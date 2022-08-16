ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

Youth Sports Alliance expands programs in Wasatch County

YSA runs after-school programs for 1st through 9th grade students. Its Get Out & Play programs serve elementary school-aged children, and its ACTiV8 program is for middle and junior high school students. Heather Sims is programs director for YSA. She said in 2020 YSA expanded to Wasatch County, but COVID...
Granite School District responds to reports of employee using racial slur

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Representatives of the Granite School District (GSD) have released a follow up statement on an allegedly racist incident that occurred at Bennion Junior High School (BJHS) last spring.  On May 19 of 2022 the Granite School District reportedly received an allegation that an employee had used a racial slur while conversing […]
Utah middle school bans phones from entire school day

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Eisenhower Middle School will not allow students to use phones during school hours this year. The ban extends to any time between classes and lunch. According to an Eisenhower Middle School Facebook post, if a student needs to call home they have to go to the school’s counseling center. From there, they can use the phone at the center or ask for permission to use their own cell phone.
Park City Board of Education approves tax increase

The Park City Board of Education approved a tax increase at its meeting on Tuesday. Under the approved increase, a primary home valued at $1.1 million will be taxed roughly $2,300 per year. Second homeowners and businesses will pay nearly twice as much. Board member Andrew Caplan said most of...
State agency calls Utah Lake Restoration project ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘a risk’

The proposed Utah Lake Restoration project, which would create a series of islands in the lake west of Provo, could be in jeopardy. The director of the state’s Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands raised issues with the proposal in a legislative interim committee meeting Wednesday. Jamie Barnes told the Legislative Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Interim Committee the project is “unconstitutional and is not legally sound” because sovereign land could permanently go to a private company.
Five Things in Utah That Need To Go

A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
Provo university hopes to reduce shortage of mental health practitioners

PROVO, Utah — A little-known university in Provo held its graduation ceremony this weekend. And it could be that, one day, you’ll visit one of the graduates at your doctor’s office. It wasn’t BYU or UVU, but the Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions. “We were...
Missing Holladay teen found safe

THURSDAY 8/18/22 8:30 a.m. HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – A missing teen from Holladay has now been found safe, according to police. Unified Police Department says Jaxon Higbee, 16, was located on Wednesday night. No further details were immediately available. ORIGINAL STORY: Police search for missing teen out of Holladay WEDNESDAY 8/17/22 5:35 p.m. HOLLADAY, Utah […]
6 church buildings vandalized in Sandy, another broken into in Orem

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Six church buildings owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were vandalized overnight Monday. Last Thursday, a meeting house was vandalized, including a break-in at a church in Orem. In Sandy, the vandalism was on building exteriors in the form of graffiti. “It seems very targeted,” said Sgt. […]
Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion

Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
