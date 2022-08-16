Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Center Point City Hall temporarily closes for renovations, city names 'mold and asbestos'
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBMA) — The city of Center Point announced Wednesday that its city hall building will be temporarily closed due to renovations. The city posted the announcement to its Facebook page. In a comment under the post, the city said the building is being "contained for abatement issues" and it needed to "ensure the safety of the employees and patrons!"
mynwapaper.com
State, county and municipal leaders working to keep Natural Bridge Park open to the public
NATURAL BRIDGE - The main mission being shared by the state, county and the Natural Bridge community is for Natural Bridge Park, which has been for sale the past two years, remains open for public use and not closed down or used privately. A major effort is underway to have...
ABC 33/40 News
Residents, developer, realtors weigh in after proposed Helena garden homes causes stir
HELENA, Ala. (WBMA) — A developer is asking Jefferson County to rezone 2.64 acres to build five garden homes and it's causing a stir among some residents and on social media. Those proposed five new garden homes would be built just outside Helena’s Sterling Lakes neighborhood. Henry Hamilton...
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson County District Attorney, business owner provide hand sanitizer for BCS students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr and Jay Williams, owner of J-Wings, provided hand sanitizer for all Birmingham City Schools students Thursday. The school district said the sanitizer was provided through the Helping Family Initiative in the DA's Office. Carr and Williams said they want...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority gets $14M grant
The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority has been awarded a $14M grant by the President's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a release. More than $7.7B in requests were made by agencies across the country. There was $1.66B available. The BJCTA looks to use the money to build a new maintenance facility,...
wvtm13.com
Alabaster Police Department shutting down emergency dispatching services
ALABASTER, Ala. — At the end of this month, the Alabaster Police Department's dispatch services will transition to Shelby County 911, bringing all the city's emergency dispatch services under the same agency. The APD hopes this increases the efficiency of its dispatch services and allows stronger coordination between it...
Job Fair: Tuscaloosa County DA’s Office Hosts Second Chance Hiring Event
In a partnership between West Alabama Works and the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office, they are hosting a “Second Chance Hiring Event.”. According to the press release the hiring event is “aimed to make second chance hiring a part of corporate culture. West AlabamaWorks! has employers who are looking to hire qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment.”
ABC 33/40 News
City of Tuscaloosa approves queuing ordinance
The Tuscaloosa city council approved a queuing ordinance, which requires restaurant and bars to follow requirements to leave room on sidewalks and have patrons line up to get inside their establishments, even restricting how far lines can go. The idea was brought up to the council back in May and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Officials investigate early morning house fire in Kimberly
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in North Jefferson County Wednesday morning. The fire broke out sometime between 4 and 5 a.m. According to officials no one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.
Tuscaloosa to Require Special Permits for Businesses With Long Lines
The Tuscaloosa City Council unanimously voted to require businesses have a queuing permit in order to have people line up outside during the hours of 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. at Tuesday night's city council meeting. The Code of Tuscaloosa defines queuing as "a line of people within defined temporary...
Strong Thunderstorms To Impact Tuscaloosa County
The National Weather Service in Birmingham released a special weather statement affecting Tuscaloosa County Monday evening. Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Tuscaloosa County through 7:30p. Where:. Highway 69 Bridge. Lake View. North Bibb. East Brookwood. Coaling. Lake Tuscaloosa. Vance. Tannehill Ironworks State Park. Bull City. Abernant. Lake Wildwood.
ABC 33/40 News
Fairfield City Schools to install disinfection filtration systems on buses
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBMA) — Fairfield City Schools announced Tuesday it is adding a new layer of protection on its buses against COVID-19 that aims to kill certain viruses and bacteria before they make it inside the schools. The school district said on Wednesday, August 17, state of the art...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Alabama Correctional Facility
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
City of Tuscaloosa Lays Foundation for Medical Marijuana Dispensaries
The city of Tuscaloosa took a first step in paving the way for medical marijuana dispensaries to do business in the area Tuesday during a meeting of its Administrative Committee Tuesday afternoon. The committee heard a presentation from city attorney Scott Holmes and ultimately voted to recommend allowing dispensaries to...
Investigation underway after 2 kids vanish from Walker County school for more than an hour
An investigation is underway after authorities say two young children left a Walker County elementary school and remained gone for more than an hour Tuesday before they were found by law enforcement officers. According to Cordova Police Chief Krimson Culverson, police were notified at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday by a Walker...
ABC 33/40 News
City approves sale of alcohol at UA's Bryant Denny Stadium
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — Those attending sporting events at the University of Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium will be able to buy alcoholic beverages after a Tuesday vote from the Tuscaloosa City Council. Only beer and wine was approved to be sold. Councilman Lee Busby said the vote was in favor...
Search underway for missing man last seen leaving relatives home
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 33-year-old man. Thomas Millican was last seen Tuesday leaving a relatives home in the Bessemer area. He was wearing a blue shirt with khaki shorts, while driving a 2011 silver Toyota Tundra. He is described as being […]
wbrc.com
Unique job fair to be held in West Alabama in August
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Those who need a second chance at life are getting one with a job fair sponsored by the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office and West Alabama Works. The job fair will be held on August 30 at the McDonald Hughes Center in Tuscaloosa. Now, this...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police issue warning about recent scam
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department warned people about a recent scam. The would-be thief contacts the person by phone using a Birmingham Police Department phone number. The phone number (205) 254-2685 appears on the Caller ID. The scammer then addresses the potential victim by name, and accuses...
Comments / 0