Virginia State

The Associated Press

Federal judge seizes control of Mississippi jail

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has seized control of a Mississippi jail after citing “severely deficient” conditions at the facility. In a Friday ruling, U.S. Southern District of Mississippi Judge Carlton Reeves placed Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center in Raymond into receivership. The judge will soon appoint an expert, known as a “receiver,” to temporarily manage the facility in hopes of improving its conditions.
The Independent

DA: 4 jail guards failed to act as inmate attempted suicide

Four New York City jail guards have been indicted for failing to intervene in an inmate's suicide attempt until it was too late to save the teenager from serious brain damage, authorities announced.The correction captain and three correction officers waited nearly eight minutes before providing any assistance to 18-year-old Nicholas Feliciano at the Rikers Island jail complex on Nov. 27, 2019, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Monday.Prosecutors said the officers can be seen on surveillance video walking past Feliciano and taking no action for seven minutes and 51 seconds.“The defendants ignored their duty as correction officers to maintain...
NBC News

Ghislaine Maxwell will serve time at a low-security federal prison in Florida

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is back in Florida, but this time she’ll be staying in a federal prison rather than an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach. Maxwell, who was sentenced last month to 20 years behind bars for recruiting and grooming young women to have sex with financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been sent to the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
Complex

Corrections Officers of Color Barred From Guarding Derek Chauvin Win $1.5 Million Settlement

A group of corrections officers have been awarded almost $1.5 million when they were prohibited from protecting Derek Chauvin in May 2020 because they weren’t white. ABC News reports that the eight officers claimed that they were being racially discriminated against when Steve Lydon, former Superintendent of the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center, disallowed any corrections officers of color from coming to the fifth floor where Chauvin was being held. Lydon retracted the order around an hour later.
Daily Mail

Sister of Alabama death row inmate subjected to 'three hours of pain' in longest lethal injection process in US history calls for investigation

The sister of a death row inmate who was subjected to the longest lethal injection process in US history has called for an investigation into his execution. Joe Nathan James Jr, 50, from Birmingham, Alabama, was executed on July 28 for the 1994 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Faith Hall, in a procedure that took over three hours.
The Independent

Alabama inmate executed against wishes of victim’s family took three hours to die in record delay

Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr, who was convicted for murdering his former girlfriend in 1994 and executed last month, suffered a prolonged death during his capital punishment, marking a record delay in lethal injection. Authorities at Alabama’s prison system said that the procedure to execute James took longer because the execution team handling his punishment took time to establish an intravenous access to administer multidrug cocktails.The execution team allegedly attempted to insert IV catheters into both his hands, right above the knuckles, which caused his skin to turn violet due to bruising, reported The Atlantic.James did not open...
NBC News

An Alabama reporter said her skirt was deemed too short for inmate's execution so she wore waders

The editor of an Alabama news site asked state officials to investigate after a reporter said she was told she couldn't cover an execution because her skirt was too short. Kelly Ann Scott, editor and vice president of the Alabama Media Group, said in a statement that the reported treatment of journalist Ivana Hrynkiw while covering the execution of Joe James Jr. was “sexist” and “unacceptable.”
