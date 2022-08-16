ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Rockets Take On Christian Wood And The Mavericks On Nov. 16

By Coty M. Davis
Inside The Rockets
Inside The Rockets
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xq0c_0hJlnRj000

The Houston Rockets will not have to wait long before facing off against Christian Wood and the Dallas Mavericks during the 2022-23 campaign.

HOUSTON — Outside of a handful of games that features Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. squaring off against prospects from their respective draft class, the Houston Rockets do not have many anticipated games during the 2022-23 campaign.

But anytime the Rockets have an opportunity to play against an old foe, the hype surrounding the game will rise.

While the Rockets' first match against John Wall and the Los Angeles Clippers will draw plenty of interest, one of Houston's most anticipated games next season will be against Christian Wood and the Dallas Mavericks .

According to The Stein Line , the Rockets first meeting against Wood will take place on Nov. 16 inside the American Airlines Center.

General manager Rafael Stone made his first significant move of the off-season by sending Wood to the Mavericks in June. The Rockets received a late first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and several players back in return.

During his two seasons in Houston, Wood established himself as one of the finest big men in the league following a turbulent start to his NBA career. He averaged 19.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, and a block across 31.4 minutes after signing with Houston in December of 2020.

The Rockets Nov. 16 match against Wood and the Mavericks is one of five games leaked ahead of the NBA's annual schedule announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 2 p.m. ct.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#The Houston Rockets#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Dallas Mavericks#The Stein Line
