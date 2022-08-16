Critically low staffing at a Lincoln prison allowed a mattress fire to grow large enough to send four people to the hospital, according to a newly released report. The report, from the Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System, said a Lincoln Correctional Center housing unit for inmates with mental illnesses or a need to be segregated from others was unattended when an inmate started the Oct. 23, 2021, fire.

10 HOURS AGO