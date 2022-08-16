ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Nine more Wisconsinites die from COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,596,079 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,291 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,596,0791,594,464 (+1,615) Received one dose of vaccine3,772,897 (64.7%)3,772,605 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Fired Wisconsin election investigator no longer in contempt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday dropped a contempt order against the former state Supreme Court justice who investigated Wisconsin’s 2020 election, but not without a final jab at Michael Gableman for leading an inquiry where “there is simply nothing there.”. Dane County Circuit Judge...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’

Last week my sister, Diane, and I met with two officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at their invitation, to discuss the state’s decision to dismiss two citations it had issued against a Milwaukee-area senior care facility that last fall evicted our then-97-year-old mother, Elaine Benz. It was the first time that anyone […] The post Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Brooks seeks case dismissed, evidence suppressed after jail search

WAUKESHA — The man accused of driving his car through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year is seeking to have the case against him dismissed, alleging a recent search of his jail cell violated his rights. Attorneys for Darrell Brooks argued that a July 1 search of his jail...
WAUKESHA, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Election Probe is Over, but the Tab Continues to Rise

(Terry Bell, WRN) Michael Gableman’s review of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin may be over, but the cost is expected to keep rising. So far, the investigation has cost more than a-million dollars, including more than a quarter-million dollars in fines. There are several lawsuits against Gableman’s former Office of Special Counsel that are still ongoing.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Evers announces $4.5M investment in Wisconsin conservation projects

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers announced a $4.5 million investment in conservation projects across Wisconsin Thursday, Aug. 18. Part of the funding will go toward the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust's purchase of the Cedar Gorge-Clay Bluffs Preserve along Lake Michigan. Earlier this summer, the trust's director told us...
WISCONSIN STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan Women, Democrats Swelling Voter Rolls; SD Shows Slight Surge in New Female Voters

The defeat of the anti-abortion amendment on the primary ballot in Kansas on August 2 resulted in part from a surge in voter registration among Democrats and women. Tom Bonier, CEO of voter data firm TargetSmart, reports that, after the Dobbs decision, the proportion of Democrats and women registering to vote in Kansas far exceeded normal ratios:
KANSAS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Humane Society saves dozens of beagles in nationwide effort

MILWAUKEE — In a nationwide rescue effort, the Wisconsin Humane Society has found homes for more than 50 beagles so far. In July, WHS took in 62 beagles in a larger effort across the country to find homes for thousands of dogs in need. The Humane Society of the United States coordinated moving 4,000 beagles out of Cumberland, Virginia. The beagles were housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility, where they were bred to be sold to laboratories, executing experiments on animals.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests

Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WBAY Green Bay

Court: Wisconsin can’t tax tribal lands that change hands

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal appeals court says the state can’t impose property taxes on tribal lands that have changed hands without congressional approval. The decision Monday from a three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals marks another chapter in a lawsuit four Chippewa tribes from northern Wisconsin filed in 2018.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Masks optional at Milwaukee Public Schools

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools announced on their website Thursday that per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, masks are optional for all staff and students from Aug. 19-25. The update is based on Milwaukee County moving into the "Medium" transmission category. Masks have been required since Monday,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Video: Woman shakes free from handcuffs, opens fire on deputies in Oklahoma

Officials released body camera video showing the intense moments leading up to a six-hour standoff Friday after a woman shot a deputy and a bystander in Oklahoma. Deputies from the Grady County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene Friday morning for a woman acting erratically. Authorities said the suspect, Racheal Clay, had meth in her system.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
WISN

Chairperson of Milwaukee Domestic Violence Commission announces resignation

MILWAUKEE — The chairperson of the Milwaukee Commission on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault has announced his resignation. Jermaine Reed said on Facebook he was leaving the position because of Mayor Cavalier Johnson's appointment of Ashanti Hamilton as director of the city's Office of Violence Prevention. "Appointing an individual...
MILWAUKEE, WI

