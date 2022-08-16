End of the Road: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Queen Latifah thriller

Most people that have taken frequent road trips with their family can recall at least one occasion when things didn’t go to plan. However, many people cannot attest to being far from home, being witness to a murder and then being chased down by the murderer. That’s precisely what happens in the new Queen Latifah film, End of the Road .

Not only does Latifah’s character in the movie find herself doing whatever she can to survive, but she also has to muster the strength to protect her family in the process. Unfortunately, the actress’ character in the new film won’t be able to utilize the skillset of Latifah’s Robyn McCall from the hit series The Equalizer .

Here’s everything we know about End of the Road .

End of the Road premieres on Friday, September 9, on Netflix.

End of the Road plot

Netflix describes the plot of End of the Road as the following:

"While embarking on a cross-country road trip, Brenda (Queen Latifah), her two kids (Mychala Faith Lee and Shaun Dixon) and brother Reggie (Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges) take an unexpected detour into every traveler’s worst nightmare. After witnessing a brutal murder, the family finds themselves in the crosshairs of a killer. Isolated in the desert in New Mexico and cut off from any help, Brenda must fight to keep her family alive."

End of the Road cast

Once again, leading the way for the End of the Road cast is Queen Latifah. The Emmy-winning actress has enjoyed many years of success in Hollywood, having starred in a number of projects including Bessie , Hustle , Star , Hairspray , Chicago and Hollywood just to name a few. She also serves as the lead on the hit series The Equalizer .

Starring alongside the highly-esteemed actress/producer/musical artist is Chris Brian Bridges, aka rapper Ludacris. Since dipping his toe in the acting world, Ludacris has been featured in a number of things both on the big screen and small screen, to include Crash , Law & Order: SVU and the Fast & Furious franchise.

Rounding out the rest of the End of the Road main cast is:

Beau Bridges ( Homeland , Greenleaf )

Frances Lee McCain ( Better Call Saul , Back to the Future )

Mychala Faith Lee ( Truth Be Told , The Greatest Inheritance )

Shaun Dixon ( Kid’s Crew , The Neighborhood )

End of the Road trailer

Based on the trailer, we just have one question: why would you ever take money from an active crime scene?

End of the Road director

Millicent Shelton is on board as the director. While she does not have a lot of film-directing credits under her belts, she’s directed a number of episodes from some of today’s most popular TV shows including P-Valley , The Equalizer , Run the World and Titans .

End of the Road runtime

End of the Road has a runtime of one hour and 29 minutes.

End of the Road rating

End of the Road has an R rating in the US due to some strong/bloody violence, language, sexual content and drug use.

To date, we’ve been unable to locate a rating for the film in the UK. However, as that information becomes readily available we’ll be sure to pass it along.

How to watch End of the Road

End of the Road is a Netflix film. Those hoping to watch it will need a subscription to the platform. Currently, the streaming giant offers a few subscription options that vary in price.

