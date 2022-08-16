ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GV Wire

How Much Will it Cost to Rent Tower Theatre?

Now that it owns Tower Theatre, the city of Fresno is setting rates to rent the building. The costs, depending on how long and what daypart, run from $800 to $1,600 for non-commercial use. Nonprofits will receive a deeper discount. The “basic rate” has not been established yet.
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Fresno’s First Recreational Cannabis Dispensary

FRESNO — Located in North Fresno on the west corner of Palm and Nees in the Park Place Shopping Center, local consumers can now find a new business venture proudly unique for residents of the city of Fresno. The first county-approved recreational cannabis dispensary. Known as The Artist Tree,...
FRESNO, CA
multihousingnews.com

Merritt Closes $179M Affordable Housing Fund

This vehicle will be used to create 729 affordable homes in California. Merritt Community Capital has closed its largest fund to date, at $178.6 million, which finances affordable housing development across California. Fund 23 has attracted 13 investors and currently finances nine projects, totaling 729 affordable homes in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is offering a series of rebates to eligible residents to cover the cost of replacing their landscape with a water-efficient one. The Water Conservation Rebate Program will provide $1 per square foot where the existing lawn is removed and replaced with water-efficient options up to 1,500 square […]
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGET

CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMJ

Farmer Trapped Under Disc Almost 12 Hours, Finally Found

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — One person was hurt when a tractor overturned in Fresno. Fresno County Fire and emergency medical personnel were called to the area of Cedar and South Avenues around 7:15 a.m. for the report of a traffic accident. The accident happened Wednesday night around 9 but...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia council puts street parking under review

VISALIA – Current city code over parking commercial vehicles on residential streets is coming under review after the Visalia City Council gave staff a greenlight. Potential changes may lead to a heavy restriction of commercial vehicles along residential streets. On Aug. 15, the city of Visalia Community Development Department...
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

Toys R Us makes comeback in Visalia

VISALIA – The toy store that has brought joy and a giraffe to many children for 70 years is making a comeback throughout the nation, starting with one opening in Visalia. Macy’s has expanded their corporate partnership with Toys”R”Us to every Macy’s store in America by this holiday season. The process began in late July and will continue to roll out through mid October. The store in Visalia is already open.
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare County remains state citrus king

TULARE COUNTY – The city of Exeter can retain its title as Citrus Capital of California after a recent USDA report confirmed Tulare County was still the largest citrus growing county in the state. The 2022 California Citrus Acreage Report, published by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) on...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

2 arrested due to string of robberies across multiple counties

Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that have been happening for the past two months across multiple counties. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brandon Cisneros of Wasco was wanted for the armed robberies of two small businesses that happened within hours of each other on June 21.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Latest on the SQF Wishon Fire burning in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — As containment continues to increase for the SQF Wishon Fire burning near Springville, evacuation warnings and road closures have been lifted. According to the Tulare County Fire Department, the wildfire that started on Monday has burned about 350 acres and is about 35% contained...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia lands its first HAWK crosswalk

VISALIA – Almost three months ago, a HAWK touched down in Visalia, taking pedestrians under its protective wing as they cross Lovers Lane along the Packwood Creek Trail. On May 18, the first-ever High-intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) in Visalia was unveiled on Lovers Lane (Highway 216) at the Packwood Creek Trail Crossing, located between Tulare and Walnut Ave. According to the City of Visalia website, HAWK appears more like a beacon and functions like any other crosswalk traffic light, with either a button or sensor available for pedestrians to use when they need to cross.
