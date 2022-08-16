Spectators at all baseball games should be ready for anything to come into the stands during play – and, yes, that includes players. Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez gave a young fan the scare of his life during Wednesday’s game against the Dodgers in Milwaukee. Tellez chased a foul ball all the way to the netting just beyond the dugout down the first-base line in what was seemingly an innocent play. But for the boy, there was a 6-foot-4, 255-pound professional athlete heading directly at him.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO