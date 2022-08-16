ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

2 CCSD bus drivers attacked in separate incidents, district says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District has reported two separate incidents of attacks on bus drivers this week. The district said CCSD police are investigating an assault on a bus driver on Wednesday night involving several adults near Boulder Highway and Russell Road. The district also received a separate report of an […]
kmvt

6-year-old riding bike killed in hit-and-run, police say

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas, police said. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened early Saturday evening. Witnesses told police that several children were riding their bikes near an alley...
LAS VEGAS, NV

