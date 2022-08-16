Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office confirms name of victim killed in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, KY — Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a Monday morning propane gas explosion in Wyatt, Missouri. Mississippi County Sheriff’s Capt. Barry Morgan says 23-year-old Corey Coleman Sr. died because of his injuries Monday. Morgan says Coleman had burns on 100% of his body.
KFVS12
Discovery of extension cord leads to investigation in Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a theft not often reported. Caruthersville officers were called to the 700 block of West Third Street in reference to a theft of electricity on Wednesday, August 17. Police said a caller told them he found an extension cord connected to an...
wpsdlocal6.com
3-year-old girl succumbs to injuries in Wyatt house explosion
Nashville, TN — A 3-year-old girl has succumbed to her injuries after Monday's tragic house-explosion in Wyatt, Missouri. According to a release from the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office, the girl was hospitalized at Vanderbilt Hospital since the day of the explosion. She reportedly died Thursday around noon. The toddler's...
Missouri house explosion leaves multiple people hurt
A house explosion in southeast Missouri has left several people injured and a neighboring home in flames, authorities say.
westkentuckystar.com
Industrial incident leaves one dead in Calvert City
An industrial incident in Calvert City that claimed one man's life is under investigation. The incident happened at CC Metals & Alloys on Tuesday morning. Calvert City Police and Fire Department were called to a report of a man down at the facility. They arrived to find 53-year-old Eric Osborne...
WIFR
1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Missouri
WYATT, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) - Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt to a report of a house explosion on Monday morning. Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker confirmed at least one person was killed in the blast. Parker said the victim passed away at...
KOCO
Law enforcement arrests man in Missouri in connection with deadly OKC road-rage shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested a man in connection with a road-rage shooting that killed a 19-year-old woman and injured a 16-year-old boy earlier this month in Oklahoma City. On Aug 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield families affected by tornado offered free rental home stays, assistance with basic needs
MAYFIELD, KY — Thanks to $250,000 of funding provided to Camp Graves by the United Way and the United-Way of Paducah-McCracken County, some Mayfield families will be able to stay in rental homes free of charge. According to a Thursday release, the funds will be used to create new...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Schools deal with two separate suspicious incidents as school year begins
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Just days into the school year, the McCracken County School District was tested when it comes to safety. One incident involved a young man who tried to enter multiple schools over the past few weeks. Another incident happened on a school bus. McCracken County Schools...
mymoinfo.com
Sedgewickville Woman Dead At The Scene Of A Crash In Bollinger County
(Bollinger County) A woman from Sedgewickville died Wednesday morning in a car accident in Bollinger County. 62-year-old Ena Mayberry was traveling north on Highway ‘B’, three miles south of Scopus, when she ran her vehicle off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Mayberry was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:20 a.m.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man found dead at factory in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, KY — A death investigation is underway at CC Metals and Alloys in Calvert City, Kentucky. The Marshall County coroner confirmed to Local 6 on Tuesday that a man was found dead at the factory. We're working to learn more about how the man died. Wednesday, CCMA...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police name suspect arrested in Paducah shooting that injured 2
PADUCAH — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night at the Five Star gas station across from Noble Park in Paducah. Wednesday afternoon, police released the name of the suspect arrested in connection to the incident. The shooting happened at the Five Star on H.C. Mathis Drive...
wpsdlocal6.com
Closing ceremony for American Legion building in Mayfield held after the December tornado destroyed structure
MAYFIELD, KY - It's more than just a building. It's been a second home to generations of veterans in Mayfield. More than eight months after a devastating tornado, those veterans said goodbye to their post. The American Legion building in downtown is too damaged to be saved like many others...
wpsdlocal6.com
More photos from the scene
KFVS12
Woman arrested in connection with criminal investigation Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with an investigation in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, 20-year-old Emma E. Stroup was arrested on a first degree robbery charge. Stroup is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on...
KFVS12
Investigation continues in death of Carbondale Mayor’s wife; funeral arrangements set
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police continue to investigate the death of Theresa Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John ‘Mike’ Henry. An autopsy was scheduled on Friday, August 12. The results have not been released. According to ISP, no information is available at this time as...
wpsdlocal6.com
West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Jackson County, Illinois
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Jackson County, Illinois, the local health department announced Tuesday. The Jackson County Health Department says routine testing identified the first batch of West Nile-positive mosquitoes of 2022 in the county. The mosquitoes were collected near Murphysboro on Aug. 16.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting
wpsdlocal6.com
1 arrested on methamphetamine trafficking charge, five charged with possession in McCracken County drug investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office has arrested one man on a drug trafficking charge and five other people on possession charges in a drug investigation it says is ongoing. Detectives suspected drug activity at a home on North 6th Street, the sheriff's office says, and...
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri kid in competition for best mullet in country
KENNETT, Mo. (KBSI) – It’s all business up front and a party in the back. We’re talking about mullets of course. And right now, 25 kids from across the country are vying for the title of “best mullet” in the USA. Zander Trainer is one...
