Bowie, MD

bsubulldogs.com

Football to Hold First Scrimmage of Fall Camp Saturday in Baltimore

BOWIE, Md. – After 10 practices, Bowie State football will hold its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Dunbar High School (Dunbar High Football Field) in Baltimore, Md. The scrimmage is open to the public. Dunbar High Football Field is located on E Monument Street,...
BALTIMORE, MD
greenbeltnewsreview.com

ERHS Grad Comes Full Circle And Returns as New Principal

Eleanor Roosevelt High School (ERHS) welcomes ERHS graduate Dr. Portia Barnes as its new principal. Barnes said she is “excited to continue in the Roosevelt Way, building on tenets of Respect, Integrity and Responsibility.” “I am overjoyed to be back home,” Barnes said. “When I walked the halls during my high school journey, I would have never thought I would be back here as the principal – and the first female principal. I consider myself home-grown – it does not get any better than that. The opportunity to nurture, lead and support the growth of the staff and students is exciting. To now walk the halls as a leading servant is very full circle.” Raised in Prince George’s County, Barnes was in the Science and Tech program and graduated from ERHS in 1989.
OXON HILL, MD
Bowie, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Bowie, MD
CBS Baltimore

Potential bomb threat causes scare at Frederick County school

BALTIMORE -- A potential bomb threat was the source of a brief scare Thursday morning at a Frederick County high school.Students and staff at Oakdale High School in Ijamsville were ordered to shelter in place after deputies learned of the threat about 7:15 a.m., the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said. A search of the school campus found no sign of a credible threat, deputies said, and normal operations resumed.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

White Marsh steakhouse named among best in Baltimore

WHITE MARSH, MD—One of the best steakhouses in area is located right in White Marsh, according to a new report from Stacker. Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood House on THE AVENUE at White Marsh came in at number 11 on this list. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated...
BALTIMORE, MD
#Track And Field
rockvillenights.com

7th assault since May 18 reported at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Wednesday night, August 17, 2022. The assault was reported at 7:49 PM. This was the seventh 2nd-degree assault reported at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department recently announced it would be opening a "resource room" at the property.
BETHESDA, MD
Track & Field
Sports
bethesdamagazine.com

Miss Toya’s now open in Silver Spring

Miss Toya’s Creole House is now open at 923 Ellsworth Drive in downtown Silver Spring. The restaurant opened Friday, according to owner Jeffeary Miskiri. He said Monday the restaurant “had a lot of foot traffic” on its opening day. The restaurant is still in its soft opening...
UPI News

Beginner's luck earns Maryland 18-year-old a $50,000 lottery prize

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old Maryland resident scratched off his first-ever lottery ticket and discovered he had won a $50,000 prize. The 18-year-old Laurel resident told Maryland Lottery officials his father bought the Show Me $100,000! scratch-off ticket for him from Laurel Plaza Liquors in Laurel. The player said...
LAUREL, MD
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland

- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
CUMBERLAND, MD
NBC Washington

Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland

A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said. Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday. He was the son...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City to distribute $1,000 payments to parents in guaranteed income pilot program

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City will soon distribute unconditional monthly payments to 200 young parents who were selected via randomized lottery to take part in the city's guaranteed income pilot program.Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Monday that the Baltimore Young Families Success Fund had completed its onboarding process and identified the first batch of recipients.The fund will provide recipients between 18 and 24 years old with a cash payment of $1,000 per month over two years to provide financial stability, Scott's office said.Now, the city will begin processing those payments. Recipients will see the funds enter their bank accounts or show...
BALTIMORE, MD

