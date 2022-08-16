Read full article on original website
Person dies in UTV crash near Alexandria, MN
NEAR ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead following a UTV crash near Alexandria, MN. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the crash near Holmes City, just southwest of Alexandria, on Tuesday, August 16. Authorities say a caller found someone pinned under a...
Beautiful sunflower field in full bloom in Alexandria
(Alexandria, MN)--A local company is trying to bring some beauty to the area. The Massman Companies have a beautiful sunflower field in full bloom on Nevada Street in Alexandria. Officials have opened the field to the public to wander through and take photos of the beautiful sunflowers. According to the...
Alexandria Woman Dead After Rolling UTV on Tuesday
DOUGLAS CO., Minn. (KVRR) — An Alexandria, Minnesota woman is dead after rolling her UTV and getting trapped underneath the machine. She has been identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Craig. People driving by and saw the overturned UTV called authorities just before 8 o’clock last night. The crash happened...
Annual Celebration In Rice Returns Under New Name
RICE -- The annual city celebration in Rice is back this weekend, under a new name. Rice Family Summer Festival, formerly Rice Family Fun Day, will debut this Saturday. Organizer Rhonda Jeurissen says following the dissolution of the previous committee, she wanted to make sure the community continued to come together.
UTV driver dies in crash near Holmes City
(Holmes City, MN)--On Tuesday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a call of a UTV rollover near Holmes City west of Alexandria on Wild Rose Lane south of Hwy 27. The callers indicated they were driving by and saw the UTV in the ditch rolled over and determined a person was trapped underneath the UTV. The callers were able to roll it off the individual and began life saving measures. It was determined a short time later that the individual was dead.
Name of woman killed in UTV crash in Douglas County released
(Alexandria, MN) -- The rider killed in a utility terrain vehicle (U-T-V) crash in west central Minnesota is identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn Craig of Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the U-T-V driven by Craig rolled over into the ditch Tuesday night, trapping her underneath the machine. Witnesses were able to pull the U-T-V off Craig and attempted to save her, but she died at the scene.
Two Die in Head-on Crash Friday in Wright County
Two people died in a head-on traffic crash that happened Friday evening in Wright County. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports that just before 10 PM, two passenger cars collided on Wright County Road 3, near the intersection of County Road 30 in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. Officials...
One killed after being trapped under UTV near Alexandria
A person was killed when the UTV they were driving rolled on top of them in a ditch near Alexandria Tuesday evening. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it was called at around 7:45 p.m. to Wild Rose Lane south of Hwy. 27, and found the driver was trapped underneath the rolled UTV.
Big crowd last night at the Douglas County Fair for the "Armadillos"
(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Fair kicked-off yesterday, (Wednesday) and this is day two of the event which will run through Saturday. The fair will feature great bands. Last night it was the Fabulous Armadillos on stage. The band had the crowd up dancing and singing along all night long. Tonight...
Songs of Summer Festival Will be Held Inside the Litchfield Civic Arena
After months of planning, the Songs of Summer Festival Board is setting things up for Friday night’s big concert in the Litchfield Civic Arena. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with music to follow by Cowboys in Sneakers at 5 p.m., October Son at 6 p.m. and the Fabulous Armadillos at 7:30.
"Prep day" on Monday at the Douglas County Fair as organizers get ready for the fun
(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Fair kicks off tomorrow (Wednesday) and will run through this Saturday, and Monday was very busy as the midway was being set-up and organizers of the fair were "prepping" for the fun. The Douglas County Fair will feature great bands and tomorrow night it’s the Fabulous...
Sartell Officials Amend Purchase Agreement to Include Mill Site
SARTELL -- The former Verso Paper Mill site in Sartell will soon be under city control. During Monday's city council meeting the council approved an amended purchase agreement to acquire the former Paper Mill site in addition to the 167 acre landfill along 4th Avenue South. Both properties are currently...
Wallet Stolen in Waite Park
Tri-County Crimestoppers is reporting a theft from vehicle in Waite Park where a vehicle was parked at a restaurant on the 500 block of Division Street. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says a wallet, some rings and some cash was taken. Mages recommends not leaving your wallet in your vehicle. It is unclear if they vehicle was locked.
"Tiny House" movement may be coming to Willmar
(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council is considering selling city property to Justin Paffrath with Edina Realty for development of tiny homes... ...Assistant City Administrator Justin Box. The tiny-house movement (also known as the small house movement) is an architectural and social movement that advocates for downsizing living spaces, simplifying, and essentially "living with less." According to the 2018 International Residential Code a tiny house is a "dwelling unit with a maximum of 400 sq ft of floor area, excluding lofts." While tiny housing primarily represents a return to simpler living, the movement was also regarded as a potential eco-friendly solution to the existing housing industry, as well as a feasible transitional option for individuals experiencing a lack of shelter. The approximately 2 acres of land would be sold to Paffrath for $32,000. The land is located in the area of 14th Avenue and 15th Street Southeast.
Staples Man Charged for Alleged Tax Crimes
STAPLES -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office recently charged Blaine Butler, of Staples, with four felony counts of failing to file income tax returns. According to the complaint, Butler failed to file his state income tax returns for tax years 2017 through 2020.
The Largest One Day Car Show/Swap Meet In Minnesota Coming In August
The 47th Annual Pan-Towners Car Show & Swap Meet is coming to the Benton County Fairgrounds at 1410 3rd Avenue South, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on Sunday, August 21st, from 7 am to 3 pm. There will be an indoor arena filled with great American classic cars from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s.
Minnesota Attorney Pleads Guilty in Bankruptcy Fraud Case
St. Paul (KROC-AM News) - A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. Prosecutors said 63-year-old Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition for his client, James Rothers in November 2015. Upon the filing of the petition, Anderson knew that Rothers’ assets, wherever located, became property of a “bankruptcy estate” to be used to pay Rothers’ creditors. Anderson also filed a set of Rothers’ bankruptcy schedules in which Rothers was required to disclose the value of all his assets as of November 3, 2015.
