James Beard award-winner and Iron Chef Jose Garces announces the grand opening of Buena Onda in Rittenhouse Square on Friday, August 12th. The new location is located at 114 S. 20th Street, next to Chef’s famed Village Whiskey. Buena Onda is Chef’s famed taqueria that is inspired by the spirit and good vibes of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. The new Rittenhouse location features indoor and outdoor seating for 48 guests, Baja-inspired vibes, a new interior design, and a new Buena Onda marketplace. Buena Onda Rittenhouse represents not just a new restaurant and concept for Center City and Rittenhouse, but this is the first location to debut as part of a larger national expansion. Buena Onda will also open a location on the Main Line this September. Additionally, this location is one of the models for franchising of the Philly-born brand that will expand from Philadelphia to America. Each new location will offer Buena’s signature dishes such as environmentally conscious seafood tacos, classic tacos, Buena bowls, nachos, guacamole, chips and salsa, rice and beans, churros and many other offerings. Garces fans can also pair their favorite dishes with drinks that will include margaritas (classic, baja, frozen and seasonal), beer, wine, sangria, sodas and more. Buena Onda Rittenhouse and Fairmount (1901 Callowhill Street) will both be open for lunch, dinner and happy hour, with indoor and outdoor dining, take-out and delivery. Hours for both locations will be Monday to Sunday, seven days a week, 11:00am to 9:00pm. (Buena Onda Rittenhouse will be closed Sunday, August 14th for staff training). Buena Onda delivers on all major platforms, including Door Dash, Caviar, Grub Hub and Uber Eats. Share the good vibes on social media at @BuenaOndaTacos #GarcesGoodVibes.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO