Los Alamos, NM

Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show – Performs Friday At Ashley Pond Park

Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, will be headlining this Friday’s second to last Los Alamos Summer Concert for the 2022 Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe. Rumours has meticulously put together a show that spares no detail. Recreating the band’s legendary persona, in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances, Rumours takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren’t afraid to put on a show. Relive the rock and roll magic with Rumours and we encourage attendees to dress in their hippest 70’s and 80’s party gear.
On The Job In Los Alamos: Chiweenie Mimi Recuperates

On The Job In Los Alamos: Mimi, a 10-year-old chiweenie broke her little paw Sunday and is recuperating in her bed Tuesday morning on the job with her mom stylist Sarafina Aguino at Allure in downtown Los Alamos. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
First Baptist Church Of Los Alamos Marks 75 Years!

First Baptist Church of Los Alamos (FBC-LA) is celebrating 75 years of faithful service. Planted by First Baptist Church of Espanola in 1947 as one of the first churches established in Los Alamos. Since then, FBC-LA has been instrumental in planting churches in White Rock, Ojo Caliente, El Rito and Jemez Springs.
Previewing the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market

08.19.2022- Correspondent Antonia Gonzales previews the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market. She speaks with the executive director of the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, and an artist about what this year’s event means to artists after a pandemic hiatus. Correspondent: Antonia Gonzales. Guest(s):. Kimberly Peone (Colville/Eastern Band Cherokee), Exec....
What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
Los Alamos Cherry Bombs Fall To Cheyenne Fronterrors

Jammer BAMPF pushes her way through the Fronterror blockade. Photo by JohnMcHale/ladailypost.com. Jammer Star Foxy skates past the Fronterror blockade in the second adult match. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. SPORTS News:. The Los Alamos Cherry Bombs hosted the Cheyenne Fronterrors in a match played Saturday night at the Los Alamos...
Five Things to Do This Weekend

Join the party of the century at Santa Fe Indian Market, visit the Asian Expo & Marketplace, see "Predator" at the planetarium, hit Bug Fest, and catch The Roswells in concert. 1 Join the party of the century. Hundredth birthdays call for a party, and this weekend’s Santa Fe Indian...
LAPS Foundation: Hilltopper 5K Run Sunday Aug. 21

Course map showing the route and areas where traffic will be impacted 8-10 a.m. Sunday, including Canyon Road, 4th Street, Central Avenue, 15th Street and Iris Street. The Hilltopper 5K Run this Sunday, Aug. 21, begins at 8 a.m. along Canyon Road. The above course map shows the route and...
Drive Less Los Alamos: Walk, Bike, Ride, Carpool

Now that the Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) are back in session and construction is underway on Canyon Road, Los Alamos County officials suggest that commuters consider taking advantage of other options to get to and from work or school. Carpooling, riding the Atomic City Transit, biking, or walking even...
Geno Torres, KayLinda Crawford Of Los Alamos And Rob Schneider Win 2022 NM-WT Senior Amateur

ALBUQUERQUE – The 2022 NM-WT Senior Amateur once again took place Aug. 17-18 at Albuquerque Country Club. The format of the event was two rounds of stroke play. The men’s championship saw a tight leaderboard after day one, as there was one round of 69, six rounds of 70, and three rounds of 71. In the end, it was Geno Torres who claimed the championship. Torres fired back-to-back rounds of 70.
County: COVID-19 Rapid PCR Testing Now Available

…Curative and Pathology Consultants testing sites change locations and hours. Curative will move Tuesday, Aug. 23 from the Los Alamos townsite to White Rock to begin offering Rapid PCR COVID-19 tests with results in two to three hours. The Pathology Consultants of New Mexico (PCNM) COVID-19 standard PCR testing site...
Santa Fe roads closing for 100th Indian Market

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts 100th Indian Market is happening this weekend, August 20 and 21, at the Santa Fe Plaza and surrounding downtown areas. Starting 8 a.m. Thursday, August 18 streets in the area will be closed to traffic through Sunday, August 21. The following streets will be closed: Santa […]
Sign Up For 2022 Hilltopper 5K Run … Race Is Sunday

The Hilltopper 5K Run is Sunday Aug. 21 beginning at Canyon and Trinity and ending at Los Alamos Co-op Park, 1010 Central Ave. Courtesy/LAPS Foundation. There’s still time to register for the Hilltopper 5K Run!. The race starts at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at Canyon and Trinity (next...
