Louisiana officials decided that putting residents’ lives at risk is just the name of the game when it comes to making sure officials bend to the recent abortion ban. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who might run for governor in 2023, successfully convinced the Louisiana Bond Commission Thursday to delay a $39 million future line of credit for the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board that would have been used to a power station to help combat flooding. The decision comes after News Orleans officials, including some police, vowed to not enforce the abortion ban. At a public meeting Thursday, Landry reportedly referred to the move as using the “tools at our disposal” to get New Orleans to enforce the abortion ban. Several Democratic lawmakers and lobbyists hit back. “[F]ind something non-essential to go after, not the sewerage and water board,” lobbyist Paul Rainwater reportedly said. Even Republican state senator Bret Allain said he found the move “problematic.” Read it at Jezebel

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO