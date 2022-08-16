Read full article on original website
As ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Makes Philly Debut, Actress in Hit Musical Fell in Love with Phoenixville
Image via Forrest Theatre. It’s the clash of the counties as both Chester and Montgomery boast talent that shines on stage, more specifically at the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia where actress Coleen Sexton fell in love with Phoenixville, writes Sabrina Boyd-Surka for KYW Newsradio.
Philly Folk Fest, Santana and Earth Wind & Fire, Clay Fest in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Music is the focus this weekend as a major festival returns to the ’burbs and guitar legend Carlos Santana, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, are in town. Now in its 60th year, The Philadelphia Folk Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019, as well as streaming online. Other highlights include a kid-friendly arts event and two free cultural festivals.
‘A fascist approach to education’: Acclaimed local authors react to Central Bucks School District’s book policies
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Bucks County was once known as the “genius belt.”. Nationally and internationally acclaimed writers and activists...
Neumann Alumnus Grabs Emmy Nomination for Documentary
Neumann University ice hockey goalie Kyle Pantalone guarding the net during a game. Jake Loburak, a native of Lansdale and recent graduate of Neumann University, has received a nomination for an Emmy Award, based on his work as executive producer and videographer for a student-produced documentary series titled Between the Blue Lines.
Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters celebrating its critical role in evolution of roller coasters
HATFIELD, PA (CBS) - As the United States celebrates National Roller Coaster Day, a nearly 120-year-old Montgomery County-based business is celebrating its critical role in the evolution of roller coasters. Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters, which was first established in Germantown in 1904, is one of the oldest active roller coaster manufacturers in the world."It's the noise. It's the thrill, the bang, the wind in your ear," Tom Rebbie, President/CEO of Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters (PTC), said. "It feels like it's not safe, but it is safe."In its century of business, PTC has built hundreds of wooden roller coasters, including Dorney Park's Thunderhawk,...
Comedy in Pottstown Finds a Home Under a Dome
Soul Joel Productions, a Royersford-based independent comedy production company, got on its feet in 2019, the brainstorm of Joel Richardson. When the pandemic shuttered his indoor venues, Richardson took his array of comics outdoors, using a domed roof to protect audiences from the elements and fresh air to keep them safe. Travis Brower, of PHL17, uncovered the story of Richardson’s covered Pottstown performance spot.
Famed Golf Architect, Watching TV Coverage of Play on a Course He Designed, Notes Unexpected Alteration
Ron Prichard, famed golf-course designer and Lansdale resident, recently watched a championship match televised from Memphis’ TCP Southwind course. Like other fans, he found the shootout engaging. But as the course’s designer, his viewpoint was especially focused. Jack Hirsch drove the story for Golf.com. The Par-3, Hole-11 tee...
Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video
Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
South Philly's Devils Den Will Close it Doors After 14 Years
- After fourteen years on 11th street in South Philadelphia, The Devil's Den is closing its doors on October 10; owner Erin Wallace made the announcement on the bar's Instagram account. See post below. Devil's Den Instagram Post. It's with a heavy heart that after 14 amazing years, our time...
It’s Time to Loosen Those Belts for the 2022 Main Line Today Restaurant Week, Fall Edition
12 Montco restaurants are taking part in the 2022 fall restaurant week, sponsored by Firstrust Bank. The fall 2022 restaurant week — organized by Main Line Today and Today Media and sponsored by Firstrust Bank — invites area foodies to unfold menus across the Phila. suburbs during its Aug. 22 to Sept. 4 run.
6 of the best things to do in Philadelphia
There's much to do in Philadelphia for lovers of art, history and good food. Often referred to as the birthplace of America, thanks to its significant role in the American Revolution, the city offers world-class museums and heritage buildings within easy walking distance of downtown hotels, shops and restaurants. The...
In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter
Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entity 1 West Gay Partners that is affiliated with Pearl Properties of Philadelphia was the...
Philadelphia reinstates test score cutoff for magnet schools
Philadelphia school district officials announced Tuesday they will resume using state standardized test scores as a criterion for admission to the city’s most selective high schools for the class that will start ninth grade in September 2023, but the acceptable minimum scores are being reevaluated, they said. The cutoff score on the state test — the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment or PSSA — for each magnet school “will be adjusted this...
WGAL anchor is moving to station’s prime time news broadcast: ‘A dream come true’
WGAL viewers will soon see a team of anchors reunited, but this time at the 6 p.m. news broadcast. The Lancaster-based NBC affiliate station has announced that Lori Burkholder will step in as the new co-anchor of the station’s News 8 at 6 p.m. broadcast, joining current co-anchor Jere Gish. Burkholder and Gish were both anchors for the WGAL News 8 Today morning broadcast for 13 years.
Popular Newtown Eatery To Expand Location With Outdoor Dining
The polar Newtown eatery will be expanding into the vacant store they are connected to. A popular Italian restaurant in Newtown will be expanding their longtime location to include outdoor seating. Jeff Werner wrote about the development in the Newtown, PA Patch. Piccolo Trattoria, located in the Newtown Shopping Center,...
The Worst of Philly 2022: From Jawn Morgan to Pete Rose to Wawa Soft Pretzels
The 20 people, places and, yes, Wawa menu items that made us utterly cringe. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Now that we’ve given you enough time to properly digest the utterly extensive and unimpeachably awesome...
‘I Want to Be Different, Better’: Former QVC Beautician Seizes Pandemic Opportunity to Build Own Brand
Marcia Williams, a former hair and makeup artist at West Chester-based QVC, used the opportunity when work all but dried up during the early days of the pandemic to build her beauty brand, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Williams launched Embellish Beauty in 2011, but soon she...
IRON CHEF CHEF JOSE GARCES ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF BUENA ONDA IN RITTENHOUSE AS PART OF A NATIONAL EXPANSION
James Beard award-winner and Iron Chef Jose Garces announces the grand opening of Buena Onda in Rittenhouse Square on Friday, August 12th. The new location is located at 114 S. 20th Street, next to Chef’s famed Village Whiskey. Buena Onda is Chef’s famed taqueria that is inspired by the spirit and good vibes of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. The new Rittenhouse location features indoor and outdoor seating for 48 guests, Baja-inspired vibes, a new interior design, and a new Buena Onda marketplace. Buena Onda Rittenhouse represents not just a new restaurant and concept for Center City and Rittenhouse, but this is the first location to debut as part of a larger national expansion. Buena Onda will also open a location on the Main Line this September. Additionally, this location is one of the models for franchising of the Philly-born brand that will expand from Philadelphia to America. Each new location will offer Buena’s signature dishes such as environmentally conscious seafood tacos, classic tacos, Buena bowls, nachos, guacamole, chips and salsa, rice and beans, churros and many other offerings. Garces fans can also pair their favorite dishes with drinks that will include margaritas (classic, baja, frozen and seasonal), beer, wine, sangria, sodas and more. Buena Onda Rittenhouse and Fairmount (1901 Callowhill Street) will both be open for lunch, dinner and happy hour, with indoor and outdoor dining, take-out and delivery. Hours for both locations will be Monday to Sunday, seven days a week, 11:00am to 9:00pm. (Buena Onda Rittenhouse will be closed Sunday, August 14th for staff training). Buena Onda delivers on all major platforms, including Door Dash, Caviar, Grub Hub and Uber Eats. Share the good vibes on social media at @BuenaOndaTacos #GarcesGoodVibes.
Delaware County Leadership: Beth Duffy, President and COO of Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
Beth Duffy, President and Chief Operating Officer of Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, spoke with DELCO Today about growing up in Southampton, Bucks County, her early jobs, and why she believes everybody should work in a fast food restaurant at some point in their lives. Duffy went on to explain her...
