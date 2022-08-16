ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

Comments / 8

Tim buck
2d ago

wow, don't stopped to help anyone call the police as you pass by. also, stopping for a blk person, duh . I'm not white and I won't stop.

Reply(1)
5
Çø Çø
2d ago

this is just wrong on so many levels, they should have called the police to help those vagabonds

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: Women living ‘off the grid’ in Alabama behind kidnapping, shooting that killed UCF student

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. — A University of Central Florida student is dead and his girlfriend is grieving after their end-of-summer trip to Alabama turned tragic. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama said 22-year-old Adam Simjee was shot and killed on Sunday after being tricked by two women into pulling over at the Talladega National Forest before the shooting happened.
CLAY COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Apopka, FL
County
Clay County, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Apopka, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Daytona Police Investigating Stabbing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An apparent stabbing is being investigated by the Daytona Beach Police Department, the agency announced just before 1:00 pm on Thursday. Spokesman Tim Ehrenkaufer said the incident took place near the intersection of North St and N Segrave St. As of now, one adult male suspect...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Alabama Now

Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him

A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
AUBURN, AL
fox35orlando.com

Entire Florida police department quits in this small town

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robbery#Murder#Central Florida#Violent Crime#Talladega National Forest#Brightline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
click orlando

Your Florida Daily: Killer oysters

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Thursday, August 18, and here’s the latest edition of Your Florida Daily. A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy