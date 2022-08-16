ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

SFGate

Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the...
WATSONVILLE, CA
foxla.com

Quail Fire 40% contained, buildings no longer threatened

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Fire crews are battling a brush fire that broke out in the Castaic area of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon. Reports of the fire began coming in shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, near the 3100 block of Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic. By 7 p.m. the fire had reached approximately 46 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. County Fire Air Operations are on the scene helping the LACoFD with what is now a second alarm wildfire.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Vivid Snacks

Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles

When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jalopnik

Southern California City Installs Botts' Dots to Stop Street Takeovers

Late-night street takeovers have been a growing problem in Southern California. And when those streets get a little stale for takeovers, groups have taken the show to local freeways, creating a dangerous hazard while blocking and stopping traffic. So far, not many local officials have had a viable solution to stop them. But the city of Compton, California is at least trying something. Officials there have deployed “Botts’ Dots” on local streets to thwart these street takeovers, CBS Los Angeles reports.
COMPTON, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Pizza Place in California

A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
LOS ANGELES, CA
daytrippen.com

Senior Friendly Day Trips Southern California

Senior-Friendly Southern California Day Trips. Listed below are some great day trips with seniors in mind. These trips offer a little slower pace and have plenty of places to sit and relax while taking in the scenery. Popular options for seniors include bus tours or a train journey aboard Amtrak. All of these trips were picked with seniors in mind. Escape the daily routine and enjoy an adventure.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large

BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
BELL, CA
KTLA

L.A. County lifeguard dies

A Los Angeles County lifeguard died Sunday, authorities announced. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger with the L.A. County Fire Department’s lifeguard division had worked with the agency for six years and was last assigned to the beaches of Santa Monica North, officials said in a Twitter thread. Traeger’s cause of death remained unclear, but L.A. County […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days

The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

