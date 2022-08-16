Read full article on original website
GV Wire
How Much Will it Cost to Rent Tower Theatre?
Now that it owns Tower Theatre, the city of Fresno is setting rates to rent the building. The costs, depending on how long and what daypart, run from $800 to $1,600 for non-commercial use. Nonprofits will receive a deeper discount. The “basic rate” has not been established yet.
sierranewsonline.com
Fresno’s First Recreational Cannabis Dispensary
FRESNO — Located in North Fresno on the west corner of Palm and Nees in the Park Place Shopping Center, local consumers can now find a new business venture proudly unique for residents of the city of Fresno. The first county-approved recreational cannabis dispensary. Known as The Artist Tree,...
multihousingnews.com
Merritt Closes $179M Affordable Housing Fund
This vehicle will be used to create 729 affordable homes in California. Merritt Community Capital has closed its largest fund to date, at $178.6 million, which finances affordable housing development across California. Fund 23 has attracted 13 investors and currently finances nine projects, totaling 729 affordable homes in the state.
COVID-19 variant ‘CENTAURUS’ found in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The latest COVID-19 variant has been identified by the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH). According to a FDCPH announcement on Thursday, the COVID-19 BA 2.75 subvariant known as ‘Centaurus” was found in a test done on July 22, 2022. This subvariant was first found in India, where it is […]
Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is offering a series of rebates to eligible residents to cover the cost of replacing their landscape with a water-efficient one. The Water Conservation Rebate Program will provide $1 per square foot where the existing lawn is removed and replaced with water-efficient options up to 1,500 square […]
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
moderncampground.com
California State Lands Commission to Terminate Lease with Fort Washington Beach Campground
Fort Washington Beach Campground by the San Joaquin River (California) has been a staple in Fresno since the late 70s. However, the popular campground is set to be shut down. As per a report, the Finch Family has leased and managed the recreational park in northeast Fresno for about 40 years.
KMJ
Farmer Trapped Under Disc Almost 12 Hours, Finally Found
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — One person was hurt when a tractor overturned in Fresno. Fresno County Fire and emergency medical personnel were called to the area of Cedar and South Avenues around 7:15 a.m. for the report of a traffic accident. The accident happened Wednesday night around 9 but...
thesungazette.com
Visalia council puts street parking under review
VISALIA – Current city code over parking commercial vehicles on residential streets is coming under review after the Visalia City Council gave staff a greenlight. Potential changes may lead to a heavy restriction of commercial vehicles along residential streets. On Aug. 15, the city of Visalia Community Development Department...
thesungazette.com
Toys R Us makes comeback in Visalia
VISALIA – The toy store that has brought joy and a giraffe to many children for 70 years is making a comeback throughout the nation, starting with one opening in Visalia. Macy’s has expanded their corporate partnership with Toys”R”Us to every Macy’s store in America by this holiday season. The process began in late July and will continue to roll out through mid October. The store in Visalia is already open.
6 injured after truck plows into bank in Fresno's River Park
Fresno police say a woman in her 70s intended to park her car but accidentally accelerated, crashing into the building.
thesungazette.com
Tulare County remains state citrus king
TULARE COUNTY – The city of Exeter can retain its title as Citrus Capital of California after a recent USDA report confirmed Tulare County was still the largest citrus growing county in the state. The 2022 California Citrus Acreage Report, published by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) on...
KMPH.com
2 arrested due to string of robberies across multiple counties
Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that have been happening for the past two months across multiple counties. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brandon Cisneros of Wasco was wanted for the armed robberies of two small businesses that happened within hours of each other on June 21.
Bakersfield Now
Latest on the SQF Wishon Fire burning in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — As containment continues to increase for the SQF Wishon Fire burning near Springville, evacuation warnings and road closures have been lifted. According to the Tulare County Fire Department, the wildfire that started on Monday has burned about 350 acres and is about 35% contained...
thesungazette.com
Visalia lands its first HAWK crosswalk
VISALIA – Almost three months ago, a HAWK touched down in Visalia, taking pedestrians under its protective wing as they cross Lovers Lane along the Packwood Creek Trail. On May 18, the first-ever High-intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) in Visalia was unveiled on Lovers Lane (Highway 216) at the Packwood Creek Trail Crossing, located between Tulare and Walnut Ave. According to the City of Visalia website, HAWK appears more like a beacon and functions like any other crosswalk traffic light, with either a button or sensor available for pedestrians to use when they need to cross.
webcenterfairbanks.com
California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn
(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”. The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades. The warning comes to a state already plagued...
Valley's almond harvest underway, crop smaller this year
The summer shakedown is underway in orchards all over Central California. Almonds, the Valley's most valuable crop, are now in season.
GV Wire
UNFILTERED – Are Fresno Schools Prepared To Stop a Mass Shooter? Do Cell Phone Bans Make Sense?
In this week’s episode, the Unfiltered panel explores whether Fresno-area schools are prepared for a mass shooter and what kind of measures are being taken if such a tragedy occurs. Also, a closer looks at Bullard High’s decision to ban cellphones in classrooms. Special Guests:. Norm Anderson, Deputy...
Witnesses recall fire that killed 2 firefighters at Porterville Library
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The first day of trial for two 15-year-old boys, both charged with two counts of murder and two counts of arson, after the Porterville Library was destroyed by a fire in February 2020. On Wednesday, the teens sat near their attorneys with their families behind them, using a translator to […]
