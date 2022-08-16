ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calera, AL

wbrc.com

Alabaster 911 dispatch switching to Shelby County

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - In Alabaster, if you call 911, instead of the Alabaster Dispatch Services answering your call, now the Shelby County Dispatch Services will answer your call. It’s all about improving response time and during an emergency situation we all know, time is of the essence. Alabaster...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

2 children left Cordova Elementary School; located about 90 minutes later

WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Two children left Cordova Elementary School without permission Tuesday, August 16, 2022, according to Cordova Police Chief Krimson Culverson. Cordova Police and Cordova Elementary School both posted information about the incident on the Facebook pages. The Cordova Police Department was informed by Walker County Sheriff’s...
CORDOVA, AL
City
Calera, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
wbrc.com

Neighborhood Bridges hopes to expand reach in Tuscaloosa area

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Classes just started back in Tuscaloosa area public schools and several people want to offer more to students in need. WBRC spoke with those who want to remove barriers preventing some students from succeeding in school by providing some basic needs like food, clothes and personal hygiene items.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabaster Police Department shutting down emergency dispatching services

ALABASTER, Ala. — At the end of this month, the Alabaster Police Department's dispatch services will transition to Shelby County 911, bringing all the city's emergency dispatch services under the same agency. The APD hopes this increases the efficiency of its dispatch services and allows stronger coordination between it...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama Connections Academy triples enrollment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From the traditional classroom to a virtual one, some online schools are seeing an increase in enrollment. The Alabama Connections Academy opened its virtual doors in 2017 with 1,200 students. Five years later, that number has tripled. The Elementary Assistant Principal for Connections Academy, Layal Olive,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Teen struck by car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say a teenager was struck by a car on August 17, 2022. This happened on 71st Street South and 1st Avenue South. Authorities say the victim was a 17-year-old male, and that he suffered minor injuries. We will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS 42

Law enforcement seize illegally grown marijuana in Coosa County

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement agencies worked to recover marijuana that was being illegally grown in Coosa County Thursday. In a since-deleted statement released on the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Michael Howell confirmed that several agencies, including two helicopters, were called to retrieve the marijuana. “This operation was a group […]
COOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

JeffCo Commission helping to fund security cameras in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Bessemer now has new funds to purchase security cameras for the city. Jefferson County Commissioner Shelia Tyson announced the presentation of a $100,000 check for cameras that will be monitored by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office and the Bessemer Police Department at the Metro Area Crime Center.
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Helena Police roll out new vehicles

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - You’re about to see some new Helena Police cars on the road. Helena Police Department needed an upgrade. The old vehicles were more than eight years old with more than 150,000 miles on them. Some of their doors were even being held together with duct...
HELENA, AL
wbrc.com

Person injured in shooting at Birmingham service station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at a service station on August 17, 2022. Authorities said officers responded to 1200 40th Street Ensley to a person down. There they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Person found dead in house fire in Docena

DOCENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say one person was found dead in a house fire in Docena on August 18. This happened in the 300 block of 6th Street. So far, it is unknown what caused this fire. We will continue to update...
DOCENA, AL
wbrc.com

Vincent City Council votes to temporarily abolish police department

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Council has unanimously voted to temporarily abolish the city’s police department after a special called town hall on Thursday, August 18. The vote comes after the former police chief and assistant police chief were suspended after an alleged racist text message was...
VINCENT, AL
wbrc.com

Leeds Police recover multiple firearms in search warrant

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Leeds Police Department say they’ve recovered multiple firearms during a search warrant on August 17. Authorities say they obtained a search warrant for a home in the 8300 block of 12th Avenue South. Leeds Police partnered with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on an investigation at this location.
LEEDS, AL
wbrc.com

Stolen cars playing large role in exhibition driving epidemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Camaros, Challengers and Chargers are three of the most stolen cars in the Magic City. Investigators now saying the stolen vehicles are now playing a large role in exhibition driving. “These Challengers, Chargers and Camaros. The most stolen car in Birmingham right now is the Challenger....
BIRMINGHAM, AL

