Jefferson County, OH

CBS Pittsburgh

Video shows day in court when West Virginia judge pulled out gun

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lawyer defending a Pittsburgh corporation previously accused a West Virginia judge of pulling a gun out of his robe and pointing it at her in court. Last month, KDKA-TV talked with attorney Lauren Varnado, who accused Judge David Hummel of waving a handgun from the bench in a threatening manner."He pulls out his gun, points it in a waving motion like he was scanning, first at the defense counsel, and then places it on the bench and then slowly turns it to make sure the barrel of it is pointed at me," Varnado told KDKA-TV in July.KDKA-TV...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Jefferson County, OH
Richmond, OH
Ohio Government
Jefferson County, OH
Washington State
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman allegedly kidnaps her mother

A McMechen woman was arrested after she allegedly kidnapped her mother. McMechen police say Jamie Kotson of McMechen kidnaped her mother, Barbra Livingston, also from McMechen, after Kotson brought Livingston to her boyfriend’s house at Maxell Acres in Moundsville. Livingston told police that Kotson came to her house telling her that she was hiding from […]
MCMECHEN, WV
Your Radio Place

Potential Women's World Record Buck Taken in Guernsey County

Nicole Miller’s 2021 buck could be the No. 1 typical ever taken by a female vertical bow hunter. GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio–Perseverance, experience, talent and perhaps a bit of luck all led to an area woman taking a record breaking buck. In the early morning hours of October of...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
wtae.com

One person stabbed at bar in Beaver County

PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a bar in Beaver County. The stabbing happened at Marion Hill Bar And Grill on Rochester Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The victim was taken to the hospital. It was initially unclear if anyone...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Your Radio Place

Noble County woman arrested on forgery charges

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie has reported that Lydia M. Lori, age 32, was arrested Wednesday evening, August 17, and charged with forgery, a fifth degree felony. Lori, of Kirkbride Hill Road, is accused of exerting control over the checkbook of an 86-year old relative. “She...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Sebring man sentenced for death of fetus

A 21-year-old Sebring man who had been charged with murder following the death of an unborn baby has been convicted and sentenced on a less serious charge. Jacob Fullerton of Tennessee Avenue appeared before a county judge in Sebring on Thursday, where he pleaded no contest to one count of negligent homicide.
SEBRING, OH
WTOV 9

Pair sought in alleged theft at Ohio Valley Mall business

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Richland Township Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in an incident at Gabe’s at the Ohio County Mall on Aug. 12. The pair are wanted for questioning in the theft of a large amount of items from the...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Your Radio Place

Governor DeWine Awards $3 million to help Ohio's Food Supply Chain including a Belmont County business

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine has announced that 12 meat processors have been awarded a total of nearly $3 million to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification, and improve harvest services. B&H Butchery in Belmont County was one of the recipients.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

