WATCH: Adrian Peterson Delivers Vicious Knockout Punch to Opponent During Training Session
Adrian Peterson used to pack quite a punch out of the backfield when he was a running back in the NFL. Now, he’s quite literally packing a punch when stepping inside the boxing ring. Peterson’s boxing training appears to be going quite well. Recently, a video of the former...
Aaron Rodgers Makes Opinion On Jordan Love's Performance Very Clear
Just a few days ago, Jordan Love made his 2022 preseason debut for the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, the former first-round pick struggled during the game against the San Francisco 49ers. Love threw three interceptions, but fellow Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't worried about that. He thinks Love played well...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update
Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim
Green Bay Packers have added another pass-catcher for Aaron Rodgers as the regular season fast approaches. Just don’t expect him to fill the massive left by superstar wideout Davante Adams. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Green Bay scooped up wide receiver Travis Fulgham off the waiver wire on Wednesday. The Packers have claimed WR Travis […] The post Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers Meets With Packers WRs After QB’s Rant
The four-time NFL MVP did not call the meeting, but he did speak throughout to give his receiving corps advice.
2022 NFL Odds: Green Bay Packers over/under win total prediction
The Green Bay Packers will look to finally get over the hump and make some noise in the playoffs after another disappointment. It is time to look at FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Packers’ over/under win total. The Packers won 13 games for...
Yardbarker
3 Things To Watch For In The Packers Second Preseason Game
This is what every game that Jordan Love is a part of will be about. However, it is important to look at Love’s performance through a certain lens. He improved in the first preseason game. He has looked more comfortable in practice. In this game, it is important that the Packers see more improvement. He was inconsistent in the first game and while the interceptions were not his fault, it would be nice to see a cleaner stat sheet. Love won’t be perfect, but he has to show improvement.
