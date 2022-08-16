Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
DUI driver arrested for driving the wrong way on I-90 near Issaquah
KING COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a DUI suspect for driving the wrong way on I-90 near Issaquah early Thursday morning. According to the WSP, just before 1:00 a.m., 13 people called 911 to report a driver traveling in the opposite direction of eastbound I-90. Authorities say those 13 calls served as important updates for troopers to zero in on the suspect’s location.
q13fox.com
King County Sheriff's Office investigating missing texts from then-Seattle Mayor Durkan in 2020
SEATTLE - The King County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 13 that it is in the early stages of investigating missing text messages from then-Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and other city leaders from 2020. Nearly 10 months' worth of Durkan's text messages were unaccounted for following an investigation triggered by...
4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the city of Snohomish. Deputies were called before 2 p.m. to the 15000 block of Highway 9 for a tragic incident at a home. A 4-year-old was playing outside...
KOMO News
4-year-old child hit by car while playing in Arlington driveway, dies
ARLINGTON, Wash. — Deputies confirm a 4-year-old child is dead after an incident involving a car in Snohomish County. The sheriff’s office confirmed with KOMO News the incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the 15100 block of Highway 9. The child was playing outside a home when...
State troopers nab 170 HOV violators in under 3 hours in King County on Wednesday
Washington State Patrol troopers cited 170 high-occupancy vehicle lane violators in a span of under three hours on Wednesday, Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted. Johnson said that HOV violators are the source of the most complaints in District 2, which is King County. During Wednesday’s emphasis patrol, troopers also stopped three...
Several vehicles stolen from Lynnwood-area car lot after thieves take keys
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Snohomish County deputies are investigating a break-in at a Lynnwood-area car lot. The burglary at ZAG Motors on Highway 99 near 156th Street Southwest was called in at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday. At least three vehicles were stolen after the thieves made off with the...
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Everett (Everett, WA)
According to Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Everett on Saturday night. The official stated that John Daab, 61-year-old was travelling north near 41st Street and tried to speed by another driver in Toyota RAV4 SUV. The motorcyclist hit one of its tires and was knocked off the motorcycle into a sign. He landed on the southbound left shoulder.
Chronicle
Washington State Patrol Cites 170 HOV Violators Within 2.5 Hours
Washington State Patrol troopers cited 170 high-occupancy vehicle lane violators during a 2 1/2 hour emphasis patrol on Wednesday, according to Trooper Rick Johnson. HOV violations are the most reported complaints among drivers in King County, he said. "It's been a common complaint since HOV lanes were born and we...
q13fox.com
Police search for suspects that stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise in Gig Harbor
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects that stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a store last Friday. According to the Gig Harbor Police Department (GHPD), the theft happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. Police posted multiple photos of the suspects on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
q13fox.com
Road rage attacks put bicyclist in a wheelchair: 'One way or the other, I’m going to continue to ride'
RAVENSDALE, Wash. - King County Deputies are looking for the man who attacked a bicyclist so badly that now the victim cannot walk. The attack happened on July 24 around 2 p.m. on Cumberland Kanaskat Road Southeast in Ravensdale. The victim, Mark Gringle, said he was riding his bike on...
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Seattle Police search for man who cornered a woman in an elevator, violently beat her
SEATTLE - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who followed a woman into her Central District apartment building, and violently beat her inside an elevator last spring. WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the incident happened on May 30 at...
KOMO News
Suspect pulls gun on Des Moines homeowner who confronted him about car prowling
DES MOINES, Wash. — A homeowner who confronted a car prowler had a gun drawn on him early on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred in the 22400 block of 15th Ave South, according to the Des Moines Police Department, around 12:50 a.m. Police said the homeowner saw the male...
Man charged with throwing woman down light rail stairs now adds murder charges
Alexander Jay, 40, is now being charged with first-degree murder after allegedly committing two assaults, one by throwing a woman down the stairs at a light rail station, and the other by stabbing a different woman at a bus stop. In the first assault case, the King County Prosecutor’s Office...
q13fox.com
Woman attacked in grocery store in Vashon Island, may have stemmed from road rage
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. - A King County woman is recovering after being thrown to the ground while she was shopping for groceries. Investigators say it all may have started as an incident of road rage, only to somehow come to a boiling point inside the store. The victim told FOX...
q13fox.com
Snohomish County man sentenced to life in prison in Idaho following multi-state manhunt
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A Snohomish County man who led police on a manhunt in Washington, Idaho and Montana was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. 30-year-old Jesse Spitzer pled guilty to more than a dozen charges, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, KHQ-TV reported. Spitzer was considered armed and dangerous, and was wanted for crimes in Washington and Idaho, before being into custody in Montana.
Police release body camera video of search for Lynnwood pot shop robbery suspects
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police released body camera video on Monday showing the intense search for some armed robbers who held up a pot shop in Lynnwood last month. Snohomish County deputies said last month that the Euphorium marijuana shop in the 20900 block of Cypress Way in Lynnwood was robbed by several suspects at around 9 p.m. on July 21.
thenorthernlight.com
Blaine woman asked if pills were “legit” before 2021 overdose death
Court documents show Blaine resident Aeschli Wilkinson, who died of an overdose last year, wanted oxycodone but was given pills made from fentanyl. Wilkinson hurt her back a month before her death and started taking the pills after the tramadol she was prescribed wasn’t alleviating her pain. Wilkinson, 30,...
myeverettnews.com
Violent Crime In Everett Rising Rapidly – Murder Rate May Quadruple Over 2021
Wednesday night Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman presented the Everett City Council with a public safety briefing. The news was not overly encouraging as the Chief addressed firearms and violent crime, drugs and homelessness, living crime data (which means close to real time so what is reported today could be different tomorrow as more details are refined), and the role Everett Police have along with lawmakers, prosecutors, judges and community members. Deputy Mayor Nick Harper also addressed the council on a public safety initiative undertaken by Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin and most of the other mayors in Snohomish County.
q13fox.com
Burglars target family-owned business in Enumclaw, police seeking suspects
ENUMCLAW, Wash. - Two determined burglars in Enumclaw spent an hour and a half inside a family-owned business to cut through a slab of wood to get into a counter safe. Tonight, police are asking for your help to identify the suspects. The two cut through the fence out back and then broke through a window to get inside The Use Again Store & Enumclaw Recyclers, where anyone can drop off recyclables for free.
