Times-Union Newspaper
Grace Volleyball To Feature Dynamic, Dangerous Offense
WINONA LAKE - The 2022 campaign for Grace College’s volleyball team is mere days away, and the Lady Lancers are armed with a dynamic attack for the upcoming season. Grace will employ an experienced roster this fall under head coach Katie Van Hofwegen. The Lady Lancers had a young squad last year, and several new players earned valuable on-court experience against the rugged Crossroads League.
Times-Union Newspaper
Plenty Of Talent Returns For Warsaw Football In 2022
WARSAW — Since Bart Curtis came to town beginning with the 2018 football season, the Warsaw Tigers have been known for a certain way of doing things. There is the “30 Multiple” defense and “flexbone” offense. All players have assignments and keys. And all are...
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Recaps From 8/15
AKRON – Wawasee tennis picked up its first victory of the season in a closely contested non-conference match against Tippecanoe Valley. The Warriors came away with a 3-2 victory. Wawasee hosts Lakeland Wednesday, while Tippecanoe Valley travels to North Judson Thursday. Girls Soccer. Lakeland at Wawasee. SYRACUSE – Wawasee...
Times-Union Newspaper
Squires Aim For Next Step Forward In 2022 Season
These are exciting and transitional times in Manchester football coach Alyx Brandewie’s own life — he and wife Alena welcomed a baby girl to the family in March and he has changed teaching positions within Manchester Community Schools. Fittingly, it may be an exciting and transitional time for...
Preps to Pros: The latest on Keon Keeley's potential decommitment from Notre Dame
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins weigh on Keon Keeley's potential decommitment from Notre Dame and what they're hearing on the trail.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Irish are going to stay independent, but that doesn’t mean Michigan is back on the annual schedule
With news that new media rights deals for conferences and networks are starting to fall into place, we now have a general idea of what to expect with Notre Dame’s new deal with NBC. It was reported a while back that the Irish could be seeking $75 million a year, and that kind of money would help keep the Irish football team out of a conference and free as a bird.
Times-Union Newspaper
Psi Iota Xi To Sell Food At Valley Game
AKRON - The Psi Iota Xi sorority “Sandwich Ladies” will be selling their grilled sandwiches on Friday at the Tippecanoe Valley football home game against Wawasee. For your dining pleasure, they have hamburgers, cheeseburgers, jumbo dogs, hot dog and brats.
Times-Union Newspaper
Anita Mae Miller
NORTH MANCHESTER – Anita Mae Miller, 71, Wabash, formerly of North Manchester, died Aug. 17, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born Nov. 13, 1950, in Greenville, Ohio, to Rev. L. Byron and Zola Miller. Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 27 at Eel River...
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
Times-Union Newspaper
Troy Carpenter
Troy Carpenter, 35, of North Webster, passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Troy was born in Hammond on March 20, 1987, the son of the late Danny Carpenter and Tammy Ott Carpenter. He was a devoted father who enjoyed the time spent with family...
travelawaits.com
How To Spend A Perfect Weekend In South Bend, Indiana
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. South Bend, Indiana, is in the far northern section of the state on the border of Michigan. The area is famously known for the University of Norte Dame and the Fighting Irish football team. It is a less-than-2-hour drive from downtown Chicago, Illinois.
Times-Union Newspaper
Dorothy E. Rogers
SYRACUSE – Dorothy E. Rogers, 72, New Paris, died Aug. 16, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
John D. Stewart
John D. Stewart, 80, of Winona Lake, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. John was born in Gary on Dec. 21, 1941, the son of the late John Reed Stewart and Angeline Fern Wickberg Stewart. He received his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University, and on May 7, 1960, he married Judy Gave Stewart, who survives after 62 years of marriage. John retired from a long career in the corrugated container industry, as general manager for Packaging Corporation of America and later opening his own business. John cherished the time he spent with his family and friends, fishing trips in Canada, model trains with his grandchildren, hunting and skeet shooting.
WNDU
Refund checks still heading to Hoosiers
Countdown to Kickoff co-host and WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby sat down with Freeman to discuss a wide range of issues, including how life has changed for Freeman and his family since becoming head coach just nine months ago. Semi-truck gets stuck after attempting to exit parking garage at South...
Times-Union Newspaper
Debra Kay Wilson
MILFORD – Debra Kay Wilson, age 69, of Warsaw, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at home. She was born on March 4, 1953, the daughter of Mary W. Walker and Russell Paul Brown in Anderson. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Bruce C. Wilson,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Martha Robinson Turns 100 With A Hawaiian Theme
Martha Robinson celebrated her 100th birthday Wednesday with her favorite theme - Hawaii. As her guests filed into Robinson Construction - the business in Warsaw she and her husband Elburn “Gay” Robinson started almost 70 years ago - the decorations made it obvious what the theme was. Some guests even wore tropical shirts or leis, and the cake had palm trees and flowers in icing on it.
rvbusiness.com
FROG Rally Overtakes Elkhart County Fairgrounds this Week
The 2022 Forest River Owners Group (FROG) International Rally is in full swing this week, and on Tuesday (Aug 18) the event was hitting its stride at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds in Goshen, Ind. According to Bob “FROG Bob” Byrne, the director of the FROG for the past 11 years,...
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular $2.495 Million Property in Edwardsburg that Has it all- Magnificent Home-Horsebarn & Indoor Riding Arena
The Property in Edwardsburg situated in highly desirable community with a Blue Ribbon School District and numerous inland lakes, now available for sale. This home located at 23285 Us Highway 12, Edwardsburg, Michigan; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 9,133 square feet of living spaces. Call Dennis Bamber – Cressy & Everett Real Estate – (Phone: 269-782-2877) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Edwardsburg.
Detroit News
GM considering Indiana town for fourth battery plant
General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution are considering New Carlisle, Indiana, as the location for their fourth Ultium Cells LLC joint venture battery cell manufacturing plant, the companies confirmed Thursday. Ultium Cells "is developing a competitive business case for a potential large investment that could be located in New...
Times-Union Newspaper
Alberta Wamsley
Alberta Wamsley, 86, of Warsaw, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community. She was born on March 1, 1936, in Bonnie Blue, Va., the daughter of the late Stallard and Edith Moore McNutt and graduated from Mississinewa High School with the Class of ’54. Alberta was a...
