his body was found in Shenango Township in June 2018.
Your Radio Place
Governor DeWine Awards $3 million to help Ohio's Food Supply Chain including a Belmont County business
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine has announced that 12 meat processors have been awarded a total of nearly $3 million to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification, and improve harvest services. B&H Butchery in Belmont County was one of the recipients.
Comments / 2