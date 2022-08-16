Read full article on original website
Suspects accused of terrorizing customers, employees during robberies
Men from Hampton Roads are accused of being involved in a serial robbery spree that terrorized employees and customers at places where gaming devices were in operation.
Locally 3 suspects arrested on child exploitation charges by FBI
The FBI, with the help of state and local partners, has located missing children and victims of child sex trafficking during a nationwide campaign.
Innocent Norfolk man who spent 27 years in prison blames disgraced detective
A Norfolk father who spent nearly 30 years in prison for a murder he did not commit is speaking out about disgraced Norfolk detective Robert Glenn Ford’s involvement in his case.
FBI warns the public about cybercrimes impacting Hampton Roads
Right now criminals abroad and here in the United States are working to try and access your bank account information to steal your money and the FBI wants to warn you about it.
Rise in car larcenies in Chesapeake
People in Chesapeake need to watch out for thieves who are targeting cars. Police say criminals are stealing items out of vehicles at an increasing rate.
19-year-old VB man pleads guilty in connection with Salem High firearms incident
One of four men charged after numerous firearms were found in a car during a Salem High School football game last fall faced a judge Wednesday in a Virginia Beach courtroom
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Norfolk City Jail
NORFOLK, Va. — A death investigation is underway after deputies found an inmate dead at Norfolk City Jail Thursday afternoon. According to the Norfolk Sheriff's Office, a male inmate was found unresponsive when deputies were delivering dinner to cells just after 4:30 p.m. The inmate was pronounced dead at...
Deadly shooting in Norfolk's Wards Corner neighborhood
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers were sent to Wards Corner Thursday afternoon to investigate a double shooting. When they got to the intersection of East Little Creek Road and Granby Street around 3 p.m., they found two people hurt. One man died at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital.
Chesapeake police urge people to lock their car doors after larcenies spike
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Across the city of Chesapeake, more criminals are heading out at night to try their luck, according to police. The Chesapeake Police Department said they're seeing an unusual spike in car larcenies, with most victims reportedly leaving their cars unlocked. “Right now, between January and July,...
Police: Man charged in Virginia boy's killing in custody
A Virginia man wanted in connection with the recent shooting death of a toddler has turned himself in to law enforcement, police said Monday.
Portsmouth Police arrest 1, charge 2 men with murder in February homicide
Portsmouth Police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that took place on February 2, 2022.
3 teens facing charges in connection with stolen vehicle in Virginia Beach
Three teens have been charged in connection with a stolen car in Virginia Beach.
18-year-old man pleads guilty on firearm charges after possessing gun on VB school grounds
A 18-year-old man has pleaded guilty and been charged with possession of a firearm on school property at Salem High School in Virginia Beach.
Community continues to search for body of Newport News mom
It's been one month since Newport News mother Shanitia Eure-Lewis was reported missing. Shortly after her disappearance, her husband, Adrien Lewis, was charged with her murder.
Chesapeake man faces Jan. 6 charges after surveillance footage 'clearly shows his face'
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man was arrested for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to the Dept. of Justice. On Tuesday, Antonio Lamotta was charged with the following:. Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds. Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or...
VB man sentenced to 15 years for May 2020 home invasion, double shooting
A former Virginia Beach man was sentenced today after pleading guilty for a home invasion and double shooting.
Norfolk man pleads guilty in connection with fraud scheme targetting Navy Federal
A Norfolk man has pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and bank fraud in connection with a fraud scheme targeting Navy Federal Credit Union.
Norfolk businesses join the 'fight' as Shaggy sign war spreads
NORFOLK, Va. — The "fight" between several small businesses in Virginia Beach has made its way to Norfolk, the latest development in the sign war involving Z104.5's Shaggy. The business battle began on Aug. 12 when the Cinema Café in Virginia Beach called out the Haygood Skating Center, owned by Shaggy, in a targeted sign message.
Missing Norfolk teen found safe in Arizona
Norfolk Police announced in a tweet that the previously missing 15-year-old Kadence S. Morrell has been safely located in Arizona.
Second man arrested, charged for shooting at Riverwalk Inn and Suites in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story when the first suspect was located on May 6, 2022. A second man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a shooting left a man dead and another woman seriously hurt in Portsmouth.
