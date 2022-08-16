Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report says Nebraska prison staff shortages increased injuries from fire
Critically low staffing at a Lincoln prison allowed a mattress fire to grow large enough to send four people to the hospital, according to a newly released report. The report, from the Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System, said a Lincoln Correctional Center housing unit for inmates with mental illnesses or a need to be segregated from others was unattended when an inmate started the Oct. 23, 2021, fire.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Someone bought a $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket in west Omaha
Someone who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a west Omaha Hy-Vee has a $1 million winning ticket. The Nebraska Lottery said Thursday that one ticket sold for Tuesday’s $82 million Mega Millions drawing matched the first five numbers but not the Mega Ball number. The ticket was sold at the Hy-Vee at 1000 S. 178th St., which is northeast of 180th and Pacific streets.
Comments / 0