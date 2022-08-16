Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
bsubulldogs.com
Football to Hold First Scrimmage of Fall Camp Saturday in Baltimore
BOWIE, Md. – After 10 practices, Bowie State football will hold its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Dunbar High School (Dunbar High Football Field) in Baltimore, Md. The scrimmage is open to the public. Dunbar High Football Field is located on E Monument Street,...
Inside Nova
Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore dies after being hit by a train near Wingate University
Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore died Tuesday after being hit by a train near the entrance of Wingate University (N.C.), according to school officials. Honore was a freshman at the school, which released the information about his death Wednesday morning in an email alert to the Wingate community. Wingate is located 30 miles southeast of Charlotte.
WJLA
'She's an amazing kid': 14-year-old Md. girl to start senior year, dreams to attend Howard
WALDORF, Md. (7News) — Fourteen-year-old Morayo Owopetu is used to being the youngest in her class. This 2022-23 school year, she's heading into her senior year at North Point High School in Waldorf, Maryland. For years, she's also been taking college classes at the College of Southern Maryland. "If...
greenbeltnewsreview.com
ERHS Grad Comes Full Circle And Returns as New Principal
Eleanor Roosevelt High School (ERHS) welcomes ERHS graduate Dr. Portia Barnes as its new principal. Barnes said she is “excited to continue in the Roosevelt Way, building on tenets of Respect, Integrity and Responsibility.” “I am overjoyed to be back home,” Barnes said. “When I walked the halls during my high school journey, I would have never thought I would be back here as the principal – and the first female principal. I consider myself home-grown – it does not get any better than that. The opportunity to nurture, lead and support the growth of the staff and students is exciting. To now walk the halls as a leading servant is very full circle.” Raised in Prince George’s County, Barnes was in the Science and Tech program and graduated from ERHS in 1989.
Potential bomb threat causes scare at Frederick County school
BALTIMORE -- A potential bomb threat was the source of a brief scare Thursday morning at a Frederick County high school.Students and staff at Oakdale High School in Ijamsville were ordered to shelter in place after deputies learned of the threat about 7:15 a.m., the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said. A search of the school campus found no sign of a credible threat, deputies said, and normal operations resumed.
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
Nottingham MD
White Marsh steakhouse named among best in Baltimore
WHITE MARSH, MD—One of the best steakhouses in area is located right in White Marsh, according to a new report from Stacker. Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood House on THE AVENUE at White Marsh came in at number 11 on this list. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated...
Mother of man killed in shooting in Capitol Heights talks loss, curbing gun violence
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A mother in the District is mourning after someone shot and killed her son in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Capitol Heights, Md. “He had dreams, he had a lot of goals. I can’t even put it into words how frustrated I am about this whole situation. […]
Bus driver explains why Maryland schools are sweating last-minute bus shortage
We are just a couple weeks away from school starting, and school officials are sweating to see if there will be enough buses to pick children up, or if there will be enough teachers.
fox5dc.com
Elementary school teacher vacationing in Ocean City wins $250K on lucky lottery scratch-off
OCEAN CITY, Md. - An elementary school teacher vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland will be all smiles heading back to school this year after winning a quarter of a million dollars on a lottery scratch-off. Lottery officials say the lucky winner from Reisterstown was on vacation at the beach with...
rockvillenights.com
7th assault since May 18 reported at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Wednesday night, August 17, 2022. The assault was reported at 7:49 PM. This was the seventh 2nd-degree assault reported at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department recently announced it would be opening a "resource room" at the property.
Washington Examiner
DC announces one-time $1,000 payments for families heading back to school
Low-income families in Washington, D.C., are set to receive a one-time payment of $1,000 as they prepare to return to school later this month, according to a new initiative announced by Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday. Families who are enrolled in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families are set to...
5 sentenced for running unlicensed assisted living facilities in Baltimore area
Five people who ran unlicensed assisted living facilities around the Baltimore area have been sentenced by the Maryland Attorney General, with the latest operator being sentenced today.
bethesdamagazine.com
Miss Toya’s now open in Silver Spring
Miss Toya’s Creole House is now open at 923 Ellsworth Drive in downtown Silver Spring. The restaurant opened Friday, according to owner Jeffeary Miskiri. He said Monday the restaurant “had a lot of foot traffic” on its opening day. The restaurant is still in its soft opening...
Beginner's luck earns Maryland 18-year-old a $50,000 lottery prize
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old Maryland resident scratched off his first-ever lottery ticket and discovered he had won a $50,000 prize. The 18-year-old Laurel resident told Maryland Lottery officials his father bought the Show Me $100,000! scratch-off ticket for him from Laurel Plaza Liquors in Laurel. The player said...
Wbaltv.com
City leader calls on BPD for help as disorder continues outside Federal Hill businesses
Disorder outside of bars in south Baltimore has one city councilman demanding help from police. City councilman Eric Costello, D-District 11, said social media video is proof the unruly crowds in Federal Hill are reaching alarming levels. Large crowds of young people drinking in Federal Hill on the weekends is...
Washington, D.C. Mayor Has Requested National Guard Support 50 Times
Since Governor Greg Abbott has bussed migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. to show President Joe Biden the issue he is dealing with on the Texas-Mexican border, Washington, D.C. mayor has requested National Guard support this past week.
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland
- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
NBC Washington
Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland
A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said. Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday. He was the son...
Baltimore City to distribute $1,000 payments to parents in guaranteed income pilot program
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City will soon distribute unconditional monthly payments to 200 young parents who were selected via randomized lottery to take part in the city's guaranteed income pilot program.Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Monday that the Baltimore Young Families Success Fund had completed its onboarding process and identified the first batch of recipients.The fund will provide recipients between 18 and 24 years old with a cash payment of $1,000 per month over two years to provide financial stability, Scott's office said.Now, the city will begin processing those payments. Recipients will see the funds enter their bank accounts or show...
