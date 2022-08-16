Read full article on original website
Related
Williamson Daily News
Herd hoops players help out eastern Kentucky flood victims
HUNTINGTON — Thursday was scheduled to be the last summer workout for Marshall’s men’s basketball team. Instead of physical work, they took part in an exercise that benefited both the community and the team’s chemistry.
Williamson Daily News
Dwight Williamson: Logan could use a community timepiece
Several years prior to the COVID situation, my wife and I made the decision that summer vacation visits to Myrtle Beach, Virginia Beach, Busch Gardens, the Outer Banks, Tennessee or just about any other getaway should be placed on the back burner of our lives, simply because we realized that we were consistently leaving West Virginia for other locations, when we really had not visited all of our own state. Something about that just didn’t make sense.
Williamson Daily News
Mingo Central soccer squads ready for start of 2022 season
NEWTOWN — Both of the Mingo Central soccer teams have been hard at work in preparation for the upcoming 2022 season. Boys head coach Richard Powers has a 20-man roster this season and is excited for his team to try to make another run at a sectional title.
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 3 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson Daily News
Mingo Schools Central Office recovering from flood damage
WILLIAMSON — Like many other areas, the Mingo County Schools Central Office sustained some damage in the recent flooding. Maintenance Director William Hensley said the building was evacuated during the Aug. 1 flooding. He said Servpro has been working to clean up offices and other areas on the first flood that sustained water damage.
Williamson Daily News
Meta enters broadband partnership for Mingo, Logan
WILLIAMSON — Meta, formerly known as Facebook, recently announced it had partnered with Appalachian Power Company and Gigabeam to provide fiber internet service to more than 13,000 people in Logan and Mingo counties. “We’re excited to announce our new partnership with Appalachian Power Company (APC) and Gigabeam to bring...
Williamson Daily News
Poster contest returns for Fire Prevention Week centennial
HUNTINGTON — While planning for the 100th year of Nation Fire Prevention Week in October, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office announced the 2022 Fire Safety Poster Contest. One winner of the fifth annual contest will be awarded the cover page of a calendar, will be featured...
Williamson Daily News
King Coal Festival questions continue
WILLIAMSON — More questions have arisen surrounding the King Coal Festival, traditionally held the third weekend of September each year in Williamson. Recent developments include a letter sent to the city of Williamson by the Action in Mingo group, and the approval of a King Coal Festival to be held in Kermit the same weekend as the one scheduled in Williamson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Williamson Daily News
Recovery Center opens its doors at Williamson Memorial Hospital
WILLIAMSON — The Kathy Ireland Recovery Center recently opened in the Williamson Memorial Hospital building. Kathy Ireland Recovery Center in Williamson offers both detox and a residential recovery program to West Virginia residents. Executive Director Jennifer Reed said the center focuses on all types of addiction.
Williamson Daily News
Man announces 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class
MAN — The newest class of the Man High School Athletic Hall of Fame has been announced as seven Hillbilly graduates have been added to the group. The newest additions to the Hall of Fame were announced by the Man Quarterback Club, which serves as the booster organization for the Man Hillbillies football team.
Williamson Daily News
Resources being sought for those impacted by recent flooding
WILLIAMSON — Work is continuing to find resources for areas that sustained damage in the recent flooding events at the end of July and in early August. Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield said there were many roads in downtown Williamson that sustained major damage from flooding Aug. 1. Residents from the Vinson Street area approached the council during its meeting Thursday to ask about repairs.
Williamson Daily News
Williamson PD continuing to address officer shortage
WILLIAMSON — Steps have been taken to bring new officers in to the Williamson Police Department, which is facing an officer shortage like many other departments across the nation. The Williamson City Council approved Thursday for Police Chief Grady Dotson to pursue a potential candidate he said had passed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Williamson Daily News
TSA catches loaded firearm during security screening at Yeager Airport
CHARLESTON – A Mingo County, W.Va., man was cited by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Yeager Airport caught a loaded handgun in the man’s carry-on bag Monday, Aug. 8. The .380 caliber handgun was loaded with five bullets. The carry-on bag also contained an additional gun magazine with five more bullets.
Comments / 0