Wyatt, MO

3-year-old girl succumbs to injuries in Wyatt house explosion

Nashville, TN — A 3-year-old girl has succumbed to her injuries after Monday's tragic house-explosion in Wyatt, Missouri. According to a release from the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office, the girl was hospitalized at Vanderbilt Hospital since the day of the explosion. She reportedly died Thursday around noon. The toddler's...
WYATT, MO
Industrial incident leaves one dead in Calvert City

An industrial incident in Calvert City that claimed one man's life is under investigation. The incident happened at CC Metals & Alloys on Tuesday morning. Calvert City Police and Fire Department were called to a report of a man down at the facility. They arrived to find 53-year-old Eric Osborne...
CALVERT CITY, KY
WIFR

1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Missouri

WYATT, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) - Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt to a report of a house explosion on Monday morning. Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker confirmed at least one person was killed in the blast. Parker said the victim passed away at...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
Sedgewickville Woman Dead At The Scene Of A Crash In Bollinger County

(Bollinger County) A woman from Sedgewickville died Wednesday morning in a car accident in Bollinger County. 62-year-old Ena Mayberry was traveling north on Highway ‘B’, three miles south of Scopus, when she ran her vehicle off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Mayberry was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:20 a.m.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
Man found dead at factory in Calvert City

CALVERT CITY, KY — A death investigation is underway at CC Metals and Alloys in Calvert City, Kentucky. The Marshall County coroner confirmed to Local 6 on Tuesday that a man was found dead at the factory. We're working to learn more about how the man died. Wednesday, CCMA...
CALVERT CITY, KY
Police name suspect arrested in Paducah shooting that injured 2

PADUCAH — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night at the Five Star gas station across from Noble Park in Paducah. Wednesday afternoon, police released the name of the suspect arrested in connection to the incident. The shooting happened at the Five Star on H.C. Mathis Drive...
PADUCAH, KY
More photos from the scene

One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says. The victims were taken to hospitals in St. Louis, Cape Girardeau and Paducah. Serious burn injuries were reported.
WYATT, MO
West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Jackson County, Illinois

JACKSON COUNTY, IL — West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Jackson County, Illinois, the local health department announced Tuesday. The Jackson County Health Department says routine testing identified the first batch of West Nile-positive mosquitoes of 2022 in the county. The mosquitoes were collected near Murphysboro on Aug. 16.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL

