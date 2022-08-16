Read full article on original website
California State Park Stewardship Act
California has numerous formals acts in statute. Public Resources Code Division 5, Chapter 1, Article 1.8 provides the California State Park Stewardship Act of 2012, which is contained in Sections 5019.90 to 5019.92. Article 1.8 was added in 2012 by Chapter 533. Section 5019.90 names the act. Section 5019.91 contains...
California Prevention of Terrorism Act
California has numerous formal acts in statute. Penal Code Part 4, Title 1, Chapter 3, Article 4.6 provides the Hertzberg-Alarcon California Prevention of Terrorism Act, which is contained in Sections 11415 to 11419. Chapter 4.6 was added in 1999 by Chapter 563. Section 11415 names the act. Section 11416 provides...
California Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets
California has numerous formal acts in statute. Probate Code Division 2, Part 20 provides the Revised Uniform Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act, which is contained in Sections 870 to 884. Part 20 was added in 2016 by Chapter 551. Section 870 names the act. Section 871 provides definitions for...
California Lawmakers Vote for Union to Set Wages and Hours in Fast-Food Restaurants
California is bleeding businesses to lower tax, lower regulatory, more business-friendly states. Yet the SEIU is pushing a bill to create a “fast food council” responsible for setting wages, working hours and other health and safety standards for the entire industry. Assembly Bill 257 by Assemblyman Chris Holden (D-Los Angeles), just passed the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Gov. Newsom Applauds ‘Inflation Reduction Act’
“Just as you can’t drink yourself sober, you cannot spend your way out of inflation or tax yourself out of recession or borrow your way out of debt. Yet that’s what the Democrats claim they can do,” California Rep. Tom McClintock said about H.R. 5376, the Inflation Reduction Act President Joe Biden just signed into law.
Chowchilla School Bus Kidnapper Paroled By CDCR Panel
Frederick Newhall Woods, one of the three men responsible for the 1976 Chowchilla school bus hijacking where a bus driver an 26 children were kidnapped and buried alive in a scheme to collect a ransom demand, was given parole by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Board of Parole Hearings on Tuesday.
California High-Speed Rail Board Approves Construction of Lines into Bakersfield, Merced
The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board of Directors announced on Wednesday that they approved the continued construction of the network into both Merced and Bakersfield. Originally estimated to cost $33 billion in 2008, costs of the high speed rail system have ballooned to $98 billion, then were cut to $68...
California Climate Catalyst Revolving Loan Fund
The Climate Catalyst Revolving Loan Fund is designed to “Jumpstart critical climate solutions through flexible, low-cost credit and credit support.”. California has numerous formal acts in statute. Government Code Title 6.7, Division 1, Chapter 2, Article 6.7 provides the Climate Catalyst Revolving Loan Fund Act of 2020, which is contained in Section 63048.91 to 63048.100. Article 6.7 was added in 2020 by Chapter 10. Section 63048.91 names the act.
Former Rep. T.J. Cox Arrested By FBI on 28 Counts for Election Fraud
Former Congressman T.J. Cox, a Democrat from California’s 21st congressional district, was arrested by the FBI on Tuesday on 28 counts over multiple fraud, election fraud and many other charges. According to a pubic affairs release from the Department of Justice, Cox, who was a Congressman from the Central...
The Delicious Irony at Starbucks
Just how yummy the coffee at Starbucks is has been reasonably debated among latte lovers for years. However, what is hardly debatable is just how delicious the irony is as more and more Starbucks workers have unionized and now taken to the streets on strike against one of the more Woke corporations in America.
