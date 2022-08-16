Read full article on original website
Related
Annual Celebration In Rice Returns Under New Name
RICE -- The annual city celebration in Rice is back this weekend, under a new name. Rice Family Summer Festival, formerly Rice Family Fun Day, will debut this Saturday. Organizer Rhonda Jeurissen says following the dissolution of the previous committee, she wanted to make sure the community continued to come together.
Woman Killed in UTV Rollover Near Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA -- An Alexandria woman was killed when the UTV she was driving rolled over on top of her. The Douglas County Sheriff says on Tuesday at about 7:45 p.m. his department got a call of a UTV rollover. The callers indicated they were driving by and saw the UTV in the ditch rolled over and determined a person was trapped underneath of it.
voiceofalexandria.com
Beautiful sunflower field in full bloom in Alexandria
(Alexandria, MN)--A local company is trying to bring some beauty to the area. The Massman Companies have a beautiful sunflower field in full bloom on Nevada Street in Alexandria. Officials have opened the field to the public to wander through and take photos of the beautiful sunflowers. According to the...
valleynewslive.com
Person dies in UTV crash near Alexandria, MN
NEAR ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead following a UTV crash near Alexandria, MN. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the crash near Holmes City, just southwest of Alexandria, on Tuesday, August 16. Authorities say a caller found someone pinned under a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofalexandria.com
Big crowd last night at the Douglas County Fair for the "Armadillos"
(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Fair kicked-off yesterday, (Wednesday) and this is day two of the event which will run through Saturday. The fair will feature great bands. Last night it was the Fabulous Armadillos on stage. The band had the crowd up dancing and singing along all night long. Tonight...
voiceofalexandria.com
Wednesday night it was the Fabulous Armadillos on stage at the DC Fair
Big crowd last night at the Douglas County Fair for the "Armadillos" (Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Fair kicked-off yesterday, (Wednesday) and this is day …
voiceofalexandria.com
UTV driver dies in crash near Holmes City
(Holmes City, MN)--On Tuesday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a call of a UTV rollover near Holmes City west of Alexandria on Wild Rose Lane south of Hwy 27. The callers indicated they were driving by and saw the UTV in the ditch rolled over and determined a person was trapped underneath the UTV. The callers were able to roll it off the individual and began life saving measures. It was determined a short time later that the individual was dead.
willmarradio.com
Name of woman killed in UTV crash in Douglas County released
(Alexandria, MN) -- The rider killed in a utility terrain vehicle (U-T-V) crash in west central Minnesota is identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn Craig of Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the U-T-V driven by Craig rolled over into the ditch Tuesday night, trapping her underneath the machine. Witnesses were able to pull the U-T-V off Craig and attempted to save her, but she died at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
voiceofalexandria.com
"Prep day" on Monday at the Douglas County Fair as organizers get ready for the fun
(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Fair kicks off tomorrow (Wednesday) and will run through this Saturday, and Monday was very busy as the midway was being set-up and organizers of the fair were "prepping" for the fun. The Douglas County Fair will feature great bands and tomorrow night it’s the Fabulous...
willmarradio.com
Homes, vehicle hit by gunfire in Willmar Sunday morning
(Willmar MN-) Willmar police are asking the public for any information about two shootings in Willmar Sunday morning. No one was injured in either incident, but homes and vehicles were damaged. At 3:39 Sunday morning Willmar Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Ann St SE in Willmar on the report of gunshots. Officers found several bullet holes in a residence in that area. Less than an hour later, at 4:27 am, residents in the 1000 block of 6th St SW also reported gunshots. Officers found a home and a vehicle in that area had been struck by bullets. The cases remain under investigation and it’s believed the residences and vehicle were specifically targeted and the incidents may be related.
KAAL-TV
Charges dismissed for Perham man in coma
(ABC 6 News) - Olmsted County dropped all charges against a Perham man who remains in a coma after a car crash on July 29. The court dismissed three cases against 31-year-old Avey Larson, including charges of 5th-degree assault during an alleged brawl in front of a Holiday gas station in June.
Sartell Officials Amend Purchase Agreement to Include Mill Site
SARTELL -- The former Verso Paper Mill site in Sartell will soon be under city control. During Monday's city council meeting the council approved an amended purchase agreement to acquire the former Paper Mill site in addition to the 167 acre landfill along 4th Avenue South. Both properties are currently...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
willmarradio.com
"Tiny House" movement may be coming to Willmar
(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council is considering selling city property to Justin Paffrath with Edina Realty for development of tiny homes... ...Assistant City Administrator Justin Box. The tiny-house movement (also known as the small house movement) is an architectural and social movement that advocates for downsizing living spaces, simplifying, and essentially "living with less." According to the 2018 International Residential Code a tiny house is a "dwelling unit with a maximum of 400 sq ft of floor area, excluding lofts." While tiny housing primarily represents a return to simpler living, the movement was also regarded as a potential eco-friendly solution to the existing housing industry, as well as a feasible transitional option for individuals experiencing a lack of shelter. The approximately 2 acres of land would be sold to Paffrath for $32,000. The land is located in the area of 14th Avenue and 15th Street Southeast.
willmarradio.com
Montevideo, Cold Spring dealing with THC sales
(Montevideo MN-) The Montevideo City Council may be addressing the sale of gummies and beverages containing THC at their meeting Monday. Montevideo City Manager Robert Wolfington says they are exploring where the sale of the THC products would fit into their zoning ordinance... Your browser does not support the audio...
trfradio.com
Teen Injured In Otter Tail County Roll-Over Accident
A Little Falls man was injured in a two vehicle accident Friday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Nathaniel James Becker, 19, was injured when the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving was struck by a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Patrick Daniel Howard Wrigley, 19, of Bismarck, North Dakota.
voiceofalexandria.com
Douglas County Fair kicks off with flag raising ceremony Wednesday morning
(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Fair got underway on Wednesday morning with a flag raising ceremony in honor of our veterans done by our local honor guard. The event took place at the Knute Nelson Heritage stage. It was a beautiful morning for the raising of the flag ceremony with a...
Minnesota Attorney Pleads Guilty in Bankruptcy Fraud Case
St. Paul (KROC-AM News) - A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. Prosecutors said 63-year-old Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition for his client, James Rothers in November 2015. Upon the filing of the petition, Anderson knew that Rothers’ assets, wherever located, became property of a “bankruptcy estate” to be used to pay Rothers’ creditors. Anderson also filed a set of Rothers’ bankruptcy schedules in which Rothers was required to disclose the value of all his assets as of November 3, 2015.
knsiradio.com
Officers Warn Parents Not To Share Too Much Information in School Pictures
(KNSI) – Local law enforcement is warning parents about putting too much information on social media about their child’s first day of school. Over the last few years, it has become a rite of passage for some parents to show everyone their little one as they head off to class at the start of the year. Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says the problem is that everyone can see those pictures.
Comments / 0