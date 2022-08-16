ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Center Point City Hall temporarily closes for renovations, city names 'mold and asbestos'

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBMA) — The city of Center Point announced Wednesday that its city hall building will be temporarily closed due to renovations. The city posted the announcement to its Facebook page. In a comment under the post, the city said the building is being "contained for abatement issues" and it needed to "ensure the safety of the employees and patrons!"
CENTER POINT, AL
Northport, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority gets $14M grant

The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority has been awarded a $14M grant by the President's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a release. More than $7.7B in requests were made by agencies across the country. There was $1.66B available. The BJCTA looks to use the money to build a new maintenance facility,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabaster Police Department shutting down emergency dispatching services

ALABASTER, Ala. — At the end of this month, the Alabaster Police Department's dispatch services will transition to Shelby County 911, bringing all the city's emergency dispatch services under the same agency. The APD hopes this increases the efficiency of its dispatch services and allows stronger coordination between it...
ALABASTER, AL
95.3 The Bear

Job Fair: Tuscaloosa County DA’s Office Hosts Second Chance Hiring Event

In a partnership between West Alabama Works and the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office, they are hosting a “Second Chance Hiring Event.”. According to the press release the hiring event is “aimed to make second chance hiring a part of corporate culture. West AlabamaWorks! has employers who are looking to hire qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment.”
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

City of Tuscaloosa approves queuing ordinance

The Tuscaloosa city council approved a queuing ordinance, which requires restaurant and bars to follow requirements to leave room on sidewalks and have patrons line up to get inside their establishments, even restricting how far lines can go. The idea was brought up to the council back in May and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Strong Thunderstorms To Impact Tuscaloosa County

The National Weather Service in Birmingham released a special weather statement affecting Tuscaloosa County Monday evening. Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Tuscaloosa County through 7:30p. Where:. Highway 69 Bridge. Lake View. North Bibb. East Brookwood. Coaling. Lake Tuscaloosa. Vance. Tannehill Ironworks State Park. Bull City. Abernant. Lake Wildwood.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Alabama Correctional Facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
BESSEMER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

City approves sale of alcohol at UA's Bryant Denny Stadium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — Those attending sporting events at the University of Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium will be able to buy alcoholic beverages after a Tuesday vote from the Tuscaloosa City Council. Only beer and wine was approved to be sold. Councilman Lee Busby said the vote was in favor...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing man last seen leaving relatives home

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 33-year-old man. Thomas Millican was last seen Tuesday leaving a relatives home in the Bessemer area. He was wearing a blue shirt with khaki shorts, while driving a 2011 silver Toyota Tundra. He is described as being […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Unique job fair to be held in West Alabama in August

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Those who need a second chance at life are getting one with a job fair sponsored by the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office and West Alabama Works. The job fair will be held on August 30 at the McDonald Hughes Center in Tuscaloosa. Now, this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police issue warning about recent scam

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department warned people about a recent scam. The would-be thief contacts the person by phone using a Birmingham Police Department phone number. The phone number (205) 254-2685 appears on the Caller ID. The scammer then addresses the potential victim by name, and accuses...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

