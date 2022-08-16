ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

13newsnow.com

Rise in car larcenies in Chesapeake

People in Chesapeake need to watch out for thieves who are targeting cars. Police say criminals are stealing items out of vehicles at an increasing rate.
13News Now

Investigation underway after inmate dies at Norfolk City Jail

NORFOLK, Va. — A death investigation is underway after deputies found an inmate dead at Norfolk City Jail Thursday afternoon. According to the Norfolk Sheriff's Office, a male inmate was found unresponsive when deputies were delivering dinner to cells just after 4:30 p.m. The inmate was pronounced dead at...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Deadly shooting in Norfolk's Wards Corner neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers were sent to Wards Corner Thursday afternoon to investigate a double shooting. When they got to the intersection of East Little Creek Road and Granby Street around 3 p.m., they found two people hurt. One man died at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Norfolk businesses join the 'fight' as Shaggy sign war spreads

NORFOLK, Va. — The "fight" between several small businesses in Virginia Beach has made its way to Norfolk, the latest development in the sign war involving Z104.5's Shaggy. The business battle began on Aug. 12 when the Cinema Café in Virginia Beach called out the Haygood Skating Center, owned by Shaggy, in a targeted sign message.
