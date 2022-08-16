Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Scorching heat and thunderstorms enter Northern California forecast
Scorching heat is in the forecast for California's inland valleys and thunderstorms are possible in its Sierra Nevada Range.
SFGate
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the...
foxla.com
Quail Fire 40% contained, buildings no longer threatened
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Fire crews are battling a brush fire that broke out in the Castaic area of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon. Reports of the fire began coming in shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, near the 3100 block of Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic. By 7 p.m. the fire had reached approximately 46 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. County Fire Air Operations are on the scene helping the LACoFD with what is now a second alarm wildfire.
Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles
When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here's What $2,000 In Rent Will Get You In Los Angeles County
The average monthly cost of a studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom space.
Jalopnik
Southern California City Installs Botts' Dots to Stop Street Takeovers
Late-night street takeovers have been a growing problem in Southern California. And when those streets get a little stale for takeovers, groups have taken the show to local freeways, creating a dangerous hazard while blocking and stopping traffic. So far, not many local officials have had a viable solution to stop them. But the city of Compton, California is at least trying something. Officials there have deployed “Botts’ Dots” on local streets to thwart these street takeovers, CBS Los Angeles reports.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
foxla.com
More than 4M LA County residents must suspend outdoor watering for 15 days: MWD
LOS ANGELES - Heads up residents of Los Angeles County!. The Metropolitan Water District on Monday announced starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, MWD customers in portions of LA County are asked to stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Renegade campers face huge fines at one of California's most cherished spots
"We were seeing as many as 200 illegal campers on the side of the road in a single 12-hour period."
The 3 Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets in Los Angeles Today, According to Yelp
When the craving for all you can eat sushi strikes (which is often), we've got you covered with this list of affordable sushi buffets in Los Angeles. Find the best places for a sushi AYCE buffet in LA / image: Adobe - LELA modify.
NBC Los Angeles
Mulholland Mystery: Investigators Open 600-Pound Steel Safe Found in Canyon
Two large steel safes found near a scenic overlook off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills were opened a day after they were discovered in heavy brush. The LAPD told NBC4 that they appear to be two stolen gun safes. Wild speculation began about the mystery safes began when LA...
TravelSkills 08-17-22: Disney calls these passholders an 'unfavorable mix' at Disneyland
Why there's no night train between LA and SF, the largest county in the country to gauge voters on secession, inside Pluto's Cave that dips deep into the Earth and this low-fare airline snubs SFO before it even takes off.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire crews discover human remains while battling brush fire in Chatsworth
Los Angeles firefighters discovered human remains while putting out a brush fire burning near Chatsworth Tuesday evening. Fire crews had initially responded around 1:30 p.m. to 11160 N. De Soto Ave. for a report of a brush fire. Firefighters found about one-quarter acre burning at the time in medium brush with no immediate threat to […]
scvnews.com
West Nile Virus Update: Six More Areas in County Report Positive Samples
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed 13 additional mosquito samples that tested positive for West Nile virus. This brings the total number of positive samples within the District’s service area to 76 this year. This is the first detection of the virus this year in...
daytrippen.com
Senior Friendly Day Trips Southern California
Senior-Friendly Southern California Day Trips. Listed below are some great day trips with seniors in mind. These trips offer a little slower pace and have plenty of places to sit and relax while taking in the scenery. Popular options for seniors include bus tours or a train journey aboard Amtrak. All of these trips were picked with seniors in mind. Escape the daily routine and enjoy an adventure.
NBC Los Angeles
Part of the 210 Freeway is Closed for 5 Days. Here's When, Where and Why
A stretch of the 210 Freeway east of Los Angeles is officially closed for five days in what might seem like a case of traffic deja vu for some drivers. The closure on the eastbound side of the road comes weeks after the westbound side of the freeway was closed for a construction project.
foxla.com
LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large
BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
L.A. County lifeguard dies
A Los Angeles County lifeguard died Sunday, authorities announced. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger with the L.A. County Fire Department’s lifeguard division had worked with the agency for six years and was last assigned to the beaches of Santa Monica North, officials said in a Twitter thread. Traeger’s cause of death remained unclear, but L.A. County […]
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days
The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
Long Beach couple contracts Legionnaires’ after staying at Bay Area hotel
In late June, Rita and Dan Miles were at a hotel pool and spa, visiting family in San Jose from Long Beach. The next week, the fatigue started, followed by fever, stomach problems, and difficulty breathing. “We just basically slept from Tuesday evening to Saturday when I finally called the paramedics,” said Rita Miles. Before […]
Comments / 0