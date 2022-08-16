All charges have been dropped against Adam Andrew, the person originally charged in the fire that killed three at the AVCP housing apartment complex. Andrew had been charged with three counts of murder in the second degree and one count of arson. He faced an additional seven felonies and six misdemeanor counts. According to court documents, Bethel Police Department Investigator Skyler Smith had testimony from just one eyewitness: a 15-year-old who said that he saw Andrew start the fire on Aug. 12 at around 4 a.m.

