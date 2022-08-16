Read full article on original website
Death penalty to be sought against man in child’s death
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty at trial of a Las Vegas man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son and hiding the body in a freezer after the boy’s sister gave notes to her teacher saying her mom was being held captive.
North Las Vegas police arrest minor in case where 15-year-old died from overdose
Las Vegas police said that a minor has been arrested for second degree murder in regards to a case back in February where a 15-year-old middle schooler overdosed from fentanyl.
North Las Vegas police arrest juvenile after teen’s death from fentanyl
North Las Vegas police have arrested a juvenile in connection to the death of a middle school student who died after taking fentanyl-laced pills.
Police: Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend during domestic fight
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a woman called the police at 9:23 p.m. to report her boyfriend was dead. Police said the incident occurred in the 6200 block of Whitelion Walk Street near Grand Canyon Drive and Patrick Lane.
‘I’m not a stabber, I shoot:’ Man faces attempted murder charge as victim fights for his life
A man who is on parole after a murder conviction in California now faces an attempted murder charge in Las Vegas after a parking lot confrontation early Saturday morning.
LVMPD: Journalist finds gun at Lake Mead close to where initial body was found
Las Vegas police said that a journalist at Lake Mead on Wednesday found a firearm. Police say that it's too early to see if the gun is connected to one of the bodies found.
Las Vegas woman arrested on animal cruelty charges in death of pit bull
A Las Vegas woman who said she couldn't get back home in time from a trip to California to personally care for two pit bulls left for days on an outside porch faces animal cruelty charges in the death of one dog and mistreatment of the other, police said Wednesday.
Dangerous Las Vegas police chase, shootout caught on camera
A suspect shot at Las Vegas officers, fled at dangerous speeds and attempted multiple carjackings during a police chase that was caught on aerial footage and police body cameras.
19-year-old arrested in east Las Vegas shooting
Metro police have arrested a 19-year-old man in the investigation of a shooting on Aug. 1 in east Las Vegas.
I-Team: Gun found at Lake Mead near location of body found in barrel
Las Vegas Metro Police Department cold case detectives are examining a gun that was recovered at Lake Mead on Thursday.
Las Vegas man pleads guilty to distributing heroin
A Las Vegas resident pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possession with the intent to distribute heroin, and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
Instagram model accused of killing boyfriend was previously charged with domestic battery
An Instagram model accused of killing her boyfriend in Miami several months ago had allegedly attacked him in a hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip last year, an incident report revealed.
Lamborghini driver gets 6-20 years in prison for crash that killed man on moped
A Texas man was sentenced to a minimum of six years in prison, a plea deal reached after he rear-ended a moped while driving a Lamborghini on Russell Road near Decatur Boulevard in June of last year.
Juvenile shot and killed in North Las Vegas
A male juvenile was shot and killed in North Las Vegas near Alexander Road and Simmons Street, according to police.
Suspect in deadly DUI released from prison a day earlier
A woman who faces DUI and reckless driving charges after her unregistered BMW collided with another car Thursday on the Las Vegas Strip was released from prison the day before the crash. The driver of the other car was killed in the crash.
How to avoid carjackings or stay safe if you're a victim
After a man was caught on police camera car jacking one man and attempting to carjack two other victims in a chase, experts have warned people to be prepared if a gunman sets sights on your vehicle.
2 CCSD bus drivers attacked in separate incidents, district says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District has reported two separate incidents of attacks on bus drivers this week. The district said CCSD police are investigating an assault on a bus driver on Wednesday night involving several adults near Boulder Highway and Russell Road. The district also received a separate report of an […]
6-year-old riding bike killed in hit-and-run, police say
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas, police said. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened early Saturday evening. Witnesses told police that several children were riding their bikes near an alley...
Las Vegas police, SWAT negotiators on scene of barricade in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police and SWAT and crisis negotiators are at the scene of a barricade situation in the southeast valley. According to police, a man fired a round inside a residence just before 11:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Rio Mayo Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard. The suspect […]
