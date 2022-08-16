Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Fatal Shooting of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Set of 'Rust' Has Been Declared an AccidentDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Santa Fe Dentist and Guard Member Is Offering Free Treatments to Veterans on SaturdayDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousandsJ.R. HeimbignerSanta Fe, NM
The City Different Has Finally Approved Locations for Veterans BannersDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Santa Fe Public Schools Have Opened a Childcare Center for Their EmployeesDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
KTNV
Dark chapter of America’s history buried beneath neighborhood park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On a parcel of land, nestled in a quiet neighborhood, sits 4-H Park. "4-H Park is a city park," said Terry Sloan, Intergovernmental Tribal Liaison for the City of Albuquerque. "It is a nice park." It's also something else: a final resting place for children. "There...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: Dr. Robert McClees Caring For Patients At Trinity Urgent Care
On the job in Los Alamos Thursday is Dr. Robert McClees taking care of patients at Trinity Urgent Care at 1460 Trinity Dr., Suite A & B. Dr. McClees moved to New Mexico to attend St. John’s College where he earned a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree. Further studies include a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Biology from the University of New Mexico. He received his Medical Degree from UNM School of Medicine and completed his internship in Internal Medicine and Residency training in Family Medicine at the University New Mexico School of Medicine. He is Board Certified in Family Medicine. Dr. McClees additionally volunteers as the Medical Director of the Pajarito Mountain Ski Patrol. ‘Experience a new model of medicine that puts patients first in an exceptional environment. We invite you to learn more about us and we look forward to serving you. We participate in most common insurance plans. Immediate medical care in Los Alamos is now quick and convenient!’ •No Appointment Necessary • Treating Adults and Children • Board Certified Providers • Highest Standards of Care • X-Ray services available • Lab services available. For more information, call 505.412.6033 or visit trinityurgentcare.net. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
County: COVID-19 Rapid PCR Testing Now Available
…Curative and Pathology Consultants testing sites change locations and hours. Curative will move Tuesday, Aug. 23 from the Los Alamos townsite to White Rock to begin offering Rapid PCR COVID-19 tests with results in two to three hours. The Pathology Consultants of New Mexico (PCNM) COVID-19 standard PCR testing site...
Albertsons hosting in-person event hiring across all New Mexico stores
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Albertsons is hosting in-person hiring event across all New Mexico locations. The events will be at any Albertsons Market and Market Street on August 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applicants to show up to any store location for an on-the-spot interview for a position in multiple departments. Anyone […]
ladailypost.com
LAPS Foundation: Hilltopper 5K Run Sunday Aug. 21
Course map showing the route and areas where traffic will be impacted 8-10 a.m. Sunday, including Canyon Road, 4th Street, Central Avenue, 15th Street and Iris Street. The Hilltopper 5K Run this Sunday, Aug. 21, begins at 8 a.m. along Canyon Road. The above course map shows the route and...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Legend Lou Pierotti Will Be Inducted Into The New Mexico Sports Hall Of Fame Saturday Aug. 20, 2022
Lou Pierotti, surrounded by the Los Alamos Lassies softball team in the 1960s. The Lassies were one of the many teams Pierotti mentored. Courtesy/Los Alamos Historical Society and the Pierotti family. Los Alamos Daily Post. bjgordon@ladailypost.com. Luigi “Lou” Pierotti will be inducted into the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame...
newmexicopbs.org
Previewing the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market
08.19.2022- Correspondent Antonia Gonzales previews the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market. She speaks with the executive director of the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, and an artist about what this year’s event means to artists after a pandemic hiatus. Correspondent: Antonia Gonzales. Guest(s):. Kimberly Peone (Colville/Eastern Band Cherokee), Exec....
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Tailwind Investment Buys 168-Unit Vista Grande Active Adult Community in Rio Rancho, New Mexico
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — California-based Tailwind Investment Group has acquired Vista Grande, an active adult community located at 4101 Meadowlark Lane in Rio Rancho. Aspen, Colo.-based Cooper Street Capital sold the asset for an undisclosed price. Built in 1972 on 10.9 acres, the 107,216-square-foot Vista Grande features 168 apartments...
ladailypost.com
Geno Torres, KayLinda Crawford Of Los Alamos And Rob Schneider Win 2022 NM-WT Senior Amateur
ALBUQUERQUE – The 2022 NM-WT Senior Amateur once again took place Aug. 17-18 at Albuquerque Country Club. The format of the event was two rounds of stroke play. The men’s championship saw a tight leaderboard after day one, as there was one round of 69, six rounds of 70, and three rounds of 71. In the end, it was Geno Torres who claimed the championship. Torres fired back-to-back rounds of 70.
ladailypost.com
Local Democratic Party Hosting Yard Sale Saturday
The Democratic Party of Los Alamos County (DPLA) is holding a yard sale to raise funds for the Party. The event is 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20 at 20 Bonito Place (1 mile down Los Pueblos from Barranca. This yard sale will take place rain or shine.
ladailypost.com
LAPSA Members Meet LANL’s Robotic Dog SPOT
August meeting. Guest presenter Jeff Hyde at right, principal investigator for the SPOT Robot Implementation Program at LANL and his team, provide a demonstration of SPOT, a remote-control robotic dog. LAPSA members had the opportunity to practice maneuvering SPOT and discuss potential public safety applications for this emerging technology. LAPSA members from left, Oliver Morris, Lenny Upshaw, Jessie Galvan, Cody Ulrich, Lisa La Pointe-Tafoya, Mel Tafoya, Lapsa President Alice Kahle Bodelson, Donna Martinez, SPOT Robot Implementation Program team members and Hyde. Photo by Jenn Bartram.
rrobserver.com
City to bring namesake submarine home
ALBUQUERQUE – The City of Albuquerque’s Office of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Parks and Recreation Department and the Navy League of the United States, New Mexico Council are working in collaboration to bring the sail of the USS Albuquerque home. The USS Albuquerque is a Los Angeles-class...
ladailypost.com
Devolder: Handling Of Mixed Waste In Los Alamos County
This letter addresses the issue of “mixed” waste items which find their way to the Los Alamos Ecostation as a result of daily waste disposal by Los Alamos County residents and commercial businesses, Community Development-approved demolition / building construction activities, and Community Development-initiated Nuisance Code-related waste disposal. A...
ladailypost.com
Grant Funding Helps New Mexico Museum Of Natural History & Science Store Large Fossils Safely And Securely
ALBUQUERQUE — A recent grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services will make it easier for New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science (NMMNHS) to keep its largest fossils protected for future generations to enjoy. NMMNHS’s Geoscience Department received a $195,533 grant from the Institute of...
ladailypost.com
First Baptist Church Of Los Alamos Marks 75 Years!
First Baptist Church of Los Alamos (FBC-LA) is celebrating 75 years of faithful service. Planted by First Baptist Church of Espanola in 1947 as one of the first churches established in Los Alamos. Since then, FBC-LA has been instrumental in planting churches in White Rock, Ojo Caliente, El Rito and Jemez Springs.
ladailypost.com
Drive Less Los Alamos: Walk, Bike, Ride, Carpool
Now that the Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) are back in session and construction is underway on Canyon Road, Los Alamos County officials suggest that commuters consider taking advantage of other options to get to and from work or school. Carpooling, riding the Atomic City Transit, biking, or walking even...
KOAT 7
Taos Municipal Schools to be remote for Friday amid threats
TAOS, N.M. — Taos Municipal Schools will be learning remote on Friday amid threats to student and staff safety. The school district made the announcement on its Facebook page. New Mexico State Police were called to perform a wellness check for a male that made a social media threat to harm himself.
ladailypost.com
Sign Up For 2022 Hilltopper 5K Run … Race Is Sunday
The Hilltopper 5K Run is Sunday Aug. 21 beginning at Canyon and Trinity and ending at Los Alamos Co-op Park, 1010 Central Ave. Courtesy/LAPS Foundation. There’s still time to register for the Hilltopper 5K Run!. The race starts at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at Canyon and Trinity (next...
KOAT 7
New Mexico business owners react to Coronado Park closure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Coronado Park closure has been a controversial topic for several months. Mayor Tim Keller announced the final decision to close the park on Aug. 17. Business owners nearby said they hope it’s a step in the right decision. “We kind of feel we would...
