Roanoke, VA

FOX8 News

Rollin’ 30 Crips leader sentenced to 37 years: FBI

ROANOKE, Va. (WGHP) — Three men, all members of the Rollin’ 30 Crips, a street gang responsible for two Virginia murders, were sentenced in federal court on Tuesday. Sean Denzel Guerrant, 31, a.k.a. “Harlem Denk,” pled guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit murder in November 2021. Among those two charges were […]
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Roanoke street gang members get 30+ years in prison for two revenge murders

Three Roanoke men, all members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips, a criminal street gang responsible for two murders in the City of Roanoke, were sentenced yesterday in federal court. Sean Denzel Guerrant, 31, a.k.a. “Harlem Denk,” pled guilty in November 2021 to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one...
ROANOKE, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Roanoke, VA
Crime & Safety
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for Botetourt County robbery

BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for robbery in Botetourt County, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. 46-year-old Michael Dricker was arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at the Daleville Kroger May 23. Police say on the day of the robbery, Dricker...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Three members of Rollin’ 30s Crips gang sentenced for Roanoke murders

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - Three members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips gang have been sentenced to prison for two murders in Roanoke. Sean Denzel Guerrant, 31, a.k.a. “Harlem Denk,” pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to commit murder, and was sentenced August 15 to 37 years in prison.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Three teens charged in connection with South Boston police chase

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WFXR) — Three teenagers are currently facing charges following a Friday afternoon police chase — both in a vehicle and on foot — in South Boston. The South Boston Police Department says officers tried to pull over a silver Kia — which turned out to be stolen from Lynchburg — at approximately […]
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WSLS

WATCH: Sentences of Rollin’ 30s gang members announced Tuesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – The sentences of several Rollin’ 30s gang members allegedly responsible for the murders of two young men were announced Tuesday morning. A press conference was held at 10 a.m. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh was joined by law enforcement partners from the FBI, City of Roanoke Police Department, Virginia State Police and family members of Nikolas Lee, a 17-year-old who was murdered by gang members in 2017, according to our previous reporting.
WFXR

Danville Police hold H.E.A.R.T Walk following deadly shooting

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As the search continues for two teenagers wanted in connection with a deadly Danville shooting, police are also turning to the streets to offer comfort to neighbors affected by the city’s latest act of gun violence. At approximately 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Danville Police Department says officers responded […]
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Efforts to end gun violence continue in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is continuing its efforts to curb gun violence in Star City. According to the latest data from Roanoke Police, there were seven additional shootings in the city in the last month. That brings the total number of shootings to 47...
ROANOKE, VA
whee.net

Axton man sentenced in the shooting death of Martinsville man

An Axton man has been sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court in connection with the shooting death of a Martinsville man. Taylor Paige Thomas, 24, of Axton has been sentenced to 13 years with five years and six months suspended and $16,495.77 in fines, restitution and costs for an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter and three charges of brandish a firearm. Charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious shoot in an occupied dwelling were dismissed.
AXTON, VA
altavistajournal.com

Suspect wanted in two counties leads Brookneal police on chase

Travis Ramsey, wanted for three charges in Campbell County and a felony charge in Amherst County, led the Brookneal Police in a car chase on Wednesday (Aug. 17). According to local sources, a BPD officer saw him driving at approximately 7:30 p.m., attempted to pull him over, and chased him to the Brookneal Boat Landing. According to Campbell County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Jeffrey Rater, the suspect ended up crashing in the Staunton River.
wfxrtv.com

11-hour standoff comes to an end in Lynchburg

UPDATE 11:00 p.m.: The 11-hour standoff has come to an end. Lynchburg Police say officers attempted to check on the welfare of a woman after reports she was acting disorderly. The department says an Emergency Custody Order was issued, however it expired before it could be issued. According to police, the situation was de-escalated, and an additional ECO was not obtained.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Suspect in Danville drive-by shootings arrested

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect in two Monday drive-by shootings in Danville was arrested Tuesday evening, according to the Danville Police Department. Police arrested 18-year-old Xzavion Smith and charged him with attempted aggravated malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
WFXR

Danville Police look for 2 to help with investigation

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department needs your help to identify some people who may have information about a crime. According to the department’s Facebook post, the two people in the pictures below are needed to help law enforcement with an investigation. If you know who these people, you are asked to call […]
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police chase through Roanoke ends with driver’s arrest

UPDATE 11:09 a.m. (8/17/22): The Roanoke Police Department shared new details with WFXR News about Tuesday night’s police chase that left a man facing multiple charges. According to the department, a Roanoke officer was on patrol in the area around 13th Street SW and Campbell Avenue SW when he noticed a vehicle run a stop sign at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man arrested after pursuit puts Campbell County schools on alert

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested after the search for him put two Campbell County schools on alert, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, officials said they increased security presence in their schools due to a search by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in the Brookneal area.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

