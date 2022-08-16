ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Lens

Federal judge in consent decree case blasts Sheriff Hutson for lack of transparency

A federal magistrate on Thursday ripped Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson’s office for a lack of transparency related to a series of violent incidents that have taken place at city’s jail over the last several months — including two deaths, several stabbings and a protest last weekend that ended with officers firing bean bag rounds, flash bangs, and a sting ball grenade into a barricaded jail pod.
WDSU

WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WDSU

New Orleans holding public hearing on consent decree

The city of New Orleans is taking the next step in its quest to end the federal consent decree. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is requesting a public hearing Wednesday. The consent decree was initiated in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina following deadly police shootings of civilians. Cantrell has been...
brproud.com

LDR: Three women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim for Refund of State Sales Taxes Paid after Hurricane Ida in 2021.
NOLA.com

LaToya Cantrell hires Jay Banks, former City Council member, as policy aide

A familiar face is returning to New Orleans City Hall: Mayor LaToya Cantrell has hired former City Council member Jay Banks. Banks, a reliable Cantrell ally when he was the council's District B representative, started Monday as an urban policy specialist with an $85,000 annual salary, according to Civil Service Department records. City Hall confirmed the hire but didn’t provide details on his duties. Banks did not respond to a request for comment.
TheDailyBeast

Officials Stall New Orleans’ Flood Funding as Punishment for Abortion Stance

Louisiana officials decided that putting residents’ lives at risk is just the name of the game when it comes to making sure officials bend to the recent abortion ban. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who might run for governor in 2023, successfully convinced the Louisiana Bond Commission Thursday to delay a $39 million future line of credit for the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board that would have been used to a power station to help combat flooding. The decision comes after News Orleans officials, including some police, vowed to not enforce the abortion ban. At a public meeting Thursday, Landry reportedly referred to the move as using the “tools at our disposal” to get New Orleans to enforce the abortion ban. Several Democratic lawmakers and lobbyists hit back. “[F]ind something non-essential to go after, not the sewerage and water board,” lobbyist Paul Rainwater reportedly said. Even Republican state senator Bret Allain said he found the move “problematic.” Read it at Jezebel
WWL

'Enormous expenses' after Ida shocks new Kenner mayor

KENNER, La. — Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser promised to bring honesty and integrity back to city hall. Six weeks into the job, Glaser has uncovered what he called enormous expenses at the old Macy’s department store. It’s been the temporary home of Kenner city government since Hurricane Ida...
