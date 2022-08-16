A tractor fire in Section 22 of Wadena Township this past weekend resulted in the total loss of the equipment and burned the owner’s hands. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a fire on Saturday, August 13th at 4:16 a.m. When officials arrived on the scene, they saw a tractor that was fully engulfed in flames. The Verndale Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire, but the tractor appeared to be a total loss. No other buildings or farm equipment were damaged by the fire.

WADENA COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO