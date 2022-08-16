ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

ABC Big 2 News

Midland man sentenced to 60 years in 2020 murder case

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man has been found guilty of Murder in connection with a 2020 shooting and stabbing that left one dead. 53-year-old Samuel Sanchez Moreno was sentenced to 60 years in prison Thursday. He was also fined $5,000.  Moreno will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 30 years […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Ector County woman calls 911, ends up in jail

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County woman who told an Ector County Sheriff’s deputy she’d been assaulted was arrested Tuesday after investigators said she was the one who committed a crime. Tammara McClinton, 51, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to court records, around 12:30 p.m. on August 16, […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged in connection with stolen truck

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was caught driving a stolen truck last weekend. Charlie Ruiz, 30, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, and Evading Arrest on Foot. He has also been charged with Assault of a Peace Officer by […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 seriously injured in crash, Midlander charged with drunk driving

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after investigators said she was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash that seriously injured two people. Bianca Marie Machuca, 29, has been charged with two counts of Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Injury.  According to court documents, around 1:24 a.m. […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man hits son-in-law in head with shovel, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after police said he assaulted a family member. Perfecto Mendoza, 57, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on August 12, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Gulf Avenue to investigate a […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 charged after brawl with MPD

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men have been arrested in connection with a disturbance involving several officers from the Midland Police Department. Damion Hill, 27, and Dwayne Black, 20, have been charged with Interfering with Public Duties, Resisting Arrest, and Assault of a Peace Officer. According to an affidavit, on August 14, multiple officers were dispatched […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman charged after breaking into home, attacking victim

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A woman was arrested late last week on a warrant after police said she broke into a home and attacked a victim last month. Erika Lopez, 19, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Another Felony. According to court documents, on July 14, officers with the Odessa […]
ABC Big 2 News

DPS warns public following another Odessa pedestrian death

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Samantha Ravago is an Employee at Garely’s Mexican Restaurant, not far from where Odessa Police say a 24-year-old Louisiana man was killed trying to cross Highway 191 on foot. She says based on what she’s seen in Odessa, the death is tragic but not surprising. “You see people that don’t pay […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigate more than $4,000 Boot Barn theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize these two women? Midland Police Department says that the women seen in this photo were caught on camera stealing more than $4,000 in boots and shoes from separate Boot Barn locations. Officers say the pair walked into the Boot Barn located at 812 W. I-20 in Midland and […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MCSO warns of phone scam

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam. MCSO says that its office is receiving complaints about a person calling and representing themselves as a Midland County Sheriff’s Office employee. Deputies say that scammers are known to change phone numbers and use local area codes. If […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for escaped prisoner

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to find a wanted fugitive.  Federal agencies are searching for 31-year-old Fabian Hernandez- also known as Fabian Madrid. Hernandez reportedly escaped from Dismas Charities, a halfway house that provides programs for people who have been released from jail and are trying to reintegrate […]
cbs7.com

Odessa Police hosting “Burgers for Mike”

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -From 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. the Odessa police department will host “Burgers for Mike”. The tickets are sold out online. However, they have about 100 walk-in plates still available. Mike Troglin was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. You can find out more about his story...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested after crashing into mobile home

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and crashed into multiple objects, including a trailer home, last weekend. Toby Porter, 45, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. According to an affidavit, on August 13, officers with […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged after crashing into ex’s car

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he crashed into his ex’s vehicle, repeatedly, last weekend. Victor Martinez, 35, has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on August 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the area […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating counterfeit bills

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of using counterfeit money. According to a Facebook post, on August 15, the man pictured below use a counterfeit $100 bill, along with two legal bills to pay for a purchase at El Rancho Boots. The […]
MIDLAND, TX
