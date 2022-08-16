ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

PennLive.com

Middletown board gets an earful over response to accusations of hazing

A Middletown Area School District parent emerged as the sole voice of outrage Tuesday night over the handling of a report of hazing by some members of the football team. During the regularly scheduled school board meeting, Casey Jones rose during the public comment period to criticize the administration and board members for their response to reported incident, which was captured on video and shared on social media.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania finds special motivation at State Tournament

Williamsport, Pa. — Carmine Cardone drove a ball deep into the outfield during a challenger baseball game in Bradford during an off-day of the Pennsylvania State Little League Tournament. After lifting the ball into the outfield, Cardone approached the Hollidaysburg kids and told them it was “bull power” that gave him the strength for the hit. He then extended his hand and told the kids they now have it. “He’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio’s march toward vigilante ‘justice’

The Ohio General Assembly has passed, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed three recently passed gun bills that endanger Ohioans and favor vigilantes.   There was SB 175, known as “stand your ground” or shoot whoever makes you nervous. Ohio common law had been that self-defense with deadly force was available as a defense only if the […] The post Ohio’s march toward vigilante ‘justice’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

