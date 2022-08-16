ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

q13fox.com

DUI driver arrested for driving the wrong way on I-90 near Issaquah

KING COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a DUI suspect for driving the wrong way on I-90 near Issaquah early Thursday morning. According to the WSP, just before 1:00 a.m., 13 people called 911 to report a driver traveling in the opposite direction of eastbound I-90. Authorities say those 13 calls served as important updates for troopers to zero in on the suspect’s location.
ISSAQUAH, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the city of Snohomish. Deputies were called before 2 p.m. to the 15000 block of Highway 9 for a tragic incident at a home. A 4-year-old was playing outside...
SNOHOMISH, WA
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Everett (Everett, WA)

According to Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Everett on Saturday night. The official stated that John Daab, 61-year-old was travelling north near 41st Street and tried to speed by another driver in Toyota RAV4 SUV. The motorcyclist hit one of its tires and was knocked off the motorcycle into a sign. He landed on the southbound left shoulder.
EVERETT, WA
Chronicle

Washington State Patrol Cites 170 HOV Violators Within 2.5 Hours

Washington State Patrol troopers cited 170 high-occupancy vehicle lane violators during a 2 1/2 hour emphasis patrol on Wednesday, according to Trooper Rick Johnson. HOV violations are the most reported complaints among drivers in King County, he said. "It's been a common complaint since HOV lanes were born and we...
KING COUNTY, WA
NewsBreak
q13fox.com

Snohomish County man sentenced to life in prison in Idaho following multi-state manhunt

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A Snohomish County man who led police on a manhunt in Washington, Idaho and Montana was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. 30-year-old Jesse Spitzer pled guilty to more than a dozen charges, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, KHQ-TV reported. Spitzer was considered armed and dangerous, and was wanted for crimes in Washington and Idaho, before being into custody in Montana.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Blaine woman asked if pills were "legit" before 2021 overdose death

Court documents show Blaine resident Aeschli Wilkinson, who died of an overdose last year, wanted oxycodone but was given pills made from fentanyl. Wilkinson hurt her back a month before her death and started taking the pills after the tramadol she was prescribed wasn’t alleviating her pain. Wilkinson, 30,...
BLAINE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Violent Crime In Everett Rising Rapidly – Murder Rate May Quadruple Over 2021

Wednesday night Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman presented the Everett City Council with a public safety briefing. The news was not overly encouraging as the Chief addressed firearms and violent crime, drugs and homelessness, living crime data (which means close to real time so what is reported today could be different tomorrow as more details are refined), and the role Everett Police have along with lawmakers, prosecutors, judges and community members. Deputy Mayor Nick Harper also addressed the council on a public safety initiative undertaken by Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin and most of the other mayors in Snohomish County.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Burglars target family-owned business in Enumclaw, police seeking suspects

ENUMCLAW, Wash. - Two determined burglars in Enumclaw spent an hour and a half inside a family-owned business to cut through a slab of wood to get into a counter safe. Tonight, police are asking for your help to identify the suspects. The two cut through the fence out back and then broke through a window to get inside The Use Again Store & Enumclaw Recyclers, where anyone can drop off recyclables for free.
ENUMCLAW, WA

