KYUK
All charges have been dismissed against Adam Andrew in the AVCP apartment complex fire
All charges have been dropped against Adam Andrew, the person originally charged in the fire that killed three at the AVCP housing apartment complex. Andrew had been charged with three counts of murder in the second degree and one count of arson. He faced an additional seven felonies and six misdemeanor counts. According to court documents, Bethel Police Department Investigator Skyler Smith had testimony from just one eyewitness: a 15-year-old who said that he saw Andrew start the fire on Aug. 12 at around 4 a.m.
Delta Discovery
State of Alaska District Court in Bethel August 8 – 12
John Nick, 56 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob. Galen Andrew Amik, 34 3rd Degree Assault, Violate Condition of Release, 1st Degree Stalking3 1/2 Yrs., 5 Yrs. Prob. Ezekiel Anthony White, 27 1st Degree Criminal Trespassing 18 Mos. Prob. Frank Edward Nelson, 31 1st Degree Assault,...
Delta Discovery
Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending August 12
• Between 07/01/2022 and 07/31/2022, the Bethel Fire Department responded to 113 EMS and 15 Fire incidents. • Staff have completed training on EMS patient care refusal policies and procedures. • On 07/19/22 at 7:00 p.m., an EMT Meeting was held at the fire station. Responders reviewed treatment protocols and...
Delta Discovery
Mike Williams, Sr. announces his bid for President of the YK Regional Tribal Government
Akiak, Alaska – August 1, 2022 – Today Mike Williams, Sr., announced his candidacy for President of the Yukon Kuskokwim Regional Tribal Government (YKRTG). Elections for the new YKRTG will be held on November 8, 2022, and all enrolled tribal members 18+ years of age in the YK region are eligible to vote. Williams, currently the Tribal Chief of the Akiak Native Community, made this announcement after a concerted effort by friends and colleagues asking him to run.
