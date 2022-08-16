Read full article on original website
Federal judge in consent decree case blasts Sheriff Hutson for lack of transparency
A federal magistrate on Thursday ripped Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson’s office for a lack of transparency related to a series of violent incidents that have taken place at city’s jail over the last several months — including two deaths, several stabbings and a protest last weekend that ended with officers firing bean bag rounds, flash bangs, and a sting ball grenade into a barricaded jail pod.
Mayor Cantrell calls judge’s announcement to keep consent decree in place “disappointing”
Mayor Latoya Cantrell says Judge Susie Morgan's decision to keep the consent decree governing the New Orleans Police Department is disappointing, and she respectfully disagrees with it.
WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Louisiana Deputy accused of ignoring French Quarter rape resigns, reportedly seen on camera walking in opposite direction
The officer who reportedly ignored a woman's call for help after she witnessed an unconscious woman being raped in New Orleans' French Quarter has resigned, Constable Edwin M. Shorty, Jr. announced on Thursday.
Councilman hopes to spur beautification, crime reduction in New Orleans East
A New Orleans councilman says he’s getting community support after he cleaned up an intersection trashed by vagrants. He says businessmen, other community leaders, and residents alike say they’re going to take responsibility for their neighborhood.
Newell: City leaders finally hearing the public’s outcry over crime
We’ve heard a lot about the NOLA Coalition. I hope to talk to someone from the Coalition every week on the show about their views, challenges, and what they see as potential solutions to bolster recruitment and retention at the New Orleans Police Dep
New Orleans police are told to investigate abortion but not enforce Louisiana's ban
New Orleans police officers have been directed to not issue summonses or make arrests for violations of Louisiana's strict abortion ban, in line with edicts by city leaders who say they will refuse to enforce the law, which has drawn fire from Republicans in Baton Rouge. But the NOPD policy...
New Orleans holding public hearing on consent decree
The city of New Orleans is taking the next step in its quest to end the federal consent decree. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is requesting a public hearing Wednesday. The consent decree was initiated in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina following deadly police shootings of civilians. Cantrell has been...
“We breathed life back into it,” city leaders celebrate the completion of the NOPD firing range in NO East
On Thursday morning, the New Orleans Police Department and Mayor Cantrell got together to celebrate the completion of a $3.7 million firing range at the NOPD Municipal Training Academy in New Orleans East
LDR: Three women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim for Refund of State Sales Taxes Paid after Hurricane Ida in 2021.
LaToya Cantrell hires Jay Banks, former City Council member, as policy aide
A familiar face is returning to New Orleans City Hall: Mayor LaToya Cantrell has hired former City Council member Jay Banks. Banks, a reliable Cantrell ally when he was the council's District B representative, started Monday as an urban policy specialist with an $85,000 annual salary, according to Civil Service Department records. City Hall confirmed the hire but didn’t provide details on his duties. Banks did not respond to a request for comment.
Scam Alert: People impersonating Kenner Police are extorting money from citizens
KENNER, La. — The Kenner Police Department is warning citizens about an ongoing scam. According to a media release, Kenner PD said that people are calling citizens while impersonating a Kenner PD officer or employee asking for money or gift card payments in order to pay fines for not appearing in court.
Banks now with Cantrell administration
Banks now with Cantrell administration. After losing his seat on the New Orleans City Council to Lesli Harris, former City Council person Jay Banks has a new job.
Louisiana inmates peacefully protesting for better living pods
On Friday, residents of the high-security pods, put up barricades to keep deputies from entering and gave the jail's staff a letter demanding upgrades to their living facility.
Officials Stall New Orleans’ Flood Funding as Punishment for Abortion Stance
Louisiana officials decided that putting residents’ lives at risk is just the name of the game when it comes to making sure officials bend to the recent abortion ban. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who might run for governor in 2023, successfully convinced the Louisiana Bond Commission Thursday to delay a $39 million future line of credit for the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board that would have been used to a power station to help combat flooding. The decision comes after News Orleans officials, including some police, vowed to not enforce the abortion ban. At a public meeting Thursday, Landry reportedly referred to the move as using the “tools at our disposal” to get New Orleans to enforce the abortion ban. Several Democratic lawmakers and lobbyists hit back. “[F]ind something non-essential to go after, not the sewerage and water board,” lobbyist Paul Rainwater reportedly said. Even Republican state senator Bret Allain said he found the move “problematic.” Read it at Jezebel
'Enormous expenses' after Ida shocks new Kenner mayor
KENNER, La. — Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser promised to bring honesty and integrity back to city hall. Six weeks into the job, Glaser has uncovered what he called enormous expenses at the old Macy’s department store. It’s been the temporary home of Kenner city government since Hurricane Ida...
Former New Orleans councilman Jay Banks takes new role in Cantrell administration
NEW ORLEANS — Former New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks has a new job with the mayor's office. Sources tell WDSU that Banks accepted a job as an urban policy specialist. WDSU reached out to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office, but at the time of this publication had not heard back.
Police capture Louisiana fugitive seen driving same truck allegedly used in burglaries
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Albany Police Department arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, of Walker, on Friday, August 12. “A warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29, 2022, after he was identified and linked to a crime that occurred at the Tractor Supply on Hwy 190, on July 28th,” according to the Tangipahoa […]
Cannon removed from French Quarter park amid efforts to address Confederate symbols
New Orleans officials have quietly removed the cannon atop the former Washington Artillery Park near Jackson Square, part of the effort to wipe symbols of the Confederacy and white supremacy from places of prominence in the city's landscape. The cannon, which was purchased by the Washington Artillery in 1875, was...
"All they do is collect money" - resident faces eviction after refusing to pay rent for poor living conditions
NEW ORLEANS — Marvett Johnson lives at the Willows Apartments, in New Orleans East. The main bedroom in her apartment is now uninhabitable. The mold so overpowering, Eyewitness News crews couldn't stay in there for more than five minutes. "We can't even sleep in the bedrooms, we have to...
