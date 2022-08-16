ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and crashed into multiple objects, including a trailer home, last weekend. Toby Porter, 45, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. According to an affidavit, on August 13, officers with […]

ODESSA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO