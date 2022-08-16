Read full article on original website
MLB
Energetic Twins turn it on with 16-hit attack
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins are just trying to do the little things right now to get back to the team they know they can be when playing at their best. They’ve now done that for two games, and on Tuesday night against the Royals, all those little things added up to big things.
MLB
Here's the Royals' new Top 30 Prospects list
A wave of young position players has arrived in Kansas City this season. Prospects who have dominated headlines over the past three or four years are now making their names known at the highest level and they are settling in as everyday players for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr., MJ...
MLB
Abrams' first Nats hit comes at key moment
WASHINGTON -- CJ Abrams had come up empty in his first eight at-bats with the Nationals. An adjustment period was to be expected for the 21-year-old shortstop who was traded two weeks ago and had been in Triple-A until Sunday. Yet when Abrams came to the plate with two outs...
MLB
Missed chances, 'bad luck' put end to lopsided series
MINNEAPOLIS -- Fresh off a 7-4 homestand and a win against the first-place Dodgers, the Royals felt optimistic heading into Minnesota this week for a series against the Twins. Adding to the enthusiasm, rookie Vinnie Pasquantino was named the American League Player of the Week. Pasquantino kept his streak going,...
MLB
You never know what -- or who -- may fall in your lap at a game
Spectators at all baseball games should be ready for anything to come into the stands during play – and, yes, that includes players. Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez gave a young fan the scare of his life during Wednesday’s game against the Dodgers in Milwaukee. Tellez chased a foul ball all the way to the netting just beyond the dugout down the first-base line in what was seemingly an innocent play. But for the boy, there was a 6-foot-4, 255-pound professional athlete heading directly at him.
MLB
These Twins are throwing harder than ever
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. This isn’t your grandfather’s Twins pitching staff anymore. When baseball’s velocity revolution first took hold around the Majors, Minnesota was largely...
MLB
'Surreal moment': Langeliers stars in full-circle debut
ARLINGTON -- Shea Langeliers spent many of his childhood years going to Rangers games, hearing the club’s iconic “It’s baseball time in Texas” announcement from the stands each time. He remembers cheering on players like Elvis Andrus, Michael Young and Adrían Béltre during the team’s back-to-back...
MLB
Votto to have season-ending rotator cuff surgery
CINCINNATI -- Six-time Reds All-Star Joey Votto said after the Reds' 1-0 win over the Phillies on Wednesday afternoon that he plans to have surgery to repair his torn left rotator cuff, forcing him to miss the rest of the season. Votto, 38, will undergo surgery on Friday,...
MLB
'They let me be me': Reyes cashing in on Cubs' trust
WASHINGTON -- Franmil Reyes clapped his hands hard, pointed to the heavens as he stood atop second base and then reached back to tug on the name on the back of his jersey. That last touch was a celebratory gesture started by Cubs teammates Willson Contreras and Christopher Morel earlier this summer.
MLB
'Big weapon' Patiño flashes postseason stuff
ST. PETERSBURG -- Luis Patiño gave the Rays what they needed on Thursday night. As Tampa Bay seeks opportunities to keep its top starters fresh, Patiño’s spot start gave the club an extra day of rest. After asking a lot of their bullpen the previous three nights at Yankee Stadium, he gave the Rays 5 2/3 innings. When a leadoff homer by Yandy Díaz was all they could muster before a five-run seventh, he gave them zeros on the scoreboard.
MLB
Padres' offense remains very Manny-heavy
MIAMI -- With the Padres at risk of losing a second consecutive game via shutout, there was a lot on the line when Miami-area native Manny Machado stepped to the plate in the top of the seventh inning vs. the Marlins. San Diego had loaded the bases for the second...
MLB
'We're a playoff team': Blue Jays unshaken by skid
TORONTO -- When it rains, it pours. And this time, the Blue Jays can’t close the roof. Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to the Orioles continued an untimely, uninspiring stretch of play where the Blue Jays haven’t looked nearly as strong as the sum of their parts. Just like a similar slump earlier this season, a star-studded roster needs more than just one or two stars performing at a time.
MLB
These players will be Braves for how long?!
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There is a chance Austin Riley, Michael Harris II and Matt Olson will still be with the Braves when current first-graders are entering high school. Heck, Harris and Riley are positioned to possibly be around when those young kids become high school juniors.
MLB
Guardians fall after controversial play at the plate
CLEVELAND -- The frustration was palpable throughout the Guardians’ clubhouse after their 4-3 loss to the Tigers on Tuesday night at Progressive Field. A team that entered the year with little to no expectation of being within reach of the postseason was sitting in the middle of August with a 2-game lead in the AL Central entering the day. But after allowing an uncharacteristic three-run first inning due to a controversial replay review, the Guardians fell to just 1 game ahead of the Twins.
MLB
Abbott shows Cubs what they're missing
WASHINGTON -- Facing the team that drafted him for the first time since he was traded to the Giants in late April, Cory Abbott would have understandably been a little amped for his seventh outing (fourth start) of the season with the Nationals. But Abbott was calm and...
MLB
Cards' Walker notches fourth multihomer game of '22
Competing at a level where he's more than four years younger than the average player, Jordan Walker isn't just holding his own, he's putting his name into the conversation for the next big thing to hit the Midwest, if not all of baseball. Baseball's No. 6 overall prospect homered twice...
MLB
Phillies claim OF Zimmer as Marsh goes on IL
PHILADELPHIA -- This does not change Bryce Harper’s timeline to rejoin the Phillies. But the Phillies on Thursday claimed outfielder Bradley Zimmer off waivers from the Blue Jays as Brandon Marsh was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a sprained left ankle. To make room for Zimmer on the 40-man roster, the Phillies transferred Harper to the 60-day IL. Harper has been targeting a return around Sept. 1. His move to the 60-day IL makes him eligible to be activated Aug. 25.
MLB
Voth emerging as rotation stalwart for O's
TORONTO -- The lopsided loss and Austin Voth’s numbers don’t look like they belong to the same box score. Voth continued to deliver whatever the Orioles asked of him on Wednesday, pitching six shutout frames of two-hit ball as his team went for the sweep of the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. But Baltimore’s offense failed to reward the right-hander, instead getting no-hit through six innings of its 6-1 loss to the Blue Jays.
MLB
Contreras returns with longest career outing
PITTSBURGH -- As the clouds swallowed the evening sky on an unassuming Pittsburgh evening, “Dark Knight Dummo” by Trippie Redd began to boom throughout PNC Park. The bass-bumping banger hadn’t blared through this ballpark in weeks. The song has served as the unofficial theme of The Ro Show, which had been off the air since July. That is, until Wednesday.
MLB
Toronto's potent 1-2 punch keys refreshing win
NEW YORK -- When in doubt, follow the leader. In a 9-2 win on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium that the Blue Jays can print off and laminate as their blueprint for winning in September and October, George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the top of the order were all that Toronto needed. The other seven bats in the lineup just helped pile on.
