Times-Union Newspaper
Plenty Of Talent Returns For Warsaw Football In 2022
WARSAW — Since Bart Curtis came to town beginning with the 2018 football season, the Warsaw Tigers have been known for a certain way of doing things. There is the “30 Multiple” defense and “flexbone” offense. All players have assignments and keys. And all are...
Times-Union Newspaper
Squires Aim For Next Step Forward In 2022 Season
These are exciting and transitional times in Manchester football coach Alyx Brandewie’s own life — he and wife Alena welcomed a baby girl to the family in March and he has changed teaching positions within Manchester Community Schools. Fittingly, it may be an exciting and transitional time for...
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace Volleyball To Feature Dynamic, Dangerous Offense
WINONA LAKE - The 2022 campaign for Grace College’s volleyball team is mere days away, and the Lady Lancers are armed with a dynamic attack for the upcoming season. Grace will employ an experienced roster this fall under head coach Katie Van Hofwegen. The Lady Lancers had a young squad last year, and several new players earned valuable on-court experience against the rugged Crossroads League.
Times-Union Newspaper
Psi Iota Xi To Sell Food At Valley Game
AKRON - The Psi Iota Xi sorority “Sandwich Ladies” will be selling their grilled sandwiches on Friday at the Tippecanoe Valley football home game against Wawasee. For your dining pleasure, they have hamburgers, cheeseburgers, jumbo dogs, hot dog and brats.
Times-Union Newspaper
Anita Mae Miller
NORTH MANCHESTER – Anita Mae Miller, 71, Wabash, formerly of North Manchester, died Aug. 17, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born Nov. 13, 1950, in Greenville, Ohio, to Rev. L. Byron and Zola Miller. Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 27 at Eel River...
Times-Union Newspaper
2022 Preview: Men’s Soccer Features Deep, Balanced Squad
WINONA LAKE - As the 2022 soccer season fast approaches, Grace men’s soccer head coach Arron Patrick sees depth and unity as his team's keys for success. The Lancers’ mantra this season has been heavily focused on “the team” above “the individual.” The benefits from the players' buy-in to that philosophy has been seen on and off the field.
WNDU
South Bend youth hockey coach pleads guilty to accosting minor in Niles
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend youth hockey coach has pleaded guilty to accosting a minor for immoral purposes. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Christien Joubert’s plea came at a court hearing late last week. The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts: the original count...
abc57.com
Showing of 'Rudy' at Notre Dame Stadium August 26
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The University of Notre Dame and Visit South Bend Mishawaka are hosting a showing of "Rudy" at Notre Dame Stadium on August 26. Flick on the Field is free and open to the public. The movie begins at 9 p.m., with the stadium opening at...
rvbusiness.com
FROG Rally Overtakes Elkhart County Fairgrounds this Week
The 2022 Forest River Owners Group (FROG) International Rally is in full swing this week, and on Tuesday (Aug 18) the event was hitting its stride at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds in Goshen, Ind. According to Bob “FROG Bob” Byrne, the director of the FROG for the past 11 years,...
Times-Union Newspaper
John D. Stewart
John D. Stewart, 80, of Winona Lake, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. John was born in Gary on Dec. 21, 1941, the son of the late John Reed Stewart and Angeline Fern Wickberg Stewart. He received his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University, and on May 7, 1960, he married Judy Gave Stewart, who survives after 62 years of marriage. John retired from a long career in the corrugated container industry, as general manager for Packaging Corporation of America and later opening his own business. John cherished the time he spent with his family and friends, fishing trips in Canada, model trains with his grandchildren, hunting and skeet shooting.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 08.19.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 5:09 p.m. Wednesday - Ethan William Michael Robinette, 22, Peru, Ind., arrested for felony theft and theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $10,500. • 5:56 p.m. Wednesday - Jessica Lynn Stanley, 38, Peru, Ind., arrested for...
WNDU
Refund checks still heading to Hoosiers
Countdown to Kickoff co-host and WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby sat down with Freeman to discuss a wide range of issues, including how life has changed for Freeman and his family since becoming head coach just nine months ago. Semi-truck gets stuck after attempting to exit parking garage at South...
Times-Union Newspaper
Debra Kay Wilson
MILFORD – Debra Kay Wilson, age 69, of Warsaw, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at home. She was born on March 4, 1953, the daughter of Mary W. Walker and Russell Paul Brown in Anderson. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Bruce C. Wilson,...
WANE-TV
Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
Notre Dame football QB spot could be set for a long time
The Notre Dame football team named Tyler Buchner their starter this past weekend, and they could be set at the position for a long time. This past weekend, the Notre Dame football team announced that Tyler Buchner would be their starting quarterback for the 2022 college football season. Buchner had been battling it out with Drew Pyne for the starting job in South Bend, but in recent weeks, all signs have been pointing to him being named the starter.
Times-Union Newspaper
Dorothy E. Rogers
SYRACUSE – Dorothy E. Rogers, 72, New Paris, died Aug. 16, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
rvbusiness.com
2022 RV/MH Hall of Fame Inductees Reception
Hosted and sponsored by RVBusiness and MHInsider magazines as well as the RV/MH Hall of Fame, the industry gathered Sunday night (Aug. 14) at Elcona Country Club for a reception to honor the 2022 inductees into the RV/MH Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony takes place tonight at the Northern Indiana Event Center in Elkhart, Ind. Look for complete coverage of the ceremony on RVBusiness.com and in the September/October issue of RVBusiness magazine.
abc57.com
Work on State Road 23 begins August 22
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of State Road 23 will be reduced to one lane starting on Monday for a water main extension installation, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. From August 22 to November 23, S.R. 23 will be reduced to one lane from...
Preps to Pros: The latest on Keon Keeley's potential decommitment from Notre Dame
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins weigh on Keon Keeley's potential decommitment from Notre Dame and what they're hearing on the trail.
