ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

A new book that captures the 57th Anniversary of when The Beatles invaded Shea stadium for one historic night

By Romeo Escobar, Doug Kolk
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hqrDA_0hJlnqb300

Author of the book “Top of the Mountain” Laurie Jacobson chats about that historic night.

The book is available now wherever books are sold.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 10P.M. on August 15, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Anne Heche cause of death revealed

Actress Anne Heche died as a result of the fire that broke out after her car crashed into a Los Angeles home earlier this month, the L.A. County Coroner announced Wednesday. The main cause of Heche’s death is listed as “inhalation and thermal injuries.” Another contributing factor was a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma,” […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

‘Empire’ actress Lindsey Pearlman died by suicide: Coroner

An actress who was found dead in the Hollywood Hills in February died by suicide, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner announced Tuesday. Lindsey Pearlman, 43, was found dead Feb. 18, 2022, near the intersection of Franklin and North Sierra Bonita avenues. She had been missing for five days before her body was found. The […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#Shea Stadium#The Ktla 5 News#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Man killed in Santa Ana drive-by shooting caught on video

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported about 3:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to […]
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

$18M settlement reached in lawsuit over boy’s death at La Puente school

The parents of an 8-year-old boy with Down syndrome who died after falling while strapped to a chair in class five years ago have reached an $18 million settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against a La Puente school district, attorneys said Wednesday. Lawyers for the family of Moises Murrillo announced the deal during a […]
LA PUENTE, CA
KTLA

Toddler hit, killed by delivery van in Irvine

A 23-month-old girl died Tuesday after she was hit by a delivery van in Irvine. Irvine police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Estancia in a residential housing community. Police and Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded to the area for a report of a collision in a parking […]
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

VIDEO: Safe recovered from hillside near Mulholland

Los Angeles police officers worked to recover a safe on a Studio City hillside on Tuesday. The safe was first reported to the LAPD around 5:25 p.m. Officers arrived at Wrightwood and Mulholland drives and blocked all lanes of traffic to recover the safe, which was loaded onto a truck for transport. No information has […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Monkey at San Luis Obispo County zoo mistakenly dials 911

Emergency dispatchers are used to receiving all kinds of calls. Sometimes callers are frantic, sometimes they are distraught and other times they’re silent. For dispatchers in San Luis Obispo County, one of those mysteriously quiet phone calls turned out to be quite innocent, albeit, extremely unexpected. The story is a bit wild… you might even […]
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Fire crews discover human remains while battling brush fire in Chatsworth

Los Angeles firefighters discovered human remains while putting out a brush fire burning near Chatsworth Tuesday evening. Fire crews had initially responded around 1:30 p.m. to 11160 N. De Soto Ave. for a report of a brush fire. Firefighters found about one-quarter acre burning at the time in medium brush with no immediate threat to […]
KTLA

Bronco Fire prompts SigAlert in Cajon Pass

A brush fire burning in the Cajon Pass prompted a SigAlert along the highway Wednesday afternoon, officials said. The Bronco Fire had burned about 20 acres, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, though by about 5:30 p.m., that number had been updated to under 100 acres and 20% containment. The No. 3, 4 […]
KTLA

Fire erupts in 2-story building in Historic South-Central neighborhood

Firefighters battled a structure fire in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday morning. Sky5 video showed flames burning through the roof of the two-story building, located in the 100 block of East Washington Boulevard. Firefighters took a defensive mode since the building was vacant and had been involved in a previous fire, a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Deputies open fire on suspect after female found with gunshot wound in Compton

A suspect who allegedly opened fire on another person during a family disturbance was hospitalized after being shot by deputies in Compton overnight. The incident occurred in the 300 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson. Arriving deputies found a female victim who […]
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Police respond after dozens of cars takeover Anaheim intersection

Dozens of cars took over an intersection in Anaheim until police arrived to break up the scene Thursday morning. The incident took place on South Douglass Road outside of the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (ARTIC) around 1 a.m. Video showed a crowd gathered in the street as cars were doing spinouts. A passenger could […]
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

KTLA

67K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy