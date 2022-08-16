ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Ridge Reservation, SD

EMS&S Fehelhafer
1d ago

prayers to her family. why do they ask for the FBI and almost blame for not being more diligent? it's a sovereign nation and they want it that way. the FBI has to be invited in and even then it's not really their territory. the blame should go to the tribal police and investors for not doing the job for their people.

Jennifer Laatsch
1d ago

How is the case closed if no arrest has been made? This so just sad. I pray the family gets answers. 😢

KELOLAND TV

Aunt wants closure in niece’s undetermined death

PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) – It’s common for an Indigenous Person to die on the reservation and leave many questions for family members, but it also happens in South Dakota’s cities as well. “She lived in Sioux Falls, she decided to move away from the reservation,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Hot Springs woman killed in Brown County crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police released the name of a Hot Springs woman who died last Thursday in a one-vehicle crash north of Aberdeen. Darlene Leigh, a 79-year-old passenger, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after a vehicle hit a tree. According to a Department of Public Safety release, the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan was northbound on Brown County 14 when it did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 10.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

The struggles of solving crimes on the reservation

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) – These past two weeks, KELOLAND News has told you multiple stories of murders and crimes against Indigenous people going unsolved. And part of the problem might come down to a lack of resources on the reservations. At the end of July, the Oglala Sioux...
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD
Pine Ridge Reservation, SD
Crime & Safety
bennettcountyboostersd.com

Mother Michelle looking forward to serving Episcopal congregation

Michelle Dayton is the new minister assigned to serve the Episcopal congregation here in Martin and on the Pine Ridge Reservation, setting her feet on new ground Aug. 1. Mother Michelle and her husband, Lee, moved here from Ohio, where they both were very active in the professional world. Michelle spent 25 years as an Emergency Room doctor and Lee as an attorney.
MARTIN, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Fire burns 142 acres near Nebraska, South Dakota state line

Units from 5 different agencies spent 7 hours Friday battling a grassfire in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron. The fire west of Hwy 385 and near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line was reported at 10:00 am and declared 100% contained at 142 acres at 5:00 pm. Chadron Fire Chief...

