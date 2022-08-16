Read full article on original website
EVERY day is GREEN day
1d ago
The dogs were locked inside the house and someone broke into the house; That person is responsible; Hopefully the cops are diligently searching for that person.
Della Sorondo
2d ago
why are you people always thinking of the animals pain, what about the person he's human, has family sorry but it's not right.
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
Bakersfield Now
Second person shot at Vagabond Inn dies, two identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A second person shot Sunday, August 14 at the Vagabond Inn has died and was identified. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. died Monday at Kern Medical, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, Calif., the first person that...
KMPH.com
Missing man with down syndrome found safe in Fresno County
SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: Jaime Zamora was found safe near Manning and Napa Avenues in western Fresno County. He was taken back home by a Fresno County sheriff's deputy. - - - A 38-year-old man with down syndrome went missing early Thursday morning. Fresno County sheriff’s deputies...
Bodycam video released in Porterville library fire trial
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE)- Shocking video and audio recordings were released in a south valley court on Thursday as two juveniles stood trial for a 2020 fatal fire. “We (expletive) killed two firefighters,” said one juvenile to the other during a conversation that was recorded in the back of a Porterville cop car. The two […]
Police investigating shooting in Porterville
Police are investigating a shooting in Porterville early Thursday morning.
crimevoice.com
Man arrested following deputy-involved shooting in Madera County
Originally Published By: Madera County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is currently cooperating with an investigation into the circumstances surrounding an officer involved shooting incident involving a Madera County Sheriff’s Deputy. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 10:45 pm, a deputy notified dispatch...
IDENTIFIED: Man shot by Tulare Police, officers say he was armed
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man shot by police in Tulare during an incident on Tuesday was identified by the department on Wednesday. 29-year-old Angel Ray Farias from Tulare was the man officers say was seen around 12 noon with a gun near a homeless encampment. Three people were seen inside a vehicle and two […]
KMPH.com
Family: "We will continue to search, we will not stop searching until we find her"
SELMA, Calif. — The search continues for the missing 22-year-old, Jolissa Fuentes, from Selma. Wednesday marks day 10 of Fuentes's disappearance. Every single day, family members among community members continue their search from dawn to dusk for any signs of her. We will continue to search, we will not...
Search continues for missing Selma woman
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for a missing Selma woman entered its 10th day on Wednesday. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 7 at an ampm gas station near Highland and Nebraska avenues in Selma. Surveillance cameras captured Jolissa walking into the business and making a purchase at […]
Authorities identify two people killed in Vagabond Inn shooting
Authorities identified Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, as the two people killed in a shooting over the weekend at the Vagabond Inn.
Deputies search for missing man in San Joaquin
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing adult. Deputies say 38-year-old Jaime Zamora was last seen around 4:00 a.m. on Thursday in a neighborhood located near 9th Street and Oregon Avenue in the city of San Joaquin. Zamora has down syndrome and does not communicate […]
Military medallions stolen from Visalia cemetery, police say
An investigation is underway after Military Medallions were stolen from the Visalia Cemetery.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kaisone Navongsa
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kaisone Navongsa. Kaisone Navongsa is wanted by Law Enforcement for Carrying a Concealed Firearm. 38-year-old Navongsa is 5' 8" tall, 120 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Kaisone Navongsa is hiding,...
Corcoran HS student found with a gun on campus, police say
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old Corcoran High School student was found with a loaded gun in their backpack, police say. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 12:35 p.m. a Corcoran Police School Resource Officer, was informed about the presence of a firearm on campus. The high school staff announced that they had a student […]
59-year-old man stabbed in central Fresno in random attack
Fresno police are looking for a suspect who ran up behind a man heading home from work and stabbed him in the neck. Police say it was an unprovoked, random attack with no apparent motive.
KMPH.com
2 arrested due to string of robberies across multiple counties
Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that have been happening for the past two months across multiple counties. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brandon Cisneros of Wasco was wanted for the armed robberies of two small businesses that happened within hours of each other on June 21.
Trial begins for teens charged in deadly Porterville Library fire
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Inside the Juvenile Courthouse in Tulare County, two teens stood in front of the presiding judge, facing murder and arson charges for setting the Porterville Library fire on fire, killing two firefighters. On February 18th, 2020, the inferno claimed the lives of Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa, and Firefighter Patrick […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Ivan Acevedo
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Ivan Acevedo. Ivan Acevedo is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony Evading and DUI. 28-year-old is 5' 8" tall, 180 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Ivan Acevedo is hiding, call...
Man found guilty in double murder at Clovis bar
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been convicted of murder after he shot and killed two people inside a bar last year, according to the Clovis Police Department. On Tuesday, officials announced that Eddie Cordero was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder for killing 27-year-old Merehildo Luna and 21-year-old Andres Sanchez at […]
crimevoice.com
Kings County man, passenger arrested after reportedly being caught with unrestrained child and drugs in car
A Kings County man was recently arrested after allegedly speeding while carrying narcotics in the vehicle along with his unrestrained 2-year-old child, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On the afternoon of Wednesday, August 10, a deputy pulled over a speeding vehicle in the area of 17th Avenue and Davis...
KMJ
Man Rushed To The Hospital After Bus Stop Stabbing In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A 59-year-old man was rushed to the hospital following a stabbing in Central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department was called to the area of Blackstone and Vassar Avenues Tuesday night. According to the victim, he was stabbed in the neck once after getting off the...
